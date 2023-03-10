Gary Yeowell

After the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) last week, this note is topical. While not an alarm, this note is a caution about managing bank accounts, broker cash assets and money market funds. Before discussing the events stimulating this note, here is my recommendation and my policy:

Risk Management

Do not hold any assets at any bank in excess of FDIC insured limits (you all know that but some of you have bank deposits in excess of the limits) Hold other "cash" assets in money market funds that invest only in Treasury Bills.

Yield Management

Do not hold material balances in bank checking accounts or brokerage cash positions - the interest rate is often zero or close to it. Do not use bank savings accounts - the interest rates are pathetic. Use Treasury-only money market funds - during this inverted yield curve period, money markets are competitive with other debt instruments - very competitive on a risk adjusted basis.

QVM Group and Fund sponsors

The interest rates on most bank savings accounts are pathetic (Bank of America 0.01% and up to 0.04% for preferred customers / and 0.01% at Chase Bank).

The interest rates on cash at brokerages not held in money market funds is also pathetic (Schwab pay 0.45% -- about 1/10th of what their money market funds pay) - their money fund requires a purchase - automatic sweep into money funds is no longer available.

The yields on money market funds that also invest in commercial paper are not large enough to risk the negligible but contractual possibility that the sponsor could limit the amount or pace of redemptions if the condition of the portfolio called for it. Money market funds invested only in Treasuries are not permitted to limit the amount or pace of redemptions (and there is unlikely to be a circumstance where a portfolio of what approximates 1-month Treasury Bills would have any difficulty even with extreme redemption demands).

My policy is the use only Treasury money market funds unless requested to do otherwise. That is a place in a portfolio where I believe maximum risk control is appropriate.

What's The News About?

Last week, Silicon Valley Bank failed and was taken over by the FDIC. Bank stocks broadly declined significantly. Depositors up to the FDIC limits ($250,000 per person, per bank, per insured account category) will be made whole. Uninsured deposits will receive certificates as claims on any residual assets that may come out of the wind-down of the bank. Under the FDIC, the bank will reopen Monday. The bank was a popular choice by venture capital financed businesses to hold their cash. Those firms will experience capital losses that will impair their continuing operations unless they can arrange other sources of capital.

The news unsettled investors in banks generally, with significant broad-based declines in share prices. It is most probable that the solvency or even profitability of major banks will not be impacted by the Silicon Valley Bank failure. In fact, the bank investors' panic last week may have created a temporary, attractive industry entry opportunity, as the chart below shows. We need to look into that. The entire index of large banks tanked on the failure of Silicon Valley bank.

Bloomberg

The left chart below shows that the largest 4 banks suffered (Bank of America and Wells Fargo the most).

The right chart below shows that both the major banks index ETF (KBE) and the regional banks ETF (KRE) were thoroughly thrashed.

StockCharts.com

The list of the largest banks (Silicon Valley Bank on the bottom of the list) as of Friday gives mixed information.

SIVB had the highest financial health rating (98 out of 100) of any of the banks (higher than JP Morgan at 95 and Bank of America at 97) according to Standard and Poor's Global Market Intelligence; and they gave it a strong valuation rating of 87 (versus only 63 for JPM and 58 for BAC and 29 for WFC). S&P might want to revisit their metrics for banks.

SIVB also had an above average 12-month forward consensus price rating from I/B/E/S, but the selected analysts in the StarMine group saw it differently with a Very Bearish view (but ill-chosen "Stable" 1 month change rating).

QVM Group with data from Fidelity

Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo say don't worry. I am not equating this with 2008, but we had strong assurances all was OK then too, so looking beyond just the words of those who have a vested interest in keeping you calm is a good idea.

NPR Friday 2023-03-10

Bank analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note "the funding pressures facing 'Silicon Valley Bank' are highly idiosyncratic and should not be viewed as a read-across to other regional banks."

"We want to be very clear here," they wrote. "We do not believe there is a liquidity crunch facing the banking industry … [Wells Fargo analyst said] It's really just a fear that has gripped the market, and is sort of self-perpetuating at this point."

MSN / UPI News Friday 2023-03-10

The FDIC said Silicon Valley Bank, which has 17 branches in California and Massachusetts, will reopen on Monday under the DINB at normal business hours. … 'The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week,' the FDIC said in a statement. 'Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds.'"

FDIC rapid action and Morgan Stanley's calming words are important, but it is uncertain if the market will sense an all-clear on Monday and bounce the bank indexes and their constituents back up, or if more digestion of the news will delay that price recovery, or even deepen the price declines for a while.

A Bloomberg headline was less reassuring, but the imbedded comments by former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers (link below) was more balanced.

Bloomberg 2023-03-11

From Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around World:

This is just the beginning. SVB had branches in China, Denmark, Germany, India, Israel, and Sweden, too. Founders are warning that the bank's failure could wipe out startups around the world without government intervention."

Larry Summers Comments on the Bank Failure.

UBS Comment (relayed to me by a fellow RIA in the UBS system)

Global Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele writes:

Problems at SVB Financial Group raised worries over potential losses on the bond holdings of U.S. banks, many of which invested heavily in long duration Treasuries following an influx of deposits during the pandemic. The value of these securities has fallen as the Federal Reserve has raised rates … We are not currently seeing classic signs of contagion, such as stress in the interbank market."

What Actually Happened?

