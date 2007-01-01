Charnchai/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported their FY2022 figures recently. I've read a couple of comments from people who are frustrated that the annual shareholder letter has become shorter and less analytical than in the past. Buffett could spend countless pages talking about goodwill amortization (yes, it was amortized back in the day) and the accounting treatment of management stock options (it wasn't recorded as a cost before). I understand that people want to hear more from the 'Oracle of Omaha', but I also believe that several issues Buffett discussed decades ago are still relevant today. We can simply go back and read about them in his earlier letters. For example, I was hoping that Buffett would write about today's inflationary environment but he only mentioned inflation once in this year's letter. However, in the 80s, Buffett wrote several pages on inflation in his shareholder letters and I believe that his statements made back then are still relevant for the environment today. A vivid hamburger fan, Buffett wrote this analogy about inflation in his shareholder letter from the year 1980:

Unfortunately, earnings reported in corporate financial statements are no longer the dominant variable that determines whether there are any real earnings for you, the owner. For only gains in purchasing power represent real earnings on investment. If you (a) forego ten hamburgers to purchase an investment; (b) receive dividends which, after tax, buy two hamburgers; and (c) receive, upon sale of your holdings, after-tax proceeds that will buy eight hamburgers, then (d) you have had no real income from your investment, no matter how much it appreciated in dollars. You may feel richer, but you won't eat richer.

The same holds true to this day. It's the purchasing power of an individual that is the sole factor in whether his real net worth has increased or decreased in a given year. The inflation rate in the U.S. was 6.5% in 2022 (from December 2021 to December 2022) which implies that for a company to produce real purchasing power for its owner it had to produce returns on capital above 6.5% after-tax. Note that this is true only if you assume that all of the earnings are retained. I'll clarify with an example. Let's say that a company has earned 10% on capital after-tax and distributes all of its earnings to its owners who pay 40% tax on this income. In this scenario, the owners have only increased their purchasing power by 6% which means their real purchasing power has decreased by 0.5%.

With this said, I'd also like for Warren to write his shareholder letters as he did in the past so I decided to write this analysis inspired by how Buffett did it (obviously I won't and can't go into as much detail as he did back then as the majority of the information is not available in the annual report). The investment thesis is that Berkshire Hathaway's core still lies in its insurance business through the float it produces. This float is used for investing in other business ventures. These business ventures can in turn send their excess cash back to Berkshire for further investment in other business ventures, creating a virtuous circle. Obviously, the capital has to be allocated to enterprises producing attractive returns on invested capital, which has been the case in the past. For Berkshire to produce attractive returns in the future, they have to be able to continue on this streak, preferably in mega-cap businesses returning at least 15% on invested capital. This was a much "simpler" exercise in their early days as Charlie and Warren allocated a few hundred million while, nowadays, they have to allocate over ten billion if not even over one hundred billion to succeed in this endeavor. The question on everyone's lips is whether Warren and Charlie will be the ones to allocate the current excess capital or if it will fall to one of their investment managers when they are gone. Whichever way the tide turns, I believe Berkshire will come up with an 'elephant' acquisition shortly. To be fair, it has already completed a few major ones such as Alleghany and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) of which it owns over 20%. The current market environment helps as liquidity conditions have tightened and valuation levels have come down from their peaks. This is exactly the environment Berkshire has utilized in the past to make some of their best investments.

Before I dive into the analysis, another thought occurred to me. The forever business-savvy Buffett realizes that somebody else will soon write the shareholder letters so he may actually be setting the bar intentionally low for his successor so that Berkshire owners welcome the change in author when it eventually happens.

Overview

Berkshire Hathaway's loss in net worth during 2022 was $22.8 billion, which decreased per-share book value by 4.1% (the decline in per-share book value was due to major unrealized losses in Berkshire's listed equity portfolio). Over the last 58 years (since present management took over) book value has grown from $19 to $321,579, a rate of 18.3% compounded annually (all figures calculated with class A shares).

