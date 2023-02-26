TEAF: A Unique Infrastructure Fund, Deep Discount, 8.44% Distribution Yield

Summary

  • TEAF invests in essential infrastructure projects, both public and private.
  • The fund trades at a deep and attractive discount, presenting a potential investment opportunity.
  • The fund sports an attractive 8.44% distribution yield but will largely rely on the underlying portfolio performing well.
A lake in the shape of a rising graph in the middle of untouched nature symbolizing the growing interest in ecology and nature conservation. 3d rendering.

Petmal

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on February 26th, 2023.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) carries a unique exposure to

TEAF Performance Since Previous Update

TEAF Performance Since Previous Update (Seeking Alpha)

U.S. Electricity Generation Projections

U.S. Electricity Generation Projections (EIA)

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

TEAF Distribution History

TEAF Distribution History (CEFConnect)

TEAF Annual Report

TEAF Annual Report (Tortoise)

TEAF Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses

TEAF Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Tortoise (highlights from author))

TEAF Distribution Tax Classifications

TEAF Distribution Tax Classifications (Tortoise (highlight from author))

TEAF Asset Breakdown

TEAF Asset Breakdown (Tortoise)

TEAF Private Investment Valuation

TEAF Private Investment Valuation (Tortoise)

TEAF Top Ten Holdings

TEAF Top Ten Holdings (Tortoise)

TEAF Private Investments

TEAF Private Investments (Tortoise)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TEAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

