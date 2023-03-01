Kwarkot

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is my second-largest holding amongst the REITs. Their focus is on experiential properties that can be driven to (as opposed to resort properties).

That makes them a sensible topic for a detailed article, after their annual filings and earnings call. This is my third such article this year, following those on Simon Property Group (SPG) and AvalonBay (AVB).

My goal at present is to minimize my exposure to declines in earnings multiples, following my conclusion here that these are the biggest threat to the retirement finances of me and many others. This leads me to seek REITs with sound business models and capable management that happen to pay comparatively high dividend yields.

Note that the first criterion involves the business model and management. This rules out many REITs. Yield matters but is secondary.

So, you may wonder, from that perspective why the heck am I invested in EPR? Many investors look at their recent history and run away.

To my mind the detailed economic histories of any business matter (and the stock price history does not). Here is what has happened to TTM Funds From Operations, or FFO, and TTM Cash from Operations, or CfO during the past decade. On this Excel graph, each year starts at the center of the year number.

RP Drake

These earnings measures were growing nicely through 2018 and then crashed hard across 2020. What happened? In case you forgot, various governments shut down nearly all the EPR properties for an extended period. EPR was the REIT most impacted by the government shutdowns.

These earnings measures have recovered to above their level at the end of 2019. We will take up later what happened during 2019.

Unfortunately current earnings measures are not far above their level in late 2014. In contrast, in the 9 years from 2005 through 2014, FFO/sh increased 30% in spite of the Great Recession.

So historically it seems that they have grown earnings modestly and sometimes. We will come to my forward-looking point of view below.

It is no secret that EPR owns a lot of cinemas, and some people are convinced that these are in terminal decline or worse. Other people believe that their other experiential properties will suffer badly in the coming recession (which may not happen).

This last argument, about risks to EPR tenants during recessions, is just plain misinformed. People do cut spending during recessions, but they do not stop seeking experiences.

Instead, they seek less expensive and more local experiences. Cinemas, for example, have done well in most recessions. Local experiences are what EPR targets.

Suffice to say that I disagree strongly with those negative perspectives. And with enough certainty to consider an investment sensible in a context to be described.

But we are getting ahead of ourselves, at least for some readers. So let’s start with the businesses EPR is in.

The EPR Portfolio

The focus of EPR has always been experiential properties. Nearly all of their revenue arises from triple-net leases. Tenants are responsible for all maintenance, taxes, and insurance. EPR also finances some properties by providing mortgages that pay interest income to EPR.

Most of the rent collected by EPR comes from the property types illustrated here.

EPR Properties

The biggest single tenant among these groups is TopGolf, who pays 14% of the total rent. During the pandemic we heard that no one would ever again want to frequent one of those properties, fearing proximity to people.

Instead, it became very difficult to book times at TopGolf as soon as the economy started to open up. More recently, it seems the business is firing on all cylinders, as reported here:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is sized up favorably by Bank of America after reporting same-venue sales increased 11% in Q4. BofA analyst Alexander Perry and team reiterated a Buy rating on the leisure stock based in part in the strong momentum for MODG's corporate events business. Looking ahead, Perry pointed to multiple tailwinds for MODG that it expects to lead to an increase in golf participation, including the 11 new Topgolf venues, the new Netflix show Full swing and the general trend of COVID participants appearing to be sticky - as noted by U.S. on-course participation growing by 500K in 2022 despite the tough comparisons to 2020-2021.

We also saw prognostications of the demise of the ski industry. (It’s all boomers and they are gonna die off!) I reported in 2020 on some demographic research that gave the lie to that notion.

More recently we heard this last year:

Americans showed a strong desire to get back on the slopes in the 2021/2022 season. In May this year, it was announced that the current season had seen record US ski resort visits. There were 61 million ski visits by May 2022 when the season was still running. This bodes very well for the upcoming 2022/2023 season.

And this winter Vail has already reported a 12.5% additional increase in visits.

In the Q4 2022 earnings call, CIO Greg Zimmerman reviewed all the property types shown in the image above. They are performing well.

Notably, EPR is adding an indoor waterpark to the iconic Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, Michigan. Per Zimmerman: “Travel and Leisure recently named Frankenmuth 1 of the top 20 most beautiful winter towns in America.”

Zimmerman also reported that EPR has invested (via mortgage financing) in 6 Gravity House properties and has agreed to finance future growth. He also said “Gravity House is a cutting-edge club model concept providing fitness, wellness, dining and lodging and outstanding experiential locations. Conde Nast Traveler recently named Gravity House Breckenridge the 10th best hotel in the Southwest.”

Overall, the businesses in the non-theatre portfolio are doing well. Their rent coverage is running at 2.7x, up from 2.2x in 2019.

You certainly see higher rent coverage in some Net Lease sectors. But lower rent coverage comes with the territory here, as do the high profits from the >8% cap rates EPR gets when they buy properties. (The cap rate is the ratio of Net Operating Income, or NOI, to property price.) More later on all this.

EPR also owns a portfolio of 74 Childhood Education properties with 8 operators as tenants. They are not seeking to expand in this area and are looking for opportunistic ways to reduce it.

