Dan Dalton/iStock via Getty Images

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is the second biggest pharmacy after CVS Health (CVS) but for a while now has been struggling for direction. There were also some uncertainties surrounding the company and this has been well reflected in the stock price. The absolute returns for the stock have been flat over the last twenty years and its biggest saving grace has been its dividend. But for the investors buying into the highs over the last five years, it has been really painful with total returns being less than -40%. There have been a few developments over the last year including a change in leadership and it looks like it could finally be coming out of the woods. Let us see what has changed and what could be the way forward for Walgreens.

Data by YCharts

Walgreens versus CVS

As part of an oligopoly where Walgreens controls about 18% of the market share, it's easy to think that Walgreens has its act together but over the past few years it increasingly looked incompetent when compared to CVS.

While CVS is up at least 15% over the last five years with YoY revenues up 10% for 2022, Walgreens is down almost 50% and YoY revenue growth for 2022 remains flat.

Data by YCharts

2. CVS's strategy has been firm and well-guided. It already owns Aetna and recently reached a deal to buy Oak Street Health. Through these deals, CVS aims to own different areas of healthcare that will enable it to drive further revenues.

3. Walgreens' strategy until recently looked unclear. Its plans to buy a competing pharma business fell through, its plans to sell Boots didn't materialize and it looked like its strategy of expanding beyond the pharma business was undecided.

It seemed to me that the business lacked a clear direction and I believe the company realized that if it doesn't get its act together, sooner or later CVS is going to eat its lunch too.

The way forward

Things have started taking shape in the last year. One of the most recent development was the overhang from the opioid case has cleared up. Although $5B over five years is a hefty settlement, it clears the way forward. Pharmacies want to put this bad history behind them and pave their way to the future.

The CEO also has a clear vision of how to better compete with CVS. The goal is to turn Walgreens into a destination healthcare company. The fastest way to do this is through acquisitions. End of last year, the company announced the purchase of Summit Health-CityMD, a chain of primary-care and urgent-care facilities, for close to $9B. Earlier in the same year, Walgreens said it would acquire the remaining stake in Shields Health Solutions for over $1.3B. Shields focuses on specialty drugs used for complex or rare medical conditions. Recently, it acquired Starling Physicians, a multispecialty medical group operating over 30 locations in Connecticut. This group offers services beyond primary care (Ex: cardiology, ophthalmology etc.)

This strategy is a step in the right direction as the company realizes that only dispensing drugs would not drive their growth in the long term. Their full long-term strategy includes the following -

Get more involved in mental health treatment

Invest in technologies that would automate tasks done by pharmacists

Expand Walgreens' use of fulfillment centers for common prescriptions such as high blood pressure and cholesterol

Incentivize staff to spend more time caring for patients

Realizing its long-term strategy would allow the company to have an ecosystem of end-to-end customer health care.

While these acquisitions affect the balance sheet, the company possesses assets that it can shed to improve its health and refocus its strategic long-term priorities. Recently, it reduced its stake in Option Care Health, and the money from this sale will be used to pay down its debt.

Data by YCharts

Even when we review its debt-to-equity ratio, it looks mostly unchanged in the last five years and its cash flows cover its debt well.

Valuation that continues to get better

While firms are recognizing the benefits of clarity in their strategy, the stock has been caught in the middle of market gyrations and short-term news on abortion pill access. This continues to unfairly punish the stock to its lows. We cannot exactly use the Price to Earnings multiple as it booked a loss related to its opioid settlement. You could go the non-GAAP route which eliminates one-time expenses and realize a PE of 7 which ranks highly in its sector. However, I generally prefer to stay away from non-GAAP metrics. That leaves us mostly with only revenue multiples.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

From the chart, it's easy to see that both companies have their valuations trending down for the past few years. CVS stock is valued slightly higher than Walgreens in view of the market being more confident about its growth. The suppressed valuations could continue for a while till the market starts observing more growth as a result of a successful long-term strategy. As of now, the growth is mostly saturated from their core pharmacy business but it remains to be seen how well they are able to grow their newly acquired businesses.

The Hold Rating

The only reason I am withholding a Buy Rating for this company is that I would like to wait a few more quarters to see how they start handling their acquired businesses. I like what I have seen so far. The clarity in its strategy and its valuation is something I am able to get behind on. But I would like to see some affirmation of its strategy working before I can fully get behind this company.