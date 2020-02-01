Athitat Shinagowin

A guest post by Ovi

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to “oil”, for Non-OPEC countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA’s International Energy Statistics and are updated to November 2022. This is the latest and most detailed world oil production information available. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO, and country-specific sites such as Russia, Brazil, Norway, and China is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction for a few of these countries and the world. The US report has an expanded view beyond production by adding rig and frac spread charts.

November Non-OPEC oil production increased by 502 kb/d to 51,099 kb/d. The majority of the increase came from Kazakhstan and Russia.

In the last report, the forecast for November production was 51,051 kb/d. It was low by 48 kb/d.

Using data from the March 2023 STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC oil output was made for the period December 2022 to December 2024. (Red graph). Output is expected to reach 51,743 kb/d in December 2024, which is 659 kb/d lower than the November 2019 peak of 52,402 kb/d.

Note that after January 2023 post-pandemic high of 51,382 kb/d, production drops to a low of 50,013 kb/d in April 2023, before resuming its climb. The drop is primarily due to a projected drop in Russian oil output.

From January 2023 to December 2024, production in Non-OPEC countries W/O the US drops by 70 kb/d. This implies that most of the output increase seen from January 2023 to December 2024 in the previous chart is expected to come from the US.

Listed above are the World’s 10 largest Non-OPEC producers. The criteria for inclusion in the table is that all of the countries produced more than 1,000 kb/d.

The overall November production increase for these ten Non-OPEC countries was 435 kb/d while as a whole the Non-OPEC countries increased output by 502 kb/d. Brazil had the largest production drop in November, followed by the US and Oman. On a YoY basis, Non-OPEC production increased by 1,098 kb/d.

In November 2022, these 10 countries produced 83.1% of the Non-OPEC oil.

OPEC C + C dropped by 401 kb/d in November but YoY increased by 936 kb/d. World MoM production increased by 101 kb/d while YoY output increased by 2,033 kb/d.

Non-OPEC Oil Production Charts

The EIA reported Brazil’s November production dropped by 149 kb/d to 3,095 kb/d.

Brazil’s National Petroleum Association (BNPA) reported that December’s output dropped by 21 kb/d to 3,074 kb/d before adding 200 kb/d in January to a new record high of 3,274 kb/d. Of the 3,274 kb/d, 2,445 kb/d came from the sub-salt layer. According to OPEC, the November and December output reductions were mainly due to some issues at the Tupi field installations.

Much of Brazil’s 2023 production growth will be from the highly productive pre-salt fields partially offset by maintenance interruptions.

According to the EIA, Canada’s November output increased by 91 kb/d to a new record high 4,711 kb/d.

Rail shipments to the US in December increased by 4 kb/d to 126 kb/d.

The EIA reported China’s output increased by 20 kb/d to 4,080 kb/d in November. The China National Bureau of Statistics reported that December production dropped by 107 kb/d to 3,973 kb/d, red marker.

Note that December’s output is down by 212 kb/d relative to the January 2022 high of 4,185 kb/d. China may be close to its current maximum production level of approximately 4,000 kb/d to 4,200 kb/d. To offset declines, the national oil company is investing in conventional wells, deep water wells and is also drilling for shale oil.

Kazakhstan’s output increased by 381 kb/d in November to 1,941 kb/d.

According to this source, production was expected to recover in November. Production was restored in late October after the gas leak was repaired and reached 1,890 kb/d in early November, an increase of 485 kb/d over the September low of 1,405 kb/d.

Initial November production must have continued to increase since the final monthly average output was 31 kb/d below the monthly high of 1,972 kb/d and may have exceeded it by the end of the month.

Mexico’s production as reported by the EIA for November was 1,731 kb/d an increase of 7 kb/d over October.

The December and January estimates, red markers, were obtained by using the Pemex increments over November production and adding those to the EIA’s November output because Pemex reports higher production than the EIA.