It's of course intrinsic per-share value that counts and not book value. As it's impossible to precisely determine intrinsic value it has to be estimated using one's best judgment. According to Buffett in his 2022 shareholder letter, a very minor gain in per-share intrinsic value occurred due to share repurchases of Berkshire in addition to share repurchases in a few of its major stock holdings (Apple and American Express). Berkshire's share price mirrored per-share intrinsic value as it grew a modest 4.0% during the year.

Yardsticks

Berkshire can be viewed from a few different lenses. A fairly simplistic one is to think of Berkshire as having two separate segments of value. The first is investments in stocks, bonds and cash equivalents which stood at $421 billion at yearend. Float has funded about $164 billion of these investments. The second source of value comes from Berkshire's over 60 non-insurance businesses. In their early days, Charlie and Warren used to focus on the first area of value but since the late 80s, they focused more on developing earnings from non-insurance operations (insurance earnings and investment income are not included in this area as they are implicitly included in the first bucket).

This can be seen from the following tables:

Year Per-share investments Years Compounded annual gain in per-share investments 1965 4 1979 577 1965-1979 42.8% 1993 13,961 1979-1993 25.6% 2007 90,343 1993-2007 14.3% 2021 303,563 2007-2021 9.0% 2022 286,856 2022 -5.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Berkshire Hathaway 2007 shareholder letter and financial statements

Per-share investments have increased by 21.3% compounded annually for the entire period 1965-2022 (58 years for those who are counting).

Year Per-share pre-tax earnings Years Compounded annual gain in per-share pre-tax earnings 1965 4 1979 18 1965-1979 11.1% 1993 212 1979-1993 19.1% 2007 4,093 1993-2007 23.5% 2021 13,933 2007-2021 9.1% 2022 20,104 2022 13.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Berkshire Hathaway 2007 shareholder letter and financial statements

Per-share pre-tax earnings have increased by 15.3% compounded annually for the entire period 1965-2022.

The growth rate of non-insurance earnings increased for each period up until 2007 but has since then decreased meaningfully while the growth rate for per-share investments has decreased each period. Buffett has been eager to point out that this is what will happen when the base of assets and earnings gets too large. To wit (from his 2007 shareholder letter):

Though these tables may help you gain historical perspective and be useful in valuation, they are completely misleading in predicting future possibilities. Berkshire's past record can't be duplicated or even approached. Our base of assets and earnings is now far too large for us to make outsized gains in the future.

It's still disappointing that the pre-tax earnings growth rate has slowed as much as it has even when the focus was shifted toward growing that bucket. The growth of 13.0% during 2022 is encouraging but it may be too early to draw any definitive conclusions. By investing in Berkshire at today's levels, you're probably going to make a decent return but not more than that. Berkshire believes it can outperform the S&P 500 by a couple of percentage points on average in the long run, which in itself is a very good achievement. I also believe this will be the case. Why would I own it otherwise?

The two sources of value can further be split into four segments: Insurance, BNSF, BHE in addition to manufacturing, service and retail.

Insurance

Insurance underwriting had an okay year as a whole with an after-tax loss of $90 million corresponding to a cost of 0.1% of average float. Cost of float was positive for the first time since 2017 although it was still a very cheap source of funding for Berkshire. Compared to alternative funding sources such as the year-end 10-year treasury of 3.9%, it was a relatively cheap source of funding. As long as the cost of float is lower than the alternative cost of funding, the insurance underwriting operations are performing well. Over the last 20 years, Berkshire has had a lower cost of funding for all years and only 18 years with a negative cost of float. The funds from insurance have been cost-free more often than not going back to when Berkshire first entered the insurance business in 1967 with the purchase of National Indemnity.

Year Underwriting earnings ($ millions) Average float ($ millions) Cost of float Year-end yield on 10-year treasuries 2016 1,370 89,500 less than zero 2.4% 2017 -2,219 102,500 2.2% 2.5% 2018 1,566 118,500 less than zero 2.7% 2019 325 126,000 less than zero 1.8% 2020 657 133,500 less than zero 0.9% 2021 728 142,500 less than zero 1.5% 2022 -90 155,500 0.1% 3.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Berkshire Hathaway financial statements

GEICO had a tough year as it had a pre-tax loss of $1.9 billion due to significant increases in claims frequencies and severities. However, GEICO has increased rates leading management to believe that GEICO will generate an underwriting profit in 2023. BH Primary had a good year with an underwriting profit of $393 million while BHRG had an excellent year with underwriting profits of $2,180 million even though losses from significant catastrophe events were $2.0 billion ($2.1 billion in 2021). Note that this is the first year BHRG turned a pre-tax profit since 2016.

