Job Growth Surges Again, Fueled By The Fed's Huge Monetary Overhang

Mises Institute
Summary

  • The total number of employed persons is up less than one percent over two years.
  • Month-over-month job growth was generally positive.
  • As real wages have fallen, the ability to keep up with home-price growth has been impacted.

By Ryan McMaken

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released new jobs data on Friday. According to the report, seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs rose by 311,000 jobs (seasonally adjusted) in February, which was nearly 100,000 jobs above expectations

Employment job growth

Employment

Job Openings

Wage Inflation

Mises Institute
The Mises Institute is the world’s largest, oldest, and most influential educational institution devoted to promoting Austrian economics, freedom, and peace in the tradition of classical liberalism. Since 1982, the Mises Institute has provided both scholars and laymen with resources to broaden their understanding of the economic school of thought known as Austrian economics. This school is most closely associated with our namesake, economist Ludwig von Mises.We are the worldwide epicenter of the Austrian movement. Through their research in the fields of economics, history, philosophy, and political theory, Mises’s students F.A. Hayek, Henry Hazlitt, Murray Rothbard, and others carried the Austrian School into the late twentieth century. Today, Mises Institute scholars and researchers continue the important work of the Austrian School.Austrian economics is a method of economic analysis, and is non-ideological. Nonetheless, the Austrian School has long been associated with libertarian and classical-liberal thought—promoting private property and freedom, while opposing war and aggression of all kinds. The Mises Institute continues to support research and education in this radical pro-freedom tradition of historians, philosophers, economists, and theorists such as Jean-Baptiste Say, Frédéric Bastiat, Richard Cobden, Herbert Spencer, Lysander Spooner, William Graham Sumner, Albert Jay Nock, Mises, Hayek, Hazlitt, Rothbard, and many others.

