Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is an outstanding company with a promising long-term future. But the company's margins have suffered due to inflation. Demand has faltered in the face of price increases and a slowing global economy. The company's dividend yield is low for the current rate environment. But, the company has an astounding driven track record, having paid and grown its dividend for 50 years. The dividend growth and the consistency may be the reason why PPG Industries trades at a premium to its sector.

The global economy faces much uncertainty from inflation to debt-ceiling debate to the strength of the consumer. The current spike in market volatility was expected given these economic circumstances, which may give investors the opportunity to start building a position in the company at or below $110.

Will global demand hold up?

In Q4 2022, the company booked $4.1 billion in revenue, flat compared to the same quarter in 2021. For 2022, the company saw sales grow by 5% y/y compared to 2021. But growth came from an 11% price increase at the expense of volumes. The company is projecting aggregate sales volumes to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2023.

In Q4 2022 earnings release, the company reported that manufacturing activity slowed in most regions globally. The company saw sales volume decline by 5% due to this slowdown. Europe saw industrial activity weaken sequentially as sales volumes were down by a mid-single-digit percentage. The company saw record sales from its automotive customers, and the aerospace market continued to recover with a 20% year-over-year organic sales growth.

Margins are under pressure

The company's gross margins averaged 43.3% over the past decade, but gross margins have eroded since 2021 due to inflation, coming in below 40% (Exhibit 1). The company's quarterly gross margin declined below 40% in the June 2021 quarter and has deteriorated further to 34.9% in 2022 (Exhibit 2). The quarterly gross margin has averaged 43% since March 2020. The company can recover some of the margins if the global economy and demand do not deteriorate further and inflation recedes. Still, the company acknowledged that it would take time for margins to recover to their historical average.

Exhibit 1:

PPG Industries Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 2:

PPG Industries Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company's operating margins averaged 11.8% over the past decade, but 2021 and 2022 were well below that average, coming in at 10.8% and 9.7%, respectively. The company's operating cash flow of $963 million is a massive drop from $1,562 million and $2,130 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively. The operating cash flow margins dropped to 5.4% compared to the average of 10.9% over the past decade.

Increase in the market's volatility

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank, part of the SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and a strong jobs report laid an uncertain path for future interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Assuming an 8% discount rate, a discounted cash flow model estimates the per-share equity value of $103 (Exhibit 3); the company may be overvalued at its current $126, a good pullback from a high of $137.46 attained on March 3. The discounted cash flow model assumes a 3% short-term growth rate between 2023 and 2027 and assumes the growth rate will continue long-term. The discount rate of 8% is reasonable for the company, given its current weighted average interest rate of 4.4% in 2022.

Exhibit 3:

PPG Industries Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

The company trades at a forward GAAP PE of 21x, in line with its five-year average of 21x. The sector median of 14x. But the rise in interest rates has increased the cost of capital for all firms, and the company's five-year average PE multiple may no longer be a valid comparison. The company has shown that it lacks pricing power, and its cash flows are not durable.

Dividend and debt

The stock offers a dividend yield of 1.97%, low compared to the 2-year Treasury yield of 4.593%. Just last week, the yields on the 2-year Treasury had breached 5%. The U.S. Treasury yields have dropped amid the bank run at SVB, which became the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2009. The steep drop in yields in a matter of days shows the dramatic turn in volatility in the market.

But the PPG stock's forward dividend yield is higher than its five-year average of 1.73%. Since investors can get a "risk-free" return of over 4% in U.S. Treasuries, they now have a viable option to earn a return on their cash without much risk. A debt-ceiling fight in Congress is another significant risk looming before investors in the coming months. This fight could force interest rates to increase or a credit-rating downgrade of the U.S Federal Government, propelling interest rates higher. However, when S&P downgraded the U.S. debt for the first time in 2011, U.S. Treasury bonds rose in price as there was a flight to safety due to concerns about a debt crisis in Europe. In essence,

The company's trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 40% is higher than the sector median of 26% and its five-year average of 34%. The company's operating cash was negative $125 million in the fiscal year 2022 after accounting for CapEx and dividends. The operating cash flow dropped from $1.5 billion in 2021 to $963 million in 2022, a substantial drop of 35%. The company's debt is high for the current interest rate environment, with its debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.2x (Exhibit 4). The company has $2.6 billion in debt and interest payments due in 2024-25. It may be best for the company's long-term health to bring its debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.5x. The company hopes pockets of strength in its business, such as the aerospace industry, can bolster its revenue and cash flows.

Exhibit 4:

PPG Industries Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Uncertain economic conditions

Some sectors of the economy, such as the housing sector, may already be in deep recession. But others, such as travel, are exceptionally strong. For example, the leisure and hospitality sector added 105,000 jobs in February. Consumers have shown a willingness to spend on leisure and travel, but any further increase in rates may dampen their enthusiasm. Recently, aircraft lease rates were back to the pre-pandemic levels. Typically, the consumers are the last ones to know of an impending recession, so the strength in the travel sector may quickly dissipate, pressuring PPG's aerospace business, the industry showing strength.

In my Chemours Company (CC) and Celanese Corporation (CE) articles, I noted that the market was too subdued given the various uncertainties facing the U.S. and global economy, with the S&P Volatility Index (VIX) at or below 20. I urged investors to wait for increased volatility before buying U.S. securities. Although the market's volatility has increased in the past week, with the VIX close to 25, PPG Industries may not yet be a buy. The market's volatility may provide an opportunity to buy PPG Industries at or below $110. The stock has dropped 8% in the past week.

PPG Industries is a stellar company for the long term, but it is trading at a premium to its sector, and its margins have suffered in the face of cost headwinds and declining demand in some industries. The company has a high debt load and low dividend yield. The stock's price momentum has faded over the past three months and has returned 3.9% in the past twelve months. However, the stock has outperformed the market, which dropped 9.3% during the same period. Investors may get an opportunity to acquire PPG below $100 if this market volatility persists.