Non-OPEC's November Oil Production Increase Offsets OPEC's Cutback

Summary

  • November Non-OPEC oil production increased by 502 kb/d to 51,099 kb/d.
  • U.S. December production decreased by 276 kb/d to 12,101 kb/d.
  • World without the US oil output increased by 135 kb/d to 69,547 kb/d in November.

oil tank top00

Athitat Shinagowin

A guest post by Ovi

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to “oil”, for Non-OPEC countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA’s

Non-OPEC Crude plus Condensate Production Projection to December 2024

Non-OPEC W/O US C+C Production Projection to December 2024

World’s 10 largest Non-OPEC producers

Non-OPEC Oil Production - Brazil

Non-OPEC Oil Production - Canada

Non-OPEC Oil Production - China

Non-OPEC Oil Production - Kazakhstan

Non-OPEC Oil Production - Mexico

Non-OPEC Oil Production - Norway

Non-OPEC Oil Production - Oman

Non-OPEC Oil Production - Qatar

Non-OPEC Oil Production - Russia

Non-OPEC Oil Production - United Kingdom

US Crude plus Condensate Production

US, Texas and Permian Weekly Hz Oil Rig Count

Frac Spreads

Nymex WTI Continuous Front Month

Six Small but Relevant Countries

Combined Production of Six Small Producers

World Oil Production Ranked by Country

World Crude plus Condensate Production Projected to December 2024

World Crude plus Condensate W/O US Production Projection to December 2024

This article was written by

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Comments

