We're nearing the Q4/FY2022 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it was a disappointing year overall. While several companies delivered on production estimates, several producers missed cost guidance, and some by a country mile, like Equinox Gold (EQX) and SSR Mining (SSRM). In fairness, this was because of stickier than expected inflationary pressures, some COVID-19 related exclusions in H1-2022, supply chain headwinds, and labor tightness in prolific regions. The result was that sector-wide all-in-sustaining costs [AISC] soared 15% to ~$1,300/oz, several companies ceased operations as net losses piled up, like Pure Gold (OTC:LRTNF) and Great Panther (OTC:GPLDF), and on a two-year basis (FY2022 vs. FY2022), AISC margins compressed by 30% to just ~$500/oz.

Fortunately, Calibre Mining (TSX:CXB:CA) (OTCQX:CXBMF) was one of the few companies that mostly bucked this trend, coming in just shy of its production guidance mid-point for its Nicaraguan operations despite a major disruption at Libertad, and coming in within 0.4% of its cost guidance mid-point provided in Q1 2022. While this may not have translated to production growth per share given the shares issued to scoop up Fiore Gold, we will see production growth per share as new spokes head online, with one very high-grade spoke set to contribute in H2 of this year. Let's inspect the company's Q4/FY2022 results and see whether the stock is nearing a low-risk buy zone:

Q4 & FY2022 Production

Calibre Mining released its Q4 and FY2022 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~61,300 ounces of gold, a 24% increase from the year-ago period. The increase in production was aided by a ~11,400 ounce contribution from its newly acquired Pan Mine in Nevada, plus higher feed grades at its Nicaraguan operations. Unfortunately, despite the strong Q4 performance, Calibre Mining came up just short of its FY2022 production guidance mid-point at its Nicaraguan operations of 185,000 ounces at $1,150/oz, producing ~180,500 ounces at $1,154/oz, translating to a 3% miss on output and a marginal miss on costs. However, the miss on production was because of an equipment failure at its carbon plant and a 0.4% miss on costs still beat the sector average by over 700 basis points.

Calibre Mining - Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the annual results in more detail, Limon had an exceptional year, producing ~76,200 ounces of gold driven by a 13% increase in feed grades to 5.31 grams per tonne of gold. Importantly, this doesn't account for its new Panteon North discovery where the company added 244,000 ounces of gold reserves at industry-leading grades of 9.5 grams per tonne gold, offering the potential for a material boost in production at Limon post-2024 when development into this new zone is complete. Meanwhile, at Libertad, production was down 9% year-over-year to ~104,300 ounces, but if adjusting for the one-time impact of the equipment failure in the carbon plant (since resolved), this would have been a much better year given that grades were up substantially (3.23 vs. 2.68 grams per tonne of gold).

The good news is that while Libertad might have had a lower production year, I expect this to change dramatically in 2023. This is because not only will the operation see higher throughput because of processing material from Pavon Central (high-grade spoke with grades well above Libertad average feed grade), but Calibre will also see even higher grade feed from its Eastern Borosi deposit to the north. The result is that the company's total Nicaraguan gold production should increase to 220,000 plus ounces in FY2023, a 22% increase from this year's levels and at slightly lower costs. That said, H2 should be better than H1 2023 from a margin standpoint, with sustaining capital front-end weighted and production back-end weighted.

Libertad - Tonnes Processed, Capacity, Head Grade (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

From a bigger picture standpoint, the above chart is important, given that it shows that while Libertad is averaging 27,000 ounces per quarter over the past two years, it's doing this with considerable excess mill capacity. So, as new spokes with much higher grades come online, production will grow materially, but there will still be further upside from excess mill capacity, with a total capacity of ~2.2 million tonnes per annum (Calibre used just ~1.12 million tonnes in FY2022).

Margins & Financial Results

Based on ~61,500 ounces of gold sold in Q4 and an average realized gold price of $1,742/oz, Calibre reported near-record revenue of $107.0 million, a 22% increase vs. the year-ago period despite weaker metals price. Of course, this was helped by the Fiore acquisition which provided a nice boost to gold production, albeit at much lower margins (FY2022 AISC: $1,405/oz). Fortunately, despite lower-grade production from Pan dragging on margins, Calibre still reported AISC below the industry average in FY2022, with costs of $1,259/oz vs. industry average costs of ~$1,300/oz. Based on FY2023 industry average cost estimates of $1,320/oz and Calibre's cost guidance of $1,225/oz, Calibre should maintain its industry-leading margins.

