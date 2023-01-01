Maxxa_Satori

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) provides passive income investors with an international-focused, well-diversified, and well-utilized real estate investment portfolio.

The fourth quarter saw the real estate investment trust maintain very strong dividend pay-out metrics, making the dividend safe and secure.

Additionally, the trust offers an opportunity to invest in European commercial real estate and provides inflation protection, as the majority of W. P. Carey's leases have the potential to reset their lease rates upward if consumer prices increase.

Also, the REIT launched a positive outlook for 2023 and has an alluring valuation based on funds from operations.

A Well-Diversified, Well-Utilized Real Estate Portfolio With An International Orientation

W. P. Carey has a sizable and expanding portfolio of commercial properties, which translates into consistent funds from operations. By the end of 2022, the trust had 1,449 commercial properties in its portfolio with a 98.9% occupancy rate.

W. P. Carey is a hybrid trust in terms of portfolio composition because its holdings include industrial facilities (27%), warehouses (24%), office and retail spaces (each 17% of the portfolio), self-storage facilities (4%), and other real estate.

Diversified Portfolio (W. P. Carey)

W. P. Carey benefits from the commercial real estate market's robust structure, which provides the trust with same-store rental growth.

After the pandemic, the demand for commercial real estate space increased, leading to a 3.4% increase in same-property rental growth for W. P. Carey in 2022.

I believe W. P. Carey is positioned for low single digit same-store rental growth this year unless there is a significant decline in the commercial real estate market in 2023.

Same Store ABR Growth (W. P. Carey)

The fact that the trust is not just interested in the commercial real estate market in the United States is what makes W. P. Carey appealing as a dividend stock. About one-third of W. P. Carey's base rent in 2022 was generated by the trust's non-U.S. properties, which are primarily in Europe. The asset base of W. P. Carey now includes a third of locations outside of the United States.

I believe that W. P. Carey's hybrid real estate business, which focuses on the United States, is spiced up by its exposure to Europe and provides the trust and its investors with protection from a decline in the market for commercial real estate in the United States.

In the long run, W. P. Carey might also venture outside of Europe and increase its exposure to the real estate markets in Asia and Australia.

Diversification By Property Type (W. P. Carey)

Inflation Protection And Lease Escalation

The increase in W. P. Carey's adjusted funds from operations in 2022 has been fueled by inflation.

The majority of W. P. Carey's leases are linked to the consumer price index, with only about 40% of them defining fixed rental terms. The remaining leases automatically escalate rates. Therefore, W. P. Carey can charge its tenants more as inflation rises.

W. P. Carey's real estate AFFO increased by 6.3% YoY, partially as a result of inflation.

Consumer Price Index (W. P. Carey)

Sleep Well With W. P. Carey

In the fourth quarter, W. P. Carey's real estate portfolio generated $1.70 per share in funds from operations, more than covering the $1.065 dividend payment made in 4Q-22.

The annual pay-out ratio was 77%, compared to a fourth quarter dividend pay-out ratio of 63%.

Due to strong same-store rental growth in a competitive real estate market, rental price increases, and acquisition effects, W. P. Carey's dividend pay-out metrics improved.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

Each quarter, W. P. Carey increases its dividend by a small amount, usually less than one cent per share, resulting in gradual and steady dividend growth over time. W. P. Carey's stock yields 5.3% based on a current dividend payout of $1.065 per share per quarter.

Dividend Per Share (W. P. Carey)

AFFO Guidance For 2023 And Valuation

According to W. P. Carey, adjusted funds from operations will be between $5.30 and $5.40 per dilutive share in 2023, implying a YoY growth rate of roughly 2%. The trust's guidance also depends on it refraining from making purchases worth $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion.

W. P. Carey's guidance for 2023 translates into an AFFO multiple of 15.0x at a stock price of $80.36.

The pay-out ratio of W. P. Carey and that of Realty Income Corporation (O) are comparable, but Realty Income's stock is slightly more expensive with an AFFO multiple of 16.2x.

Why W. P. Carey Could See A Lower Valuation

W. P. Carey is a commercial trust with significant exposure to office and industrial properties which generally carry more risk than residential properties, for instance. Therefore, a downturn in the commercial real estate market could alter the outlook for the trust's funds from operations and dividend growth.

The dividend is not in jeopardy because it was amply covered by cash flow in 2022.

My Conclusion

For passive income investors who want to concentrate on producing dependable (retirement) income while avoiding missing out on slow and steady dividend growth, I believe W. P. Carey is an appealing investment option.

FFO has done an excellent job of covering the trust's dividend, which also suggests that W. P. Carey may have room to increase its dividend in 2023.

The fact that W. P. Carey has international real estate holdings and offers investors inflation protection through its CPI-linked lease escalations adds to the company's appeal.

The 5.3% yield on the W. P. Carey stock, in my opinion, is attractive.