The Movie Business

In addition to the property types shown just above, EPR gets more than 41% of their earnings (adjusted EBITDAre here) from their theatres. So no wonder this is a major focus of analysts and authors providing opinions on EPR.

We see articles frequently in which the author says something like “I prefer streaming at home to going to movies. Therefore the movie industry will die.” Logic fans can have fun with devising the missing major premise in that syllogism; it pretty much has to be rather narcissistic.

My goal is to take a different approach, based on research rather than gazing at my navel. Later in 2020 I addressed the question of who goes to movies, in this article. Attendance is driven by only about 10% of the population, which renders a lot of that navel gazing rather pointless.

Earlier in 2020, once it was clear that there was a question about theatres vs streaming, I spent some time researching how studios afford their “tentpole” movies. It was very clear from some simple math that such movies would not be profitable in any reasonable streaming-only scenario.

But Hollywood is apparently a world without math, and several studios tried it anyway. Here is where that ended up.

1. From the Warner Bros Q3 2022 earnings call:

… the strategy to collapse all windows, starve linear and theatrical and spend money with abandon, while making a fraction in return on the service of growing sub numbers, has ultimately proven in our view, to be deeply flawed.

2. From the Paramount Q3 2022 earnings call :

"So our strategy around film … is really theatrical leading to streaming. It's absolutely the right call in general, and it certainly worked for those titles, TGM and Smile … that's both financially and from a marketing franchise building perspective.

3. AMC reported in an earnings call that they had also worked out a deal with Universal. No doubt other theatre operators did too.

In short, the industry fought the math and the math won.

But in doing that experiment they eviscerated their pipeline of films for wide theatre release. We are still not back to normal.

In the Q4 2022 earnings call, CEO Greg Silvers indicated that they really don’t expect a full film slate until 2024. And CIO Greg Zimmerman had this to say:

The number of major releases is of critical importance because major releases generally average about $70 million a title, but we also need smaller films to draw additional traffic to reach audiences that may have stopped coming to the theater. The ramp-up production is continuing. I think studios are understanding that they're going to make money in theatrical. I'll give you an example. Magic Mike's Last Dance was greenlit for HBO Max. [Then] with the change in leadership at Warner Bros., they decided to release it theatrically and it's made nearly $20 million.

But meanwhile theatres and the box office have been doing well enough to keep the theatre tenants operationally profitable:

EPR Properties

A coverage of 1.4x is not where you want to be. But they ran at 1.7x for 20 years without problems and are not far from that.

Adding uncertainty at present is the ongoing bankruptcy of the owner of Regal theatres, Cineworld. (Being unable to keep straight Cineworld vs Cinemark, I’ll call this the Regal bankruptcy.) Here’s what we know, extracted from the Q4 2022 Press Release:

Regal leases 57 theatres from the Company pursuant to two master leases and 28 single property leases (the “Regal Leases”). … We are currently in negotiations with Regal regarding the properties Regal will continue to operate and the terms and conditions of leases for those properties. Regal is entitled to certain rights under the Code regarding the assumption or rejection of the Regal Leases. … In December of 2022, Regal filed a motion to reject leases for three of our properties, but subsequently elected not to proceed with these rejections as of February 22, 2023. Additionally, Regal owes us a significant amount of rent deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic pursuant to a Promissory Note. This amount is not on our balance sheet and there can be no assurance how much of the amount, if any, we will recover under the Promissory Note.

I wrote a lengthy analysis of worst-case outcomes for members of High Yield Landlord last August. We will take up the likely implications of this bankruptcy later, based on what we know now.

With the above as context, we can turn to how EPR grows their earnings.

Buy, Sell, and Lend

REITs are companies that are seeking to grow cash earnings per share (in all but pathological cases). For shareholders, that will produce increasing dividends.

To do so, they generally need to acquire properties, on net. There are a few other ways to generate earnings, but these are typically supplemental.

EPR has a wrinkle beyond simple acquisitions and dispositions. They have a history of financing mortgages. Often these include an option to later convert to a lease, as is discussed here.

Indeed, EPR talks about these mortgages as investments in properties. They clearly do not just think of them as just loans. The mortgages, which in any year can on net involve investments in properties or seeing mortgages paid off, are included here.

RP Drake

The year labels are centered below the Q1 results in this graphic.

Working forward in time, throughout much of the teens EPR steadily acquired properties, growing their portfolio. During that period they expanded their education portfolio, saying this in the Q4 2013 earnings call:

… in 2013, we continue to take advantage of the explosive growth within the public charter schools segment as nationwide charter school enrollment increased 13% or 288,000 new students.

Unfortunately those investments became turbulent, leading to quite a bit of churn in the charter school portfolio. In the Q1 2019 earnings call, CEO Greg Silvers said

… the competitive market has gotten much stronger in that area not from some of the traditional competitors, but the bond market, especially in the charter school area. Years ago, they wanted 7 to 10 years of operating experience and now we have bond people who are doing build-to-suit deals. So, what you're not going to see us do is reach for transactions.