Calibre Mining - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

On a full-year basis, Calibre's revenue came in at $403.1 million and operating cash flow came in at $96.7 million, an impressive figure for a company with a sub $400 million market cap. Although, operating cash flow was down year-over-year, this was the case for nearly every gold miner sector-wide, impacted by higher costs and a flat average realized gold price. That said, Q4 was an impressive quarter with Calibre reporting operating cash flow of $28.1 million and we will see an increase in operating cash flow year-over-year as we see higher production and margins from its Nicaraguan operations as Pavon Central and Eastern Borosi contribute (commercial production for Pavon Central expected by the end of this quarter).

Calibre - AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, from an AISC margin standpoint, margins fell by 22% year-over-year to $506/oz, but this was largely because of difficult comps related to a higher average realized gold price ($1,791/oz) that resulted in a good chunk of this margin compression. Meanwhile, the lower margins from the Pan Mine hurt margins on a consolidated basis with relatively high-volume and low-grade assets getting hit the hardest by inflationary pressures (cyanide, fuel). Still, these are respectable margins and Calibre will be one of the few producers with meaningful margin expansion year-over-year if it can beat its cost guidance mid-point and the gold price cooperates (FY2023 estimates: ~$600/oz). Let's look at the valuation and technical picture:

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~496 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$0.77, Calibre trades at a market cap of US$382 million. This is a dirt-cheap valuation for a ~260,000-ounce gold producer with a pipeline that could support 350,000+ ounces per annum later this decade. That said, the company has one thing working against it, the Nicaragua discount, and while its jurisdiction hasn't affected operations to date, it led to a crash in the stock price in October of last year related to expanded US-Nicaragua sanctions. So, while some may believe that this discount to peers may is not justified, the market isn't ready to assign a more reasonable multiple to date, explaining why Calibre trades at a deep discount to some of its peers and at a relatively low valuation of ~$1,400 per ounce of gold produced.

Calibre - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Looking at the chart above, we can see that Calibre has traded at an average cash flow multiple of 3.4x over the past three years, well below peers in the mid-tier producer space that trade at 3.0 to 12.0x cash flow when excluding major outliers like Orla Mining (ORLA). Using what I believe to be a fair multiple of 4.0x FY2023 cash flow estimates ($0.28) to reflect its increased diversification following the Fiore acquisition and strong reserve replacement/resource growth relative to peers, I see a fair value for Calibre of US$1.12. Although this represents a 44% upside from current levels, I prefer a minimum 45% discount to fair value to start new positions for small-cap names with most revenue coming from Tier-3 jurisdictions. After applying this discount, Calibre's low-risk buy zone comes in at US$0.62 or lower.

Some investors might argue that this is an unfair way to value a company firing on all cylinders, and I would agree that Calibre is unfairly punished for its Nicaraguan exposure when it hasn't disrupted operations to date. That said, this isn't the only miner that trades at unreasonable levels relative to the quality of its business, with another obvious example being Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), which has 5x the production profile, 20% lower costs, and significantly more diversification yet trades at just 4.5x cash flow. I would argue that Endeavour can trade at 8.0x cash flow or better given its industry-leading margins, but I think it makes more sense to be realistic and base fair value on where the stock has traded, not where I think it should trade, hence why I use a lower cash flow multiple to value Calibre to bake in conservatism.

CXBMF Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Finally, if we look at the technical picture, Calibre ran up in a near parabolic fashion from its October lows and didn't build any strong support levels on the way up given that it trended higher in a wedged manner. This doesn't mean that the stock must re-test its lows and this rally will fail, but we often see 50% plus retracements in cyclical stocks from rallies of this structure. Assuming this was the case, Calibre would trade back down to US$0.63 at some point, nearly 20% below current levels. Obviously, this could be an exception, but with Calibre still trading in the upper portion of its support/resistance range ($0.41 to $1.00), I don't see a low-risk buying opportunity just yet.

Summary

Calibre Mining had another solid year in 2022, delivering right near cost guidance for its Nicaraguan assets, and coming in just shy of its production guidance mid-point despite an equipment failure in its carbon plant at Libertad. Looking ahead to FY2023, it's shaping up to be an even better year, with the potential for 20% production growth at lower costs, with Calibre being one of the few miners expecting much lower costs year-over-year despite inflationary pressures. However, from a big picture standpoint, a 300,000-ounce production profile is looking conservative for this company, with a pipeline that could easily support 350,000 ounces at even lower costs, with the benefit of higher grade feed being sent to its mills.

Overall, this makes for a very solid investment thesis, with the one caveat being that investors must mind the added risk here, which is a relatively high-cost mine in Nevada that is quite leveraged to the gold price, and ~80% of output coming from a less attractive jurisdiction. With Calibre trading at less than 3x forward cash flow, one might argue that the market has priced these into the stock, and I would agree. That said, it's tough to rule out a deeper retracement for the stock even if it has outperformed peers, which is why I remain on the sidelines currently. To summarize, I remain neutral short-term but long-term bullish, and I would become much more interested if the stock dipped below US$0.62.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.