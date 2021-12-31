sl-f

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is a leveraged CRE REIT.

The company has a $1 billion loan book, mostly rental multifamily developments, that pays variable plus a spread and is mostly interest-only until maturity.

Because rent has gone up even during the GFC, and the loans do not face substantial maturities in the next two years, the risk of default is not enormous.

However, because of the company's high leverage, even small default levels can lead to much lower income than expected. This expected lower income is insufficient to justify the company's current market cap and risks associated with the stock.

On a medium to long-term time frame, at lower interest rates, the company does not generate sufficient net interest income to pay its expensive SG&A structure and return a sufficient return to common shareholders.

For that reason, LFT is not an opportunity at these prices. The company offers only a regular earnings yield under relatively optimistic assumptions.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from LFT's filings with the SEC.

Business description

Multifamily rental: LFT is a REIT investing in multifamily rental development loans (a type of CRE loan) and leverages those investments through CLOs.

As mentioned in other articles, CRE is the riskiest type of real estate loan because interest repayment depends on income generated from the property.

In the case of LFT's book, mostly apartment rentals, the company's borrowers use the rent charged to tenants to pay interest. If the properties are vacant in a sufficient number, or if rent prices are not high enough, they will face trouble. This differs from loans to homeowners that derive their income from their jobs.

Interest-only, risk of default: Most of LFT's loans are interest-only. Although the company does not disclose this information directly, it can be inferred from Schedule IV in their latest 10-K for FY21.

Borrowers only have to pay interest on their loans and eventually refinance to repay them at maturity. The loan maturity schedule published in their 10-Q report for 3Q22 shows that $72.5 million of the $1 billion book matures in less than two years (with extensions used). Therefore, the risk of loans not being paid at maturity is contained at $72.5 million for the next two years at least. Of course, thinking in terms of two years is not long-term investing, but helps at least mitigate the immediate risk of a recession or higher rates.

On the other hand, all of the company's loans pay a base rate plus a variable spread. The average base rate is 3.6%, and the variable rate is 1-month LIBOR or SOFR.

This means the company's borrowers saw their interest charges increase almost five percentage points in the last twelve months (in March 2022, SOFR was close to 0.2% and now stands at 4.5%). With an average loan size of $15 million, LFT's borrowers now have $750 thousand more in interest charges.

Those charges have to be paid from rent on the apartments. As you can see below, the rent in the south region (concentrating 50% of LFT's book) has increased by 12.5% in 2022 alone. On the other hand, average rental vacancies are lower today than the average during 2021 and 2020.

Data by YCharts

This provides some margin of safety because, as a population, LFT's borrowers are not doing so badly. The problem is that a sample is not the population, and a unit is not the sample. It may be that most rentals in the South are doing fine, but one specific development is not. Or that the Midwest loan book is small (7% of LFT as of 3Q22), but the Midwest suddenly suffers.

This leads to the next aspect, leverage.

Leverage through CLO: LFT owns $1.05 billion in loans and finances $830 million of those loans through a collateralized loan obligation vehicle. As explained in other articles from Arlington (AAIC) and ACRES (ACR), the company creates a different entity (called a VIE) that owns the loans and issues debt in different tranches.

The highest-ranking tranches only suffer losses if all previous tranches have been defaulted on, protecting them. CLOs usually are overcollateralized (more collateral than debt) and have equity tranches that only make the difference in interest between the asset loans and the borrowings. LFT, AAIC, and ACR own those equity portions. If the book receives a 5% write-down, half of LFT's equity in the CLO is gone.

This implies the risk mentioned above is now much higher. LFT's average apartment development loans might do ok because rents go above the interest rates increases, but if a few fail, LFT is on the hook before anyone else.

Further, CRE loans compound risk because the default risk increases while the collateral value decreases. CRE borrowers pay the interest with income generated from the properties.

If the income generated from the properties falls (say, more rental vacancies), then the risk of default increases. If the borrower defaults, LFT is left with the property. But the property's value is tied to how much income it can generate, which caused the default originally by going down. At this time, LFT might have to write down the loan's collateral value and recognize capital losses.

Allowances: Some financial institutions (banks, for example) write allowances for loan losses when they originate a loan. In this way, they remove from present income to build safety for future defaults. The allowance is reversed if the defaults never occur (or the value is recovered through collateral).

The problem is that LFT does not write any allowances until an event of default is very close and until the value of the collateral is damaged. This implies that they hit the company's equity directly when bad things happen.

An example: One example happened during FY22 and will probably generate more losses in the next 10-K. Management recognized that a loan to mature in September 2022 would not be able to refinance and pay the debt to LFT. The building had more vacancies than expected, and its market had more supply than demand.

The $10.3 million loan was reduced by $1.8 million (18% of the loan's value), and maturity was extended until December 2022. The loan will probably default when information for year-end 2022 is published, and the $1.8 million allowance is a recognition that the company may not recover the $10.3 million by selling the property.

This illustrates how things can get hairy quickly because the company's recorded loan-to-value for this property was 73% in December 2021, before impairments. This meant that if the property was foreclosed, there was a 27% cushion to lose before the loan value was impaired. But if the company now recognizes an 18% loan loss, the property value has decreased by maybe 40% or 50%.

Valuation

Now that the main risks have been explained, we have to mention the other side of the coin, income, to compare that to price then and see if LFT is an opportunity.

Interest rates and income: LFT makes more money on its loans as interest rates rise. For example, by December 2021, the average rate for a loan was 3.5%, but that had moved to 6% by September 2022 and will probably cross 8% at this time, given the change in LIBOR and SOFR.

However, higher borrowing costs offset a significant portion of that income. The company's borrowings (through the CLO structure) also pay variable interest rates.