Pre-tax earnings ($ million) GEICO BH Primary BHRG 2016 462 657 1,012 2017 -310 719 -3,648 2018 2,449 670 -1,109 2019 1,506 383 -1,472 2020 3,428 110 -2,700 2021 1,259 607 -930 2022 -1,880 393 1,389 Click to enlarge

Source: Berkshire Hathaway financial statements

The float has been used for investments in equity and fixed income securities which then produce an investment income. Pre-tax investment income increased to $7.7 billion (37% growth year-over-year). The increase comes from two sources. Dividends increased by slightly over 19% while interest income increased by 186% year-over-year. The increased dividends arose from Berkshire being a net buyer of equities of about $34 billion during the year while the increased interest income arose from the federal reserve raising interest rates during the year. Berkshire owned about $93 billion of T-bills at the end of 2022. The 1-year treasury rate is now above 5%, which is satisfactory. I still hope however that Buffett will make an 'elephant' acquisition which has the potential to earn 15% on invested capital.

Non-insurance businesses

This segment comprises all of Berkshire's operating companies not included in the insurance segment. The by far largest of these are Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) and the railroad company Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF). In addition to these, there's a hodgepodge of other businesses of which the largest are Marmon (part of the Industrial segment), Clayton Homes (Building products), McLane, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive (Retailing), NetJets, FlightSafety and TTI (all three part of the Service segment).

BNSF

Year Pre-tax earnings ($ millions) Tangible net worth ($ millions) Pre-tax earnings on average tangible net worth Pre-tax earnings on average carrying value 2015 6,775 36,425 - - 2016 5,693 39,662 15.0% 10.8% 2017 6,328 43,777 15.2% 11.2% 2018 6,863 42,270 16.0% 11.9% 2019 7,250 43,498 16.9% 12.6% 2020 6,792 42,664 15.8% 11.7% 2021 7,861 45,267 17.9% 13.4% 2022 7,708 44,797 17.1% 12.9% Click to enlarge

Source: Berkshire Hathaway financial statements

BNSF's asset base keeps growing and its earnings power with it. Although the earnings growth is slow and is very GPD dependent, the earnings on average tangible net worth have been fair throughout the period outlined above. In 2022, pre-tax earnings on average tangible net worth were 17.1%. As Berkshire bought BNSF at a fairly large premium to net worth, represented by the goodwill item on Berkshire's balance sheet (of which $14.8 billion is allocated to BNSF), the earnings on average carrying value is reduced to 12.9%.

Although BNSF's cash flow from operations is positive, a large chunk of this is used for capital expenditures to maintain and invest in BNSF's operations. I believe a part of what's left is then sent to Berkshire for reallocation to other profitable opportunities.

BHE

Year After-tax earnings ($ millions) Tangible net worth ($ millions) After-tax earnings on average tangible net worth After-tax earnings on average carrying value 2015 - 31,219 - - 2016 2,507 32,828 7.8% 6.1% 2017 2,351 26,836 7.9% 6.0% 2018 2,924 29,600 10.4% 7.7% 2019 3,144 34,269 9.8% 7.5% 2020 3,544 45,239 8.9% 7.0% 2021 4,446 48,974 9.4% 7.5% 2022 4,775 51,998 9.5% 7.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Berkshire Hathaway financial statements

BHE's yearly capital expenditures are over twice the amount of BNSF's (in the year 2022 BHE spent $7.5 billion on maintenance and expansion capex while BNSF spent $3.5 billion). Although BHE started from a base in 2015, its tangible net worth is already larger than BNSF's (although earnings are smaller). Due to the nature of the sector BHE operates in (providing essential services to consumers and customers), the returns on most of its businesses are regulated i.e. there are no outsized returns to be had here. The flip side of the coin is that BHE can deploy vast amounts of capital at stable and fair returns. The earnings on average tangible net worth were 9.5% in 2022. As in BNSF's case, Berkshire bought BHE and its subsidiaries at premiums to net worth which is why earnings on average carrying value is reduced to 7.7%.

