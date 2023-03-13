SP500: Financial Stability Vs. Sticky Inflation

Mar. 13, 2023 8:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPX
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • The CPI report for February is likely to confirm the sticky inflation well above the 2% target.
  • The Fed is unlikely to cut rates in response to the current bout of financial instability.
  • S&P 500 is still deeply overvalued with the forward P/E ratio over 18.
Stressed business man analyzing trading stock market trading fall down.

insta_photos

The SVB Financial Group (SIVB) collapse on Friday is the first casualty of the Fed's monetary tightening campaign. So, now we could be facing a period of financial instability, which could force the Fed to pause and possibly reverse the interest

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
4.72K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.