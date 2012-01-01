IBM: Mixed Bag Of High Growth Engines And Capital Inefficiency

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
201 Followers

Summary

  • IBM has recovered from a revenue slump in the past three years and has strong control in cost of goods and record low inventory.
  • While its operating cash flow is healthy, the company's EBITDA margin and net margin decline are the most noticeable in the latest quarter.
  • Its declining trend in accounts receivable since 2018 hasn't improved.
  • Highest leverage ratio of debt to EBITDA should give the company a pause in its expansion plans.

IBM Announces European Job Cuts

Tim Boyle

Investment Thesis

With a solid and long history of technological innovation, it's easy to see why one should invest in IBM (NYSE:IBM). The company, indeed, has strong growth drivers from a lot of cutting-edge technologies crucial to future

IBM Quarterly Revenue vs Gross Profit

IBM Quarterly Revenue vs Gross Profit (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Revenue by Segment

IBM Revenue by Segment (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Hybrid Cloud Revenue by Segment

IBM Hybrid Cloud Revenue by Segment (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Quarterly Cash Flow

IBM Quarterly Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Inventory

IBM Inventory (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Dividend History

IBM Dividend History (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Margin Analysis

IBM Margin Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Capex vs Operating Cash Flow

IBM Capex vs Operating Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Cost and Expenses Analysis

IBM Cost and Expenses Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Return Metrics

IBM Return Metrics (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Financial Overview

IBM Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

IBM Fair Valuation

IBM Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
201 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.