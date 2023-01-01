NewAmsterdam: An Underfollowed Dutch Biotech Cardiovascular Biotech

BiotechValley Insights profile picture
BiotechValley Insights
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • NewAmsterdam Pharma is a Dutch SMID cap biotech focusing on cardiovascular diseases.
  • NewAmsterdam Pharma has a promising pipeline drug called Obicetrapib that has shown significant potential for LDL-C and apoB lowering.
  • We believe the ongoing Phase III trials will continue to demonstrate the drug's differentiated profile, increasing investor confidence and driving share price appreciation.
  • We initiate NewAmsterdam Pharma with a buy rating.

Nurse checking senior woman"s vital signs in her home

MoMo Productions

Background

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Obicetrapib, a cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor. The company's management team has significant expertise in

NAMS Pipeline overview

NAMS Pipeline overview (NAMS Pipeline overview)

NAMS - oral obicetrapib as CETPi clinical profile

NAMS - oral obicetrapib as CETPi clinical profile (NAMS - oral obicetrapib as CETPi clinical profile)

Current post-statin LDL-lowering products

Current post-statin LDL-lowering products (Current post-statin LDL-lowering products)

This article was written by

BiotechValley Insights profile picture
BiotechValley Insights
2.32K Followers
We publish unbiased long/short trade ideas. We focus on small and mid-cap healthcare and technology companies. If you have exciting investment ideas, please message us.Disclaimer: Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a FINRA-licensed investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. BTVI explicitly denies that his opinions are expert in any way. The reader is encouraged to review publicly available information and perform other research before determining whether they agree with the opinions of the author. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and the articles are not intended for retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only, and readers should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing in BTVI's articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction where such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The research and reports published by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, this information is presented "as is" without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any information, and the results obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.