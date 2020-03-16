Block: Analysis Under Current Economic Conditions

Mar. 13, 2023 2:13 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.14K Followers

Summary

  • Block stock is back to trading at levels it was at about five years ago.
  • Why the company's share price will likely remain subdued for the foreseeable future.
  • The Federal Reserve will continue to play a role in the performance of Block until it finally makes a pivot.
  • What to consider if looking at taking a position in the company.

Mobile banking network, online payment, digital marketing. Business people using mobile phone with credit card and icon network connection on virtual screen

Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has of course taken a big hit in light of the policies of the Federal Reserve and the impact of higher interest rates on what is considered a high-growth tech company.

With the

SQ Chart

TradingView

SQ Net Loss Q4 2022

Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.14K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.