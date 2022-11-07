zhengzaishuru

In the past month, Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) stock price decreased by 13%. Compared to 7 November 2022, BSM stock price is now down 27%. The stock prices decreased even as despite lots of other oil and gas companies, BSM's 4Q 2022 financial results were stronger than in 3Q 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, due to its hedge position, BSM was able to report higher than 3Q 2022 revenues and net income. Now, natural gas prices are significantly lower than 3 months ago and crude oil prices are not expected to increase. Thus, the market outlook for oil and natural gas companies is not attractive. However, Black Stone Minerals is well-hedged and can sell a great portion of its oil and natural gas at prices significantly higher than the market. The stock is a buy.

Quarterly results

In its 4Q 2022 financial results, BSM reported total revenue of $230 million, compared with 3Q 2022 total revenue of $216 million, driven by higher oil and condensate sales and a $31 million gain on commodity derivative instruments, partially offset by lower natural gas and natural gas liquids sales. It is important to know that excluding the gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments, BSM’s revenue in 4Q 2022 was lower than in the previous quarter. A great portion of BSM’s revenue comes from its natural gas and NGL sales. In the third quarter of 2022, natural gas and NGL sales accounted for 63% of BSM’s commodity sales. However, due to the decreased natural gas prices, in the fourth quarter of 2022, natural gas and NGL sales accounted for 56% of the company’s commodity sales.

Black Stone Minerals reported a net income of $183 million, or $0.82 per diluted share in 4Q 2022, compared with $163 million, or $0.75 per diluted share in 3Q 2022. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased from $123 million in 3Q 2022 to $132 million in 4Q 2022. BSM reported a distributable cash flow of $125 million, or $0.598 per unit in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $117 million, or $0.556 per unit in the previous quarter.

“Our record fourth quarter results capped a very successful year for Black Stone Minerals. Without issuing additional equity, we reduced our total debt and increased royalty production through our organic growth efforts to attract additional operator capital to our existing acreage positions,” the CEO commented.

The market outlook

In the fourth quarter of 2022, BSM produced 1017 thousand barrels of oil (MBbls) and 17130 million cubic feet of natural gas (MMcf), up 20% QoQ and up 1% QoQ, respectively. The company’s oil and condensate realized price (without derivatives) decreased from $95.07 per barrel in 3Q 2022 to $84.48 per barrel in 4Q 2022. Also, its natural gas realized price (without derivatives) dropped from $8.11 per thousand cubic feet in 3Q 2022 to $6.44 in 4Q 2022.

According to the U.S. short-term energy outlook, due to less natural gas consumption in the United States (as a result of higher than normal temperatures) and high natural gas storage (23% more than the 5-year average), Henry Hub natural gas spot price is expected to be $3 per thousand cubic feet in 2023, down 50% YoY and down 40% compared with EIA’s forecast in January 2022. Figure 1 shows that Henry Hub's natural gas price is expected to be $2.81 and $2.87 per thousand cubic feet in 1Q 2023 and 2Q 2023, respectively. Also, it shows that Brent crude oil price is expected to average $78.05 and $78.00 per barrel in 1Q 2023 and 2Q 2023, respectively. We can see that compared with the last three quarters of 2022, natural gas prices are expected to be significantly lower in 1H 2022. Moreover, we can see that crude oil prices in 1Q 2023 and 2Q 2023 are expected to be lower than in the previous quarters (due to the continuing global recession and high-interest rates in major economies).

What do these numbers mean for Black Stone Minerals? You may think that due to lower natural gas and crude oil prices, BSM’s financial results in the first half of 2023 can be considerably weaker than in 2H 2022. However, it is important to know that BSM has significant commodity derivative contracts in place that cover a large part of its production in the following quarters.

