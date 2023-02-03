Marco Bello

Tech companies have seen major valuation haircuts in the last two years, particularly those that were, or still are, part of the portfolio of Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Even though the ARK Innovation ETF has now lost all of its pandemic gains, the exchange-traded fund has experienced a nice upward retracement since December, largely due to a strong market rally for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA).

As the electric-vehicle manufacturer lowered EV prices to boost demand in December, the Tesla selloff became a problem for the Ark Innovation ETF. Having said that, I believe that the ARK Innovation ETF has recently become more appealing as a contrarian bet on disruptive businesses.

The stock's recovery in 2023 has also altered my outlook for the ETF, and Tesla is now the largest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF. I previously had negative feelings toward ARKK due in large part to the decline in Tesla's market value.

From a controversial standpoint, the ETF is compelling due to its brighter chart profile and the fact that ARKK has lost all of its pandemic gains (and significant investor capital). I am changing my recommendation for the ETF to 'BUY' as a result.

ARKK Valuation Recovery Driven Primarily By One Company

Since the beginning of 2023, the ARK Innovation ETF has experienced a significant upswing, and Cathie Wood attributes this to Elon Musk's Tesla.

The worst month ever for the electric-vehicle company, December, was made worse by Tesla, which adversely affected the performance of the ETF. Tesla's fortunes shifted in January, though, and the stock rocketed 57.3% YTD, which helped Cathie Wood's ARKK gain 24.7%.

TSLA Driven Attributes (Yahoo Finance)

The fact that Cathie Wood overweighted Tesla and elevated the electric-vehicle manufacturer to a top-ranking position was what contributed to the ETF's valuation recovery in the first few weeks of 2023. Tesla was weighted 10.3% in the Ark Innovation ETF as of March 7, 2023.

Top 10 Holdings (ARK Innovation ETF)

Contrarian Indicators For The ARK Innovation ETF

Two contrarian indicators lead me to believe that the ARK Innovation ETF may be approaching a purchase zone right now.

As the hype surrounding the innovative/disruptive investment category subsided over the last two years, the ARK Innovation ETF first saw a massive drop in its assets under management.

The ETF no longer manages the absurd quantity of capital it had under management in 2020; instead, it now manages just about $7.5 billion, which is still a lot compared to most funds.

The ARK Innovation ETF managed close to $30 billion in capital in 2020; the drop was due to withdrawals and valuation losses.

Total Assets Under Management (YCharts)

The enormous outflows from exchange-traded funds that have occurred, especially during and after 2021, may be viewed as a potential contrarian purchase signal.

Potential Purchase Signal (Yahoo Finance)

The second point I'd like to make is that the ETF briefly outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin, and this outperformance essentially spanned the pandemic period of 2020–2021.

The ARK Innovation ETF no longer has any alpha, and an investment in the S&P 500 that was plain and simple would have beaten one in the ARK Innovation ETF.

If the economy does not experience the much-anticipated recession in 2023, a case could be made about the fund's potential for a recovery given that ARKK lost almost all of its pandemic gains. For instance, a strong January payroll report offered hope that the economy might be doing much better than originally anticipated.

ARKK Versus S&P 500 (Yahoo Finance)

Technical Analysis: The ARKK May Now Have Already Bottomed

From an analytical standpoint, the ARK Innovation ETF is at a pivotal point. The 200-day moving average and the ETF are currently at odds with each other. The ETF has more upside potential if it can break out above this mark, which ARKK can do.

The ETF's immediate downside potential is 37.32, which is where the 50-day moving average line is currently located, if the 200-day moving average line breaks and the ARK Innovation is unable to perform a breakout to the upside. If this level were to be broken, the ETF's last lows at 29.43 would become apparent right away.

However, I believe there is a good chance that the ARK Innovation ETF bottomed in December. The rise in core holdings like Tesla and an improvement in sentiment have reversed the losses ARKK suffered in December. A stronger-than-anticipated economy in 2023 might rekindle interest in higher-risk ETF options that could offer aggressive investors double-digit returns.

Moving Averages (Stockcharts.com)

Why The ARK Innovation ETF Could See A Lower Valuation

A change in the economy that has an impact on the tech, EV, FinTech, and cryptocurrency sectors is required for the ARK Innovation ETF to experience a decline in market valuation. Innovative companies in the technology and eCommerce sectors don't really care about interest rates or inflation.

The ARK Innovation ETF, in my opinion, will therefore generally move in the same direction as the S&P 500. However, a decline in investor confidence and a recession in 2023 might undermine my claims that ARKK is a contrarian buy.

My Conclusion

For risk-taking investors who want to place a directional bet on the economy, the ARK Innovation ETF might be a compelling contrarian buy. Given the fund's significant valuation declines, withdrawals, and surrender of all pandemic gains, investors who support Cathie Wood's disruptive investment theme may find the ETF to be a compelling investment option.

Although I have previously avoided the ETF, I believe there is a case to be made for a contrarian purchase at this time, especially if the U.S. economy avoids a recession.