The spread is generated only by the base rate between the loan assets and the borrowing liabilities. The assets pay 3.6% + MMR (LIBOR or SOFR) and the borrowings pay 1.5% + MMR.

Because 80% of the book is financed through these loans, no matter how much rates rise (and therefore default risk increases), the company still makes only the 2% spread in 80% of the book.

The remaining 20%, equity financed, does benefit from rising rates. By simple comparison, for every one percentage point increase in interest rates, LFT's net interest income goes up $2 million a year.

Managerial expenses: LFT does not manage its investments, which include finding the correct loans, creating the CLO structure, and servicing them. It has an agreement with a subsidiary of the Japanese asset manager Orix (IX).

The agreement provides for $2 million in expense repayments, plus a fixed 1.5% of equity per year, plus a variable 20% over the excess of a return on equity of 8%. With equity currently running at $245 million, LFT has fixed payments to its manager of $5.5 million, plus any incentive fees.

However, the company also records an additional $3.5 million in annualized general and administrative expenses not covered by the managerial agreement. There is no explanation of the nature of these expenses, but they are not part of the agreement. Considering that the company already pays a manager, I believe these expenses are excessive.

Interestingly, the manager owns a significant stake in LFT, at 27%. The company's previous manager (Hunt IM) owns another 11%. This is particular to LFT because normally, REITs restrict max ownership to 9.5% to pass the 5/50 test, under which a REIT cannot have more than 50% of its shares concentrated in 5 owners or less.

Preferred equity and other loans: The company issued $60 million in preferred equity in 2021, that pays almost 8% cumulative dividend. The company also has a secured term financing facility for $47 million, paying close to 8% as well. This adds approximately another $8.5 million in interest and dividend expenses.

No income taxes: Because LFT is a REIT it does not pay income taxes on the income distributed to shareholders.

Optimistic scenario: With a loan book of $1.05 billion, and rates expected to peak around 5.5%, the book should generate 9.1% or approximately $95 million in interest income.

On the $830 million in variable-rate debt, the company will have to pay 7% or $58 million. Finally, another $3.75 million for the secured term loan facility.

This leaves approximately $33 million in net interest income expected for FY23 (approximately, given that rates are not yet at 5.5%).

Because this is an optimistic scenario, we will leave any further defaults and their generated loan losses aside.

From that, the company will spend $9 million in general and administrative expenses plus fixed fees to its managers.

The remaining $24 million constitute income to equity, or 9.7%, meaning that 20% of the 1.7% excess ROE (preferred is considered), or $0.8 million, will accrue as manager incentive fees. Finally, the preferred accrues another $4.8 million. This leaves approximately $18.4 million for common shareholders if everything goes well.

Pessimistic maturity default scenario: As mentioned, $75 million in loans will mature in the next two years. In the super pessimistic scenario, all of them default, and the company writes them down 20%, or $15 million.

Equity and CLO repayment are not affected in this scenario (the CLOs have maturities much longer than the underlying collateral to allow time for resolution).

Income is almost wiped by the allowances and the lack of $7 million in interest income that is not received but still has to be paid (the CLO portion of those is not repaid yet), plus the real estate management expenses, which usually climb substantially. If the company is lucky, it may record-break even under this scenario.

Pessimistic interest default scenario: In the interest default scenario, the maturities are rapid, but other loans with longer maturities cannot cover interest from operations. The result is similar to the maturity default scenario, varying only because of the number of defaults.

Given that the population characteristics (rent going up, vacancies going down) do not reveal a dramatic situation, I do not believe defaults should be above $75 million in this scenario.

The GFC shows an interesting comparison. Rental vacancies climbed long before the GFC but did not climb so much afterward. The most affected properties were owner-occupied. As seen in the second chart below, rental prices did not decrease during the crisis or its aftermath.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Middle scenarios: If we assign a risk-neutral probability of 50% to both the most pessimistic and the most optimistic scenario, the company has an expected value of net income of $9 million.

Because of the population characteristics described above, defaults should be much lower than in the pessimistic scenario. Therefore, the hit on income (that comes not so much from writedowns as from lost income not offset by lower expenses), should be more moderate.

The table below approximates the effect of different default levels on net income. My own take is that the $15 million default is almost unavoidable ($10 million were on the brink of default, as mentioned). Just as an exercise, if the $15 million default scenario has a 70% chance and the $30 and $45 million another 15% each, the expected net income for the company is $11 million (subtracting the effect on income below from the $18 million calculated for the optimistic scenario above).

Expected (negative) effect on LFT's net income of different default values (nominal loans defaulted) (Own)

Longer term: If a generalized crisis causes more defaults, the scenario could be worse in the long term. The reason is that the company would be left with properties with management costs and vacancies simultaneously as rates go down and the accrual portion of its book generates lower income. The income calculations above are short or middle-term in nature.

Purchasing the panic: There is a possibility that the $10.3 million loan that was on the brink of default on 3Q22 is not priced in the current stock price. If the company announces the default and/or further allowances for 4Q22, the company's stock price might suffer. That might become an attractive entry point to have a better risk/return profile on the investment.

Conclusions

LFT trades at a market cap of $105 million, which offers an interesting yield even under the recognition of substantial defaults on the company's book.

As we have seen, rental apartments are not suffering from lower income to repay interest or vacancies. The example of the GFC provides more reassurance in this respect.

However, avoiding defaults seems difficult because of the size of the loan book and the participation in some other areas apart from rental. A $10 million default is almost certain.

The effect of higher default on income is substantial, and it could also lead to lower share prices as investors get scared. Further, it could happen that defaults induced by a crisis lead to lower rates, which fuels the lower income scenario in the longer term.

Therefore, I believe LFT is not an opportunity at these prices.