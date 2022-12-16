Dikuch

I have covered Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP, NASDAQ:IMPPP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Since its late-2021 spin-off from StealthGas (GASS), Imperial Petroleum's ongoing strategy to pursue growth at the expense of common shareholders has resulted in outsized dilution.

Common Shares: Relentless Dilution

Since inception, the company raised approximately $165 million in new capital thus causing outstanding common shares to increase by more than 4,000%.

Between December 16, 2022 and February 7, 2023, the company sold another 35.3 million shares into the open market under its $50 million ATM program and according to statements made by CEO Harry Vafias on the recent Q4 conference call, the company has no intentions of stopping dilution anytime soon:

For the time being, we will continue with the ATMs until we have enough cash or a fleet large enough to be competing with the global players.

The company has used the funds to expand its fleet from four to twelve vessels with two MR product tankers and four handysize dry bulk carriers having been acquired from related parties associated with CEO Harry Vafias.

Company Press Releases / MarineTraffic.com

The company's most recent related-party purchase of two handysize dry bulk carriers looks particularly ugly with Imperial Petroleum paying an aggregate cash consideration of $25.5 million and issuing another $13.875 million in new Series C Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Convertible Preferred Stock”) for two vessels with an estimated aggregate value of $31.2 million:

The Series C Convertible Preferred Stock has a dividend rate of 5.00% per annum per $1,000 liquidation preference per share, which is payable in cash or additional shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock at the Company’s election, and is convertible, at the holder’s option, after the six-month anniversary of issuance into shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price equal to the lower of $0.50 and the ten-day volume weighted average price of the common stock.

Even worse, the conversion option provides CEO Harry Vafias the chance to opportunistically grab a material part of the company going forward.

At the current share price of $0.17, the CEO's Series C Convertible Preferred Stock would convert into 81.6 million new common shares thus providing Mr. Vafias with an approximately 26% stake in Imperial Petroleum.

Last month, the company reported somewhat disappointing fourth quarter results as the drydocking of two MR2 product tankers and the repositioning of a Suezmax tanker resulted in operational fleet utilization of just 79.4% for the quarter. Particularly the required Suezmax vessel repositioning following the completion of its recent special survey might have impacted revenue by up to $3 million:

Company Press Releases

As a result, cash flow from operations was nowhere near the impressive third quarter performance.

Relentless dilution and a potential, near-term reverse-stock split have caused market participants to abandon the company's common shares thus resulting in a record-high discount to net asset value ("NAV"):

Company Press Releases / MarineTraffic.com

While an 87% discount to NAV might look enticing, management's stated intent to continue common shareholder dilution for the time being should keep even the most speculative investors sidelined.

Preferred Shares: Low Risk, Decent Yield

As already discussed in my last update on the company, investors looking for a considerably less risky way to benefit from Imperial Petroleum's very strong financial condition should consider the company's 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares which at current price levels offer a very safe 10.7% annual yield.

In stark contrast to the company's common stock, the preferred shares have actually benefited from ongoing dilution which in combination with strong cash flows from operations has fortified Imperial Petroleum's balance sheet and liquidity.

Moreover, should the company indeed decide to make use of its recently-gained redemption right, holders would be rewarded with an approximately 25% short-term capital gain.

At this point, I consider the distribution to be safe for the foreseeable future but, unfortunately, trading volume in the Series A Preferred Shares continues to be very thin.

Bottom Line:

Strictly from a fundamental perspective, Imperial Petroleum is among the strongest U.S. exchange-listed shipping companies due to its fortress balance sheet and positioning in the sweet spot of the current tanker market bonanza.

But given the company's stated intent to continue common shareholder dilution, frequent related-party deals, and the likelihood of a near-term reverse stock split, even the most speculative investors should abstain from chasing Imperial Petroleum's common shares. In fact, market participants should consider selling existing positions and moving on.

That said, income-oriented investors might want to consider the company's 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares which currently offer a double-digit and pretty safe yield. On the flip side, with risk free interest rates approaching the 5% mark, the yield looks somewhat less enticing than in previous quarters.

