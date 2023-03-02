CHUNYIP WONG

The post-November rally in Hong Kong equities has fizzled out this year despite news of the much-awaited China/HK border re-opening in January. Given mainland Chinese are by far the largest contributor to visitor arrivals to Hong Kong pre-COVID, the loosened restrictions should provide a direct boost to key service industries like tourism and retail, along with the broader consumption levels. Alongside the recent expansionary budget measures to support tourism, housing, and consumption, the setup for 2023 remains optimistic for Hong Kong equities. Relative to the low base (note Hong Kong was one of the few Asian economies that contracted last year), expect the strong economic rebound in the coming months to drive higher revisions to Hong Kong corporate earnings. As one of the few low-cost options available to US investors, the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) is a worthy portfolio addition for investors looking to ride the post-reopening uptrend in Hong Kong equities.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview – A Low-Cost, Concentrated Vehicle for HK Large-Cap Exposure

The US-listed iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the MSCI Hong Kong 25/50 Index, comprising the large and mid-cap segments of the Hong Kong equity market or ~85% of the HK free float-adjusted market cap. The ETF held $838m of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.5% expense ratio, making it one of the more cost-effective options available to US investors looking to express a single-country view on Hong Kong equities. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

iShares

The fund's sector allocation leans heavily on the real estate sector, which has the largest weightage at 23.5%. The rest of the EWH portfolio is heavy on financials - with insurance at 22.9%, diversified financials (excluding banks) at 12.9%, and banks at 6.4%, the total exposure to financial institutions stands at ~42%. Other major sector allocations include capital goods at 11.3% and utilities at 8.7%. On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors accounted for ~79% of the total portfolio.

iShares

The single-stock breakdown is similarly concentrated in financials, with the portfolio only spread out across 34 holdings. Hong Kong-based multinational insurance company AIA Group Limited (OTCPK:AAGIY) is the top holding at 22.9%, followed by exchange and clearing house operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY) at 11.9%. Hong Kong's largest property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCPK:SUHJY), at 4.8%, is the only pure-play real estate stock in the top five, with conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings (OTCPK:CKHUY) at 4.2% and hotel and casino operator Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) rounding up the list. With the top five holdings accounting for ~47% of the overall portfolio, EWH is one of the more concentrated Asian ETFs on the market.

iShares

On a YTD basis, the ETF has declined by 6.8% but has compounded at a steady 4.9% rate (in market price and NAV terms) since its inception in 1996. Much of the growth was in the early years, however, with the ETF declining at an annualized -1.1%, -2.0%, and -6.7% over five, three, and one-year timeframes, respectively. That said, the outsized allocation toward cash-rich financials and conglomerates has helped the distribution - the trailing twelve-month yield stands at a healthy 2.8% and has remained steady through the cycles.

Morningstar

The Border Re-opening Boost is Well Underway

Having stuck around a high of 5% last year, Hong Kong interest rates (HIBOR or the 'Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate') have eased significantly this year. At the time of writing, the 1-month HIBOR rate is down to 3.5%, reflecting an influx of liquidity amid the China re-opening-driven inflows, which have supported the Hong Kong equity rally post-November. Lower borrowing rates bode well for EWH, given its high real estate weightage; while banks will experience some NIM pressure, the rest of the portfolio should benefit from the knock-on effects of looser monetary conditions.

Hong Kong Association of Banks

Thus far, economic data out of Hong Kong indicate the easing likely has legs - retail sales growth was up to +6.9% YoY in January (vs. +1.2% in December) despite the border only being partially re-opened for the month. Domestic labor tightness also remains intact, with the unemployment rate declining further. Given Hong Kong has suffered from structural labor shortages, exacerbated by COVID-driven restrictions in recent years, the labor market strength indicates ample capacity to absorb migration from the mainland post-reopening. Given the attractive fundamental setup, expect the China re-opening theme to drive continued interest in Hong Kong; with the underlying P/E valuation of the EWH portfolio still relatively undemanding, the upside potential remains attractive.

A Timely Budget Boost

Also helping will be the recent budget allocation – the government has allocated ~HKD600m for the tourism industry in anticipation of a pickup in travel and major international events in Hong Kong. Further boosting consumption is the allocation of an additional HKD5k/person in consumption vouchers for eligible local residents this year, still a meaningful amount despite being down from HKD10k/person last year. Further, on housing policy (EWH's largest exposure), the government will be reducing stamp duty rates for small/medium apartments with prices <HKD9m for first-time buyers, so property developer earnings should benefit. In addition, the continued rates concession for residential properties, including subsidized electricity bills, should insulate against any inflationary impact from higher energy prices.

Hong Kong Free Press

So even with utilities inflation rising double-digits % YoY in the latest CPI report, overall inflation was only up 2.4% YoY, with housing price inflation notably unchanged at -0.4% YoY. As the limited inflationary pressures leave ample room for a consumption-led rebound without subsequent tightening, the near-term setup is compelling.

Border Re-opening to Kickstart the Hong Kong Rebound

After starting the year with good news following the easing of the Chinese/Hong Kong border restrictions, the rally in Hong Kong's large caps has reversed, as reflected in the EWH performance. At ~16x P/E, the fund might seem pricey at first glance, but it's worth noting that this is based on trailing pre-reopening earnings. With the rebound in Chinese visitor arrivals to Hong Kong and fiscal support for key sectors like tourism, housing, and retail likely to significantly boost fwd earnings, the post-November rally likely still has legs. Relative to a low base (recall GDP contracted last year), expect Hong Kong's economic growth to outperform the rest of Asia this year, driving more upward revisions to corporate earnings. For investors looking for exposure to the post-reopening story, the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF is a worthy low-cost option.