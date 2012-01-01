Week In Review: Sino Biopharm Acquires F-Star For $161 Million After U.S. Approval

Mar. 13, 2023 12:55 AM ETAMAM, FSTX, JWCTF, SBHMY, SBMFF
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • Sino Biopharm was approved to close its $161 million all-cash acquisition of F-star, a Cambridge, UK company that develops bispecific antibodies.
  • Harbour BioMed announced positive results from a China Phase III trial of its anti-FcRn mAb in patients with myasthenia gravis.
  • Shanghai’s JW Therapeutics began a clinical trial of its lead CD19 CAR-T drug, Carteyva (relmacabtagene autoleucel injection), as a first-line treatment for high-risk large B-cell lymphoma.

Young female scientist working in laboratory

Solskin

Deals and Financings

Sino Biopharm (OTCPK:SBMFF; OTCPK:SBHMY; HK: 1177) was approved to close its $161 million all-cash acquisition of F-star (FSTX), a Cambridge, UK company that develops bispecific antibodies (see story). The purchase

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.1K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.