After having commented on the Q4 results of BASF and Evonik, today we are looking at the other German chemical player i.e. Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF, OTCPK:COVTY). Here at the Lab, we have a good focus on European chemicals; however, both BASF and Evonik results were not particularly encouraging. We know how cyclical companies work and there was a reason why we decided to move the Covestro rating from a buy to an equal-weight valuation. In detail, we said: "in the short term, the Q3 results proved a negative scenario that we should price in. However, over the long term, our internal team believes that Wall Street is not fairly pricing Covestro".

Compared to Evonik and BASF, the company was not able to increase the price over costs. Raw material inflationary pressure and the high EU energy price (coupled with a GEO location skewed versus the Old Continent) strongly impacted Covestro's EBITDA. In number, despite a record year in sales, EBITDA fell by 47.6% on a yearly comparison to €1.6 billion from €3.1 billion. We were worried about a possible dividend cut and the management decided to suspend the dividend payment for the 2022 results. Looking at the press release: "due to the negative net income in fiscal 2022 and in line with the company’s dividend policy, the Board of Management decided that no dividend will be paid for fiscal 2022. Covestro’s dividend policy stipulates a distribution of between 35 and 55 percent of the net income in order to create a stronger link to the Group’s overall business situation". As a reminder, Evonik's main shareholder is a foundation called RAG-Stiftung. The foundation has an equity stake of 56% as of 30 January 2022 and relied upon Evonik's dividend payment. While BASF, even if we are assuming higher debt to finance the dividend obligation and CAPEX plan, decided to confirm its previous DPS at €3.4 per share. Compared to Covestro, BASF's 3/4 EBIT is also in non-EU countries and this will support its earnings recovery.

Covestro EBITDA evolution

Source: Covestro Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 results presentation

Deeper analyzing Covestro's financials, net income declined to minus 272 million. Aside from the negative pricing delta, volumes were also below expectation and the company's net profit was impacted by an impairment for a total consideration of €463 million. Looking at the balance sheet, despite a favorable interest rate that decreased net pension liability by €765 million, the company's net debt increased by 10%. The total net debt to EBITDA ratio reached 1.8x compared to the 0.8x achieved in 2021. Debt was mainly increased for Covestro dividend payments, and with a yearly FCF generation of only a positive €138 million, we are not surprised that the management is protecting Covestro's balance sheet over the shareholder's remuneration.

Covestro debt evolution

Conclusion and Valuation

Despite this negative scenario, there are reasons to be positive.

Our internal team believes that the company has hit a low in global supply/demand across its product portfolio. Chemical global utilization rates are gradually improving and thanks to lower gas prices, this will drive positive earnings momentum; Energy normalization will be the primary driver of the medium-term earnings upgrades. This is supported by Covestro’s low industry cost curve which should provide some profits support through a period of low demand; The company is currently trading on a 4x mid-cycle EV/EBITDA at the bottom of its history. This represents a 50% discount to its closest peers; As already mentioned in our initiation of coverage, we should not forget that Covestro has well-invested assets and we emphasized how the asset replacement cost is higher than the implied current stock trading; Financially speaking, Covestro's balance sheet is now more protected due to CAPEX curtailment and no dividend payment.

On a valuation basis and normalizing Covestro results for 2024 and 2025 numbers, we derive an EBITDA of €2.8 billion and a target price (based on a 5.5 EV/EBITDA multiple) of €47 per share. However, the company forecasts a Q1 EBITDA between €100 million to €150 million and is not providing many details on 2023. For this reason, we decided to maintain a neutral view on Covestro, here at the Lab, we still prefer BASF with a dividend yield of 7% (as a margin of safety).

Covestro 2023 guidance

