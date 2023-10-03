JRO: Not Too Late To Take Advantage Of Rising Rates

Summary

  • As the Fed looks to continue to raise interest rates in 2023, floating rate funds like JRO stand to benefit and offer well-covered high yield income.
  • At a discount to NAV of more than -10% and a monthly distribution of $0.074 yielding 11%, JRO is a Buy.
  • Three other Nuveen floating rate funds including JFR, NSL, JSD, are merging with JRO, pending shareholder approval.
While the Federal Reserve continues the fight against inflation by raising the base interest rate, I have previously written about several CEFs that benefit from the rising rate environment with investments in floating rate loans. Funds that invest in senior secured

Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JFR, AIF, ARDC, BGT, PHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

