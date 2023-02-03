ARKK: A Contrarian Buy (Technical Analysis, Rating Upgrade)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.87K Followers

Summary

  • The ARK Innovation ETF has seen a robust valuation upsurge in January.
  • Tesla’s valuation rebound has led to big gains for the ARK Innovation ETF.
  • Asset outflows and complete erasure of pandemic gains may be contrarian indicators.

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

Tech companies have seen major valuation haircuts in the last two years, particularly those that were, or still are, part of the portfolio of Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Even though the ARK Innovation ETF has

TSLA Driven Attributes

TSLA Driven Attributes (Yahoo Finance)

Top 10 Holdings

Top 10 Holdings (ARK Innovation ETF)

Total Assets Under Management

Total Assets Under Management (YCharts)

Potential Purchase Signal

Potential Purchase Signal (Yahoo Finance)

ARKK Versus S&P 500

ARKK Versus S&P 500 (Yahoo Finance)

Moving Averages

Moving Averages (Stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.87K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ARKK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.