For December, there was a significant change in the reported production of the Crude portion and the Condensate portion. Crude dropped by 130 kb/d and Condensate increased by 130 kb/d.

According to OPEC, the total crude production decline in Pemex’s mature fields in 2023 is projected to outweigh production ramp-ups, mainly from Mexico’s foreign-operated fields.

The EIA reported that Norway’s November production increased by 2 kb/d to 1,777 kb/d. This is 18 kb/d higher than reported by the Norway Petroleum Directorate (NPD) and is a new trend where the EIA reports slightly higher production than the NPD.

The Norway Petroleum Directorate reported that production in December increased by 15 kb/d to 1,792 kb/d and then dropped 13 kb/d to 1,779 kb/d in January. (Red markers).

According to the NPD: “Oil production in January was 3.0 percent lower than the NPD’s forecast. For December they wrote, “Oil production in December was 9.7 percent lower than the NPD’s forecast and 6.1 percent lower than the forecast so far this year.”

Oman’s production has risen very consistently since the low of May 2020. However, Oman’s November production decreased by 33 kb/d to 1,061 kb/d.

November’s output was unchanged at 1,322 kb/d.

The EIA reported that Russian output increased by 150 kb/d in November to 10,377 kb/d.

Russia’s Ministry data for November production of 10,900 kb/d was taken from this source. In light of all of the sanctions, it is surprising to see such robust production.

December production is shown unchanged based on this statement: Russia will keep oil production in December at the November level amid the EU’s embargo and the price cap, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

The EIA production number for December is derived from the Russia Ministry data by subtracting 404 kb/d. In the past, when production data was obtained directly from the Russian Energy Ministry, it was found that the EIA arbitrarily subtracted 404 kb/d from the Ministry data.

Argus Media is reporting that Russian crude production in February 2023 was 9,800 kb/d. If the typical Russian monthly condensate output of 900 kb/d is added to the crude production, Russian C + C in February would be close to 10,700 kb/d, blue marker. This report implies that February crude production continues at the same level as January, 9,800 kb/d to 9,900 kb/d, and is consistent with the Argus Media report.

According to this report:

“MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Oil and gas condensate production in Russia amounted to 11.05 million barrels per day (bpd) in February 2023, having recovered to the level of February 2022, when sanctions were not yet imposed on the Russian oil industry, according to the analytical report of the Energy Development Center. “At the end of February, oil production in Russia reached February 2022 levels of 11.05 million barrels per day, fully offsetting the decline due to the sanctions and restrictions imposed since then,” the report says.”

Note that the chart shows February 2022 production being, 11,060 kb/d. Removing the typical monthly extra 400 kb/d of condensate reported by Russia, that puts Russian C + C production at 10,650 kb/d in February, very close to the Argus Media estimate of 10,700 kb/d.

The EIA reported UK’s production increased by 77 kb/d in November to 776 kb/d.

According to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), November’s production was 756 kb/d and dropped 14 kb/d in December to 742 kb/d.

U.S. December production decreased by 276 kb/d to 12,101 kb/d. The December production decline was caused by bad weather in many states.

The dark blue graph, taken from the March 2023 STEO, is the production forecast for the U.S. from January 2023 to December 2024. Output for December 2024 is expected to be 12,824 kb/d which is lower than the November 2019 peak of 13,000 kb/d. From January 2023 to December 2024, production only increases by 583 kb/d.

While overall US oil production decreased by 276 kb/d, the Onshore L48 had a smaller but similar-sized drop of 264 kb/d to 9,870 kb/d in December. The light blue line is the STEO projection for output to December 2024 in the Onshore L48. From January 2023 to December 2024, the output is expected to increase by 472 kb/d.

Since the beginning of April 2021 through to the week ending July 29, 2022, the US added horizontal oil rigs at a rate of close to 3.76 rigs/wk, orange OLS line, and peaked at 551 rigs in the week ending July 29. However, since then, the number of operational rigs has wandered primarily sideways. A high of 572 rigs was reached on November 25, 2022. In the week ending March 19, 2023, the number of rigs was unchanged at 551 and also unchanged from July 29, 2022.

