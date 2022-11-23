Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA) are among the largest financial services companies in the world. As a matter of fact, they are number 1 and number 3 by market cap handily outranking such other financial institutions as Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

companiesmarketcap.com

Both V and MA had excellent results for 2022 but the question is whether that will extend into 2023 or be waylaid by rising interest rates and possible recession. Of course when you are in the financial business write-offs are also a consistent concern, especially in a high-interest rate, recessionary environment.

Looking at the comparative Total Return (including dividends) results for both companies shows modest gains for both over the last 12 months, 11% for V and 9% for MA,

Seeking Alpha

Going back 5 years shows that Mastercard actually outperformed Visa by 100% to 83%.

Seeking Alpha

Visa and Mastercard are by far the 2 largest credit card companies in the world easily surpassing bother American Express and Discover Card.

Shift Processing

Forbes has an excellent history of credit cards that goes all the way back to 1930.

In this article, I will look at both companies to determine if either one or both are good investments for 2023.

Visa vs Mastercard Financial Metrics

When we look at the financial metrics comparing the two companies on a TTM (Trailing Twelve Month) basis, the amazing thing is how profitable these two companies are.

The Gross Margin % (Line 5) for both companies is the largest I have ever seen in any of my financial metric comparisons. I mean, 98% margins? These have to be two of the most profitable companies on the NYSE.

Looking at the P/E Ratio (Line 11), Visa looks a bit better with a PE Ratio of 25.6 compared to MA's higher ratio of 28.4.

When it comes to Debt/EBIT (Line 14), both have outstanding ratios indicating an excellent and safe balance sheet. This is further supported by their superior credit ratings: both are rated Aa3 by Moody's.

Seeking Alpha and author

Price to free cash flow (Line 16) is relatively the same with Visa at 26 versus MA's 31.

And finally, the dividend rate (line 18) is insignificant for either company although both are raising their dividend annually by substantial amounts as we will see below.

When looking at the Financial Metrics in total, both companies are solid cash flow generators with very large margins.

Based on financial metrics, both companies are excellent but neither has an obvious advantage.

Wall Street analyst ratings show both Visa and Mastercard are extremely well-liked, but the quant community does not seem to be enamored with either company.

Wall Street analysts appear to have very strong positive feelings for both Visa and Mastercard. As you can see from the charts below, there are 90 Buys and only 1 lonely Sell combined. Another way to look at the ratings is to note that out of a total of 107 ratings, there was only 1 Sell, a ratio of less than 1%.

That is about as good as it gets.

Seeking Alpha and author

Quant ratings over the last year are different, showing nothing but Hold ratings for both Visa and Mastercard over the entire time period. I would guess the lower quant ratings are due to increasing interest rates and a potential recessionary environment in the near future.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

So analysts on Wall Street and on Seeking Alpha seem to love both Visa and MA but quants are saying "Whoa, not so fast".

Visa did much better in the last recession than Mastercard

If you're concerned, as I am, of a looming recession in the next year or 18 months, knowing how a company did in the last recession can provide some investment insight.

December 2007 through June 2009 is the last recognized recession period, and Visa on a total return basis (including dividends) actually went up slightly at 12% while MA showed a 16% decrease in price.

So, based on the following chart, Visa performed much better in the last recession than Mastercard did.

Seeking Alpha

Dividends and share buybacks

Visa has raised its dividend for 14 years in a row, a commendable record. Looking at the dividend chart below we can see that Visa has raised its dividend from $.12 to $1.80 per year over that 14-year period, an increase of 1,500%.

Seeking Alpha

Mastercard has raised its dividend 11 years in a row but at a much faster pace than Visa going from .12 to 2.35 an increase of 1,958% over those 11 years.

Seeking Alpha

The dividends for both companies are running less than 20% of free cash flow so I would expect future dividend increases to continue at a double-digit rate for the foreseeable future.

So, if you're looking for a steady, consistently increasing dividend, either company is an excellent choice but Mastercard is raising their much faster than Visa.

Share repurchases add to the stability of the dividend because fewer shares mean more dividends per share even if you pay out the same gross dollar amount.

When it comes to share repurchases, MA has purchased 22% of its shares back in the last 10 years while Visa has bought back 18%.

To see more detail on both companies' buyback authorizations go here.

Seeking Alpha

The dividend and share repurchase advantage goes slightly to Mastercard.

Risks

Large, financial services companies tend to be much more stable than newer stocks such as Zoom and Twitter. But they are not immune to downdrafts as the following chart shows.

Seeking Alpha

Note prices of both stocks were higher in July of 2021 than they are now.

Credit card companies in general are at risk because increased consumer debt means fewer transactions. As the following Federal Reserve chart shows the amount of debt has increased in every debt category except student loans over the last year.

Federal Reserve

In a volatile environment like we're facing now, cash is also a viable alternative. CD rates are now in excess of 4% a number we haven't seen literally in years.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists. That may make profits elusive at best and provide losses at worst.

So please, do your own due diligence on every investment option.

Conclusion

When making investment decisions about any stock one of the main considerations has to be how long you plan on holding the stock. Obviously, we know from the dividend paragraph above that Visa has increased its dividend for 14 years in a row and Mastercard is not bad at 11 years in a row.

However, their dividend rates of less than 1% do not, in my estimation, make them dividend-worthy stocks.

In the most recent earnings reports from January 25, Visa beat earnings estimates by $.17 and revenue by $200 million and mentioned the opening of China as a potential boost in 2023.

Mastercard beat estimates on revenue and profits but was more cautious in its outlook going forward.

One of the reasons credit card companies have done well even in a slow economic environment with rising interest rates is the annual increase in credit card spending as shown in the chart below.

Statista

Note that volume increases occurred even in 2019 and 2020 even when COVID-19 policies were in effect. This would imply that credit card companies have more resilience than other financial institutions during difficult social and economic times.

Looking at these two companies, I see both as very profitable, money-making machines. In fact, they look like twins in this regard.

Based upon the above analysis I agree with the quants, both companies are a Hold until we have adequate statistics to show that interest rates are headed back down.

Until then the likelihood of downward price movement outweighs any potential upside.