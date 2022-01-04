jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After submitting a rather disappointing earnings sheet for the fourth-quarter, Ford (NYSE:F) continues to see impressive momentum for its electric vehicle line-up with EV segment sales growing three times faster than overall sales. Although the car brand earned $1B less in adjusted EBIT in FY 2022 than it projected just a couple months before the Q4'22 earnings report, I believe Ford's EV momentum may lead to stronger than expected upside for the company's EBIT in FY 2023. If the US economy can avoid a recession this year, I believe the car brand could see an upward revaluation in its shares!

Recession May Not Materialize

The Fed responded to strong jobs data for the month of February by essentially indicating that interest rates will go up further. Payrolls rose 311,000 in February and were much better than expected: the Dow Jones estimate called for just 225,000 new being created last month. A strong labor market situation suggests that the US economy may be able to avoid a recession in 2023 altogether which would be good news for a cyclical car brand like Ford which depends on strong consumer spending and healthy economic growth.

Ford's growing EV line-up and soaring sales could make the case for a revaluation

Ford is investing heavily into its electric vehicle transformation and the company has had decent success in creating a denser product portfolio that includes, among other products, the F-150 Lightning pickup truck, the Ford Maverick hybrid truck, the e-Transit commercial van and the award-winning Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle which is experiencing strong customer demand.

According to Ford's delivery report for the month of February, electric vehicle deliveries are surging in the US which shows that the company's latest EV products are strongly resonating with its customer base. In February, Ford's vehicle sales spiked 21.9% to 157,606 units. However, electric vehicle sales grew three times faster than total sales... they soared at a rate of 68.1%. Ford sold 3,523 electric vehicles in February compared to 2,096 EVs sold in the year-earlier period. Year-to-date EV sales were 8,770 compared to 4,667 in the first two months of FY 2022 which translates to sales growth of 87.9%. Electric and hybrid vehicles together accounted for 8.0% of total sales in February and for a sales share of 8.5% in the first two months of FY 2023. I believe that Ford will be able to grow its EV/hybrid share to 15% by FY 2025 as EV product adoption grows in the US and Ford's ramp up F-150 Lightning production.

Source: Ford

A couple of EV products are selling very well for Ford right now including the F-150 Lightning (which sold 3,600 units in the last two months) and the Mustang Mach-E which is Ford's best-selling all-electric sport utility vehicle (4,409 units were sold in January and February 2023). The e-Transit sold 761 models in the first two months of the year compared to just 190 electric vehicles in last year's January-February period. Ford said last year that it had 200 thousand reservations for the F-150 Lightning, so the company will be busy to fulfill those orders in the next two years.

Adjusted EBIT forecast implies that FY 2023 will remain a challenging year, but upside exists

I became a bit more cautious about Ford last year as the company guided for higher supplier costs which ended up weighing more heavily on the company's EBIT than expected. For FY 2023, Ford guided for an adjusted EBIT range of $9.0-11.0B which implies that Ford could see an up to 13% year over decrease in this key measure this year, depending on a couple of factors including USD strength, supplier costs and consumer demand. Ford expects lower supplier/commodity costs in the amount of $2.5B which could turn into bigger tailwinds if supply chain problems continue to ease. In FY 2022, Ford achieved an EBIT of $10.4B which was $1.0B less than originally guided for.

For those reasons (supplier issues, inflation), Ford also issued a very light free cash flow forecast which implies that Ford's FCF could decline 34% year over year to $6.0B in FY 2023. While the outlook for adjusted EBIT and FCF were not great, I see momentum building regarding EV sales and if the supply chain allows for a smoother sourcing of parts in FY 2023, I believe Ford could see upside in its adjusted EBIT.

Source: Ford

Ford's valuation

Despite the downside risks that exist for a cyclical car brand like Ford, I believe Ford has an attractive valuation based off of earnings. Ford has a forward P/E ratio of 7.0 X which is slightly higher than General Motors' (GM) P/E ratio. Both car brands are likely not overvalued here, but I like Ford more due to its rapidly growing EV portfolio and smash-hit F-150 Lightning.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Ford

While I continue to expect that FY 2023 is going to be a challenging year for the EV sector in general, supply issues may impact Ford's business less than expected. The company has said that it expects $2.5B relief regarding its cost of goods sold this year. If consumer demand remains strong, the car brand may not see a drop-off in EV sales momentum. Resurging inflation and a subsequent slowdown in consumer demand, however, could turn out to be big issues for Ford and its EBIT guidance. What would change my mind about Ford is if the company revised its EBIT or free cash flow forecast lower due to faltering demand and higher consumer prices.

Final thoughts

Ford's EV sales performance in the first two months of the year is very promising. In February, total vehicle sales soared 21.9% while EV sales grew at three times the rate. The demand for Ford's products, including its EV line-up, is clearly still there. While there are challenges for Ford in FY 2023 including inflation, consumer demand and the supply chain, the pictures painted by Ford's sales update and the job market show that consumers are not cutting back on spending. If the US economy can avoid a recession in FY 2023, I believe Ford has EBIT upside that could get reflected in a higher market valuation!