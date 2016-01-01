blackred/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article, I am introducing an intriguing company that may have flown under your radar: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). As a fast-growing healthcare supplier with a robust business model, strong secular tailwinds, and rapidly rising free cash flow, this stock has caught the attention of one of my followers, @RatherBeWithMyDog, whom I would like to thank for the suggestion!

In this article, I will explain why I will put the WST ticker in my dividend-growth model portfolio and why it's one of the stocks that never seems cheap yet always seems to generate outperforming returns.

Especially in light of current economic headwinds, I believe investors need to look for buying opportunities. WST is one of them. If an opportunity presents itself, it's a buy.

Now, let's dive into the details!

Fast-Growing Healthcare

WST has a fast-growing, well-diversified business model

With a market cap of $23 billion, West Pharmaceutics is certainly not a small player in the healthcare sector.

Founded in 1923, the company specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of packaging and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products.

West Pharmaceutical Services

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, the company has a global presence with manufacturing facilities and sales offices in multiple countries. In 2022, more than half of the company's sales were generated outside of the United States.

West Pharmaceutical Services

What sets West Pharma apart is its well-diversified exposure in industries with high entry barriers and high growth rates.

For example, the company operates in injectables, where the company provides packaging and delivery solutions for injectable drugs, including vial seals, stoppers, syringe and cartridge components, and drug delivery systems.

The market for injectables is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for biological drugs and the trend toward the self-administration of injectable drugs.

The global injectable drug delivery market is expected to reach $1.25 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2021 to 2028. Most of it is post-COVID!

In addition to that, the company offers packaging and delivery systems for biological drugs, which are more sensitive and require greater care when it comes to storage. West also serves the generic drug market with a range of products and services designed to help companies bring affordable generic drugs to the market.

Moreover, and related to injectables, West is a major player in vaccines, where it provides solutions like syringes to help ensure safety standards.

Just like injectables, these areas also come with high growth expectations.

The global market for biologics is expected to reach $506 billion by 2027, growing by 7.4% per year from 2020. This move is driven by growth in targeted therapies and personalized medicine.

The market for vaccines is even stronger. Thanks to the growth in preventative healthcare (boosted by COVID), the global vaccine market is expected to reach $105 billion by 2028, growing by 10.7% per year from 2021 to 2028.

Over the past few years, West has gone from a company mainly providing components to becoming a well-integrated healthcare supplier with exposure in fast-growing segments.

West Pharmaceutical Services

This also comes with higher margins. In 2016, only 15% of products sold were high-value products. In 2022, that number was 20%. In terms of sales, 45% of total sales were high-value products in 2016. In 2022, that number was 63%.

West Pharmaceutical Services

Moreover, organic growth rates reflect the company's tailwinds. Even ignoring the pandemic, which massively boosted vaccine demand, the company has reported strong and further accelerating organic sales growth.

West Pharmaceutical Services

This continued in 2022. According to the company:

Excluding COVID-19, we estimate that our base organic sales growth was low double digit, with mid-teens growth in proprietary products, and driving this base growth is demand for our high-value product offerings for both legacy as well as recently launched drugs, and we ended the year with a return to growth in Q4 in contract manufacturing.

In terms of future prospects, West Pharmaceutical Services is confident in its ability to execute, innovate, and grow, positioning the company for continued success. This is reinforced by a solid order book of committed orders, highlighting the importance of West's components and devices in meeting the increasing demand for injectable drugs. This is no surprise, given the strong tailwinds from secular growth in all of its operating segments.

The company also plans to deploy capital investments to support this growth in response to the attractive end markets it serves.

This brings me to the valuation and outperformance.

Outperformance & Valuation

The stock that's never cheap and always outperforming

As I said in the introduction, I didn't find WST myself. WST is flying under the radar, yet one of the best performers in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Since 1989, WST shares have returned 15.7% per year, beating the market by more than 500 basis points per year!

Moreover, these returns have gone up in recent years. That makes sense, as WST has shifted into more value-adding products, as we already discussed. Over the past ten years, WST shares have returned 27.2% per year.

Portfolio Visualizer

However, WST shares are rather volatile. A standard deviation of 31% over the past five years is rather elevated.

That said, 12.7% annual compounding EBITDA growth between 2013 and 2025E comes at a price. WST shares have traded close to 20x EBITDA since 2016 when the company started to boost its margins.

Data by YCharts

In this case, WST is trading at valuations close to Danaher (DHR) and Thermo Fisher (TMO), two healthcare-focused mega-corporations that supply products in other categories.

These are the longer-term EBITDA growth rates of DHR and TMO (2013-2025E):

Danaher: 9.2%

Thermo Fisher: 14.8%

West Pharmaceuticals: 12.7%

That said, the company has negative net debt. It has currently $580 million more in cash (and equivalents) than it has in gross debt. When combining this with its market cap, we get an enterprise value of $22.7 billion. This translates to a 24x EBITDA multiple using 2024E EBITDA of $940 million.

While this is not cheap, the current consensus price target is a bit above the current price ($340). I believe that is fair.

FINVIZ

However, I am not a buyer at these levels.

I believe that, in order to get a better risk/reward, investors are better off waiting for a pullback to $250. This comes with a risk. After all, the stock might not sell off and continue its uptrend.

However, if the stock falls, I will add it to my high-growth (dividend) model portfolio.

I will not add the stock to my personal portfolio. That is based on my Danaher position and the fact that I need to maintain a somewhat decent dividend yield for tax reasons. WST has a sub-0.3% dividend yield.

That said, investors looking for high-quality growth stocks that come with rock-solid fundamentals in anti-cyclical industries might benefit from monitoring WST for an entry. I have little doubt that WST will continue to outperform the market on a long-term basis.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed a fascinating stock that is flying under the radar. Pennsylvania-based West Pharmaceutical Services is operating in fast-growing healthcare segments, it has a large moat, strong pricing power, and an increasing number of products in high-margin segments.

While I believe that WST shares will outperform the market on a long-term basis, I am not a huge fan of the valuation. The pandemic and the recent rally have given shares a lofty price tag.

Despite my belief that WST is trading below fair value, I would not recommend investors chase the price at current levels. Given current market turmoil and macroeconomic conditions (which I covered in this article), I believe the odds are in the favor of patient investors looking for a better entry.