In BHE's case, I don't believe that they send any of their cash to Berkshire for investments as the business is so capital intensive. I believe most of the operating cash flow is reinvested in the business.

Manufacturing, Service and Retail

Year Pre-tax earnings ($ millions) Tangible net worth ($ millions) Pre-tax earnings on average tangible net worth Pre-tax earnings on average carrying value 2016 10,224 54,216 - - 2017 10,927 58,879 19.3% 11.3% 2018 12,308 65,535 19.8% 11.9% 2019 12,365 67,321 18.6% 11.5% 2020 10,889 60,605 17.0% 10.8% 2021 14,552 66,796 22.8% 15.2% 2022 16,219 65,359 24.5% 16.3% Click to enlarge

Source: Berkshire Hathaway financial statements

Combined this segment is the largest of the non-insurance businesses. There are however over 60 companies included in this segment so individually they're significantly smaller than BNSF and BHE. These businesses enjoy enviable economics, earning 24.5% on average tangible net worth in 2022. As is the case with BNSF and BHE, Berkshire has bought these businesses at a substantial premium to net worth and the pre-tax earnings on average carrying value was 16.3% in 2022, also a formidable accomplishment.

Intrinsic business value

Charlie and Warren measure how their per-share intrinsic value develops against the S&P 500 over the long term. Intrinsic value is, however, an elusive concept. A good proxy for it is per-share book value and how it has developed. Book value obviously understates intrinsic value. The amount by which intrinsic value exceeds book value (in relative terms) doesn't change substantially from year-to-year, however, which is why per-share book value is a good yardstick for intrinsic value.

As I mentioned previously, per-share book value decreased in 2022 by about 4.1% while Warren stated that he thinks per-share intrinsic value increased slightly due to share repurchases by Berkshire and by some of their largest listed equity holdings. This implies that the ratio of intrinsic value to book value increased a bit during 2022.

In the long term, the share price to per-share book value should resemble per-share intrinsic value to per-share book value as the share price should converge to per-share intrinsic value (with large swings in the interim). In 2022 the P/B increased from 1.34x to 1.44x. We need, however, a longer-term metric to conclude what the normal premium should be. Below I have included a graph where you can see how P/B has developed over the last 10 years in addition to the 10-year median P/B. The long-term median has stayed fairly stable at about 1.35x during the period. The current valuation is not too far from the long-term trend.

I've also updated my valuation of BRK which I described here in more detail. I was a bit too optimistic in my analysis when I concluded about a year ago that BRK's intrinsic share price is $390 and could be rated a buy at a share price of $340-350 when there was only a margin of safety of about 10% (you can check my reasoning in the article and conclude for yourself whether it was the right call). Had I stuck with the 20% magic limit I would most likely have rated it a hold.

Estimation of BRK intrinsic value (Berkshire Hathaway financial statements)

My current estimate of Berkshire's intrinsic value is about $779 billion with the largest decrease from my 2021 valuation coming from BNSF. This is due to the fact the BNSF's peer group's P/E multiples have decreased substantially from previous levels even though BNSF's earnings stayed stable. At BRK's current market capitalization of $665 billion, my estimate is 17% higher than the market cap and therefore doesn't fill the requirement of a 20% margin of safety. This is why I rate Berkshire Hathaway a hold at these prices.

All in all, the year 2022 was satisfactory. The non-insurance businesses increased earnings and earned a very good return on tangible net worth. With the addition of Alleghany and Occidental Petroleum Corporation, these earnings will have a tailwind during 2023 as well. If Berkshire comes up with an 'elephant' acquisition during 2023, earnings will have another major tailwind behind them. The per-share investments decreased as equities have been under pressure more broadly due to the inflationary environment. There will be large swings in this segment in the future as well, and one should look at the cumulative change over time to get a proper picture of Berkshire's investment success. During the whole period of 58 years, it's just an extraordinary achievement. Zooming in on the cumulative gain since the start of the year 2018 it looks pretty decent as well with about $100 billion of cumulative unrealized gains.