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank came on the heels of the closure of the crypto service of the bank owned by Silvergate Capital (SI) - different problem, but possibly emotional prelude for the Silicon Valley Bank depositors rushing to withdraw, and unnerving bank investors generally.

Stock price charts should have given a bit of a clue, as these two banks began cratering at the beginning of 2022. Stocks that go up 9 to 11 times in one year should be highly, highly suspect. And stocks that have come down as much in the subsequent year should not be a big surprise when they basically expire.

It is a bit surprising that the venture capital firms behind the start-up that just lost a lot of their money did not pay attention to where and how the cash was being housed pending use - maybe some of them took the same loss on some of their own cash. Obviously, that element of risk management was not part of their process.

StockCharts.com

This is the best explanation I found so far. It is a tweet by a former hedge fund manager who now just manages his family office and makes short bets. He knew the bank would blow up 6 weeks ago. He must have made a ton on this short.

January 18, 2023, 10-part Tweet by William Martin (via his family office Raging Capital Ventures) with Prescient Concerns about Silicon Valley Bank

(condensed version of the tweet which had 1.9 million views, 594 retweets and 3,301 likes - too bad the regulators did not read it, but maybe the bank was too far gone by then to help much):

Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) reports earnings tomorrow. Investors have rightfully been fixated on SIVB's large exposure to the stressed venture world, with the stock down a lot. However, dig just a little deeper, and you will find a much bigger set of problems at SIVB. SIVB rode the VC boom like a champ. Deposits grew from $61 billion at Q4 '19 to $189 billion at Q4 '21. Interest rates were so low, these deposits were like free money (~25 bps avg. cost). SIVB used these inflows to increase loans 100% to $66 billion [and] Go hog wild with its "held-to-maturity" securities portfolio, ramping its mostly Agency mortgage holdings from $13.5 billion at Q4 '19 to $99 billion at Q4 '21. The bank basically increased its security portfolio by 700% at a generational TOP in the bond market, buying $88 billion of mostly 10+ year mortgages with an average yield of just 1.63% at Sept 30th. OOPS! SIVB's held-to-maturity securities had mark-to-market losses as of Q3 of $15.9 billion compared to just $11.5 billion of tangible common equity . Regulators do not force [banks] to mark held-to-maturity securities to market. But the bank would be functionally underwater if it were liquidated today. On top of this, due to the Fed's interest rate hikes, SIVB [is] seeing accelerating deposit outflows (-6.5% YTD), a mix shift away from non-interest accounts, and skyrocketing interest costs (money markets now yield 4%). Also, SIVB's venture clients are burning cash. Basically, as its funding costs reset higher, SIVB is facing a massive negative carry cost on its held to maturity, largely fixed-yield securities portfolio (which is now running off quickly, due to the nature of mortgage convexity). The risk for SIVB is that deposit outflows accelerate at such a pace that it is forced to either raise equity capital and/or sell down its held-to-maturity securities portfolio, thus realizing substantial losses. You can bet that SIVB is praying for a Fed pivot! SIVB's clients also face a risk. With the bank's stretched balance sheet, will it tighten and/or pull back on credit lines? Worse, could customers become uncomfortable with SIVB as a counterparty, due to unrealized balance sheet losses? SIVB management has tried to blame its challenges on its venture-related exposure. However, it is hard to hide from the fact that management bought the TOP of the bond market. Tomorrow's earnings and this year should be interesting. Caveat Emptor! (Disclosure: I am short)"

Schwab (SCHW), by the way, where we do our advisory business, took a price hit on the news about Silicon Valley Bank. The logic I found is second and third derivative in nature, but interesting.

Schwab stock price was in steep decline already but down 11% in one day is a lot.

StockCharts.com

In the chart on the left the price performance of Schwab since February 7 (the peak date for bank prices) is shown in black and the ETF for stock brokers, custodians and dealers is in red.

In the 10-year monthly chart on the right, Schwab is in black and SPY (S&P 500 ETF) is in dashed red. The Schwab dividend amounts are in green in the lower panel (1.70% yield).

StockCharts.com

The apparent story is that Schwab had more than $10 Billion in interest income -- about half of its annual revenue. A very large portion of that interest income comes from debt investments it makes (including margin loans) with the uninvested cash laying around in peoples' brokerage accounts (they currently pay 0.45%).

The current margin rates at Schwab are over 12% -- nice spread, and they can put your uninvested cash into their own money market fund in their name and earn in the mid-4's.

We all sort of went to sleep on cash management these past years, because we were sometimes faced with 0.01% in a money fund or 0.01% for uninvested cash. That difference was not compelling to diligently move cash to money market funds, when it was expected to be deployed into risk assets in the near term anyway. But now 4+% money market rates are causing investors to sweep cash into money funds conscientiously and that reduces Schwab interest income, probably at an ever quickening pace. The sight of a bank failing and people lining up at ATMs to try to salvage cash will undoubtedly motivate more investors to minimize idle cash and thereby significantly reduce Schwab profitability.

Maybe bank depositors will move more money out and into money market funds that pay competitive yields. That would reduce banking industry profitability too. Maybe some additional banks have too much allocated to underwater "held-to-maturity" bonds. That story will develop rapidly in the days ahead. Where there is smoke, there is often fire, and where there is one instance of a major asset/liability mismatch there are likely to be more.