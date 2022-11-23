Visa Vs. Mastercard: Potential Upside Outweighed By Interest Rate Risks

Mar. 13, 2023 12:22 AM ETMA, V
Bill Zettler profile picture
Bill Zettler
Marketplace

Summary

  • Both Visa and Mastercard are very profitable companies.
  • Gross margins for both companies are in the 98% range.
  • Dividends are growing fast, but current rates are less than 1%.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Turnaround Stock Advisory get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Shot of a handsome young man lying on his sofa at home and using his cellphone for online shopping

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA) are among the largest financial services companies in the world. As a matter of fact, they are number 1 and number 3 by market cap handily

chart

companiesmarketcap.com

chart

Seeking

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Shift Processing

chart

Seeking Alpha and author

chart

Seeking Alpha and author

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Seeking Alpha

chart

Federal Reserve

chart

Statista

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Note: members of my Turnaround Stock Advisory service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

This article was written by

Bill Zettler profile picture
Bill Zettler
13.43K Followers
Focused on value stocks with turnaround potential and low risk/reward ratio
Trained as a scientific programmer, I worked on war game software for NORAD (North American Air Defense) and statistical software for Abbott Labs. For most of my 40-year career developed and sold financial and accounting software. Was principal or founder of 3 small (5-30 employees) software companies. Wrote a book on public pensions and a play that won an award in Writer Digest Magazine's annual writers competition, a contest that draws over 10,000 entries a year. Currently retired.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.