In the week ending March 10, Permian rigs dropped by 3 to 328 and Texas rigs dropped by 3 to 315. Note that this week’s number of Permian rigs is slightly lower than the number on July 1, 2022, 331 rigs.

Relative to the beginning of the year, the biggest increase in the Hz oil rig count has occurred in the Cana Woodford basin in Oklahoma. In January, there were 25 operational rigs. They increased by 6 to 31 in March.

For frac spreads, the general trend since late February 2022 can best be described as essentially flat around the 290 level but with a hint of a slow increase toward 300 frac spreads. At the beginning of the 2022 Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, the frac count began to drop. The frac count bottomed in the week ending January 6 at 250 and then began to recover. A similar trend occurred last year.

For the week ending March 10, the Frac count was unchanged at 276. It seems increasingly clear that the increase of 20 for the week ending January 27 must have been a counting error.

Note that these 276 frac spreads include both gas and oil spreads.

In looking at the relatively steady Rig and Frac Spread count over the past six months, it appears that an equilibrium has been reached between the number of Rigs and Fracs Spreads. Is this a management decision based on the price for WTI and drilling costs or geology or both?

An article in the WSJ suggests it may be geology.

“HOUSTON—The boom in oil production that over the last decade made the U.S. the world’s largest producer is waning, suggesting the era of shale growth is nearing its peak. Frackers are hitting fewer big gushers in the Permian Basin, America’s busiest oil patch, the latest sign they have drained their catalog of good wells. Shale companies’ biggest and best wells are producing less oil, according to data reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.”

WTI settled at $76.68/b on March 10, 2023.

Since early December, WTI has been trading in a range of $71/b to $81/b. The lower limit of $70/b appears to be related to the US government’s willingness to buy oil at $70/b to refill the SPR. On the high side, heavy selling hits WTI when it crosses $80/b.

These six countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1,000 kb/d. Note that the UK has been added to this list since its production has been below 1,000 kb/d since 2020.

Their combined November production was 3,966 kb/d, up 88 kb/d from October 3,878 kb/d. The UK contributed 77 kb/d of the 88kb/d increase.

The overall output from the above six countries has been in a slow steady decline since 2014 and appears to have accelerated after 2019. However, over the last three months, production has risen primarily due to production increases in the UK.

World Oil Production Ranked by Country

Above are listed the World’s 11th largest oil producers. In November 2022, these 11 countries produced 74.7% of the world’s oil. On an MoM basis, production fell by 177 kb/d while on a YoY basis, production increased by 2,229 kb/d.

World production increased by 101 kb/d in November. The largest increase came from Russia, 150 kb/d. Four countries had production drops of 100 kb/d or more.

World Oil Production Projection

World oil production in November increased by 101 kb/d to 81,922 kb/d according to the EIA (Green graph). December is expected to add 97 kb/d to 82,019 kb/d.

This chart also projects World C + C production out to December 2024. It uses the March 2023 STEO report along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection. (Red markers).

It projects that World crude production in December 2024 will be 82,949 kb/d, 5 kb/d lower than reported in the previous post. Note that this post-pandemic high of 82,949 kb/d is 1,637 kb/d lower than the November 2018 peak of 84,586 kb/d.

The drop from December 2022 to April 2023 is primarily due to a projected drop in Russian oil output.

The production increase from December 2022 to December 2024 is 930 kb/d. Of the 930 kb/d, 421 kb/d comes from the World countries W/O U.S. production. See next chart.

World without the US oil output increased by 135 kb/d to 69,547 kb/d in November.

World oil production W/O the U.S. from December 2022 to December 2024 increases by a total of 421 kb/d, or at an average rate of 210.5 kb/d/yr.