According to Figure 2, as of 17 February 2023, BSM had 630 million barrels of oil for $79.44 per barrel in 1Q 2023 and 540 million barrels of oil for $80.80 per barrel in 2Q 2023. Also, BSM had 9 billion cubic feet of natural gas for $5.07 per thousand cubic feet in 1Q 2023 and 8.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas for $5.15 per thousand cubic feet in 2Q 2023. As the company expects its production to be between 37 to 39 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 (72% natural gas), I calculate that more than 50% of BSM’s oil production in the first half of 2023 is hedged at an average price of $80 per barrel. Also, more than 50% of the company’s natural gas production in 1H 2023 is hedged at an average price of $5.1 per thousand cubic feet. Thus, despite dropped natural gas and crude oil prices, BSL is well hedged and can maintain its stability.

Figure 1 – Energy prices

eia

Figure 2 – BSM’s oil and natural gas swap contracts

4Q 2022 financial results

BSM performance outlook

After a deep decline in the company’s cash generation to $0.8 million in 3Q 2022 from over $12 million in 2Q 2022, it increased back to $4 million at the end of 2022. Also, the BSM’s drop in its debt amount of $60 million in 3Q 2022 to $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, combined with the cash generation, led to a considerable decline in its net debt. In minutiae, BSM’s net debt plunged from $59 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 to only $9.4 million at the end of 4Q 2022. Also, its net debt level is 88% lower year over year compared with $80 million at the end of 2021. Black Stones total equity improved slightly to $1210 million in 4Q 2022 compared with its previous amount of $1121 million at the end of 3Q 2022. Thankfully, BSM’s net debt is well beneath its equity level, which tailors a scope of capacity to bring benefits for its shareholders and assimilate upcoming risks. Thus, Black Stone’s capital structure prospects a healthy position and enables the company to increase its distributions (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 – BSM’s capital structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

After the downturn of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company started the recovery process successfully. Albeit BSM’s cash operation decreased slightly to $78 million in 2Q 2022 compared with its amount of $83 million at the end of 2021, its amount increased back to $108 million and $156 million in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, respectively. Also, the cash operation in 4Q 2022 is far higher year-over-year compared with its level of $74 million at the same time in 2021. Black Stone’s capital expenditure dropped considerably by around 73% to $0.5 million in 4Q 2022 versus its previous amount of $1.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022. When all was said and done, the company ultimately generated $330 million of free cash flow at the end of 2022, which is the highest level compared with previous quarters, which may cater to a scope of capability for more reliable distributions in case of stronger market outlook (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 – BSM’s cash structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Furthermore, I looked at Black Stone’s profitability ratios in this section to assess how well the company can turn a profit and use its assets to make money for its investors. I have examined the profitability ratios for margin to provide useful insights into the financial health of the company. I calculated the ratios in comparison to earlier quarters to be more helpful.

In general, margin ratios evaluate the ability of the company to turn revenues into profits in several ways. After seeing BSM’s well-performed cash and capital structure, it is not surprising to observe its margin ratios on an improving path. In minutiae, BSM’s gross profit margin was 0.90 in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is slightly higher year over year versus its amount of 0.88 at the end of 2021. Also, the company’s EBITDA margin was 0.84 in 3Q 2022, which is 20% higher than the previous quarter and 6% higher year-over-year compared with its amount of 0.95 in 4Q 2021. Moreover, Black Stone’s net profit margin, which is the final picture of how profitable the company is after all expenses, improved by 20% to 0.93 in 4Q 2022 versus its previous amount of 0.77 at the end of the third quarter of 2022. As a result, the strong financial structure of Black Stone Minerals has affected its margin ratios (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 – BSM’s margin ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Summary

Natural gas and crude oil prices dropped in 4Q 2022. However, due to its hedged position, Black Stone Minerals was able to report strong financial results in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company’s well-performed cash and capital structures affected its margin ratios, which increased by over 20% in 4Q 2022. Natural gas and crude oil prices decreased further in the first quarter of 2023 and are not expected to increase. However, Black Stone is still in a great hedge position and can maintain its profitability. BSM stock is a buy.