Then by the end of 2019 EPR had thrown in the towel on that area, selling the entire charter school portfolio and netting more than $400M. Ironically, their big acquisition that year was more than $280M for a portfolio of 18 Regal theatres. More on Regal later.

EPR ended 2019 with more than $500M in cash, with the intent to invest it during 2020. At their typical 8% cap rate this would have produced $40M more NOI with no increase in debt.

This in turn would have restored FFO/sh to nearly the level of 2018, seen above. The growth story painted in the first part of the past decade would have continued.

Instead 2020 happened.

Part of the response to the pandemic by EPR was to quench acquisitions almost entirely in 2020 and 2021. EPR did manage to net $200M from the sale of 10 more education properties in late 2020.

In 2022 EPR returned to acquisitions. They provided a total of about $400M of financing either via sale-leasebacks or loans. They also committed to spend more than $200M this year and next as part of those deals.

That made 2022 the first year in three to have any significant acquisition activity and some lending. Notably, though, EPR took on no new debt and issued no stock in 2022, so the NOI produced by those acquisitions drops straight down to CfO and FFO.

The challenge for acquisitions is always finding the money and doing so in a way that makes the returns from those acquisitions accretive for shareholders. Let’s look at that aspect.

Finding the Money

In the years through 2017 EPR functioned much like a typical net lease REIT running an external-growth business model. They paid out more than 80% of CfO (and 95% of FFO), relying mainly on debt and stock issuance to grow. Other REITs on variants of this model have included Realty Income (O), Agree Realty (ADC), and Sun Communities (SUI).

Working mainly with the Statements of Cash Flows, one can assemble this picture of the resources that EPR developed to support their activities:

RP Drake

They issued stock (orange segments) and took on debt (blue segments) to support acquisitions. The debt was also paired with retained cash flow (gray segments) and used to support loan originations (negative green segments).

The total of the net debt over 2012 through 2017 exceeded by 13% the total of the other sources of funds. This was reflected in a gradual increase in the ratio of debt to gross assets from 40% to 45%.

After that, things went kind of crazy. Loan repayments, mainly from ski-area investments, provided a lot of cash in 2018. The stock price was high in 2019 so EPR issued a lot of stock. They have a really good track record of being agile in response to the capital markets.

EPR reacted to the initial phases of the pandemic by drawing $750M from their credit revolver to raise cash. The reduced and then eliminated the dividend. Even so, their Cash from Operations dropped a factor of 7 and was smaller than their dividend payout for 2020. They spent a lot of cash covering costs.

Then in 2021, with the emergence of the recovery, EPR paid down their revolver to zero. By the end of the year they restored their dividend to about 2/3 of its pre-pandemic level.

By the end of 2021 things were more or less back to normal. That cash hoard from 2019 had been reduced more than 40%, so they ended the year with $290M of cash to help power new acquisitions.

On net, EPR added $590M of debt in 2020 and paid down about $890M in 2021 through multiple transactions. This included paying down a floating-rate Term Loan to zero.

Adding things up, in 2020 and 2021 EPR paid a net $300M reducing debt and took in about $200M from the 2020 dispositions. Their cash holdings dropped by $200M. So across the pandemic they took a $100M net loss from these developments.

Some of that loss came back as deferred rent paid in 2022 and booked as cash income. Today $87M of the remaining $117M is owed by Regal via a Promissory Note. EPR certainly might not get it all, but it is spread over a lot of years so the annual hit if they do not will be relatively small.

All the lost revenues will not come back. Like many REITs, EPR agreed to longer lease terms as part of rent deferral agreements for many tenants. This is evident in the lease expiration data shown in their filings.

The Pivot

The point of going through the above has been to understand how EPR handled changes in the markets and with their tenants. My view is that they handled the various challenges well. You, of course, may draw your own conclusions.

For the past two years EPR has been retaining a much larger fraction of FFO and CfO. My biggest concern for EPR post-pandemic has been that they would try to return to their external growth model of prior years. I see such models as highly risky in most forward scenarios.

But I was uncertain whether that was just an accident until this music to my ears appeared very recently. CFO Mark Peterson, at the Citi Property CEO conference, had this to say [edited for clarity]:

We took the opportunity, coming out of the pandemic, to reset our payout ratio to 70% or even less. Right now it’s in the high 60s. So, we are generating a lot of free cash flow and we are able to reinvest that cash flow at an 8, 8.5 cap rate. This internally generated cash flow, combined with a little bit of leverage, is pretty accretive. That’s what we are focused on. We are not raising capital in this market with the displaced debt market and our equity multiple being low. And we have got plenty of internally generated cash. Last year we generated in excess of $175 million of free cash flow over the dividend. Some of that was due to some deferral payments that don’t repeat in 2023. But we still, as Greg said, expect in excess of $100 million of free cash flow in ‘23.

As I look at the numbers, that $100M seems a bit low but let’s go with it. If EPR just invests $100M at an 8% cap rate, even without any leverage, that produces $8M of increased cash NOI, with negligible associated costs.

By itself that is a 2% increase in CfO/sh, and with a little leverage they can push it to 3%. If you add in a 2% increase in rents, which also translates to a 3% increase in CfO/sh, you are at 6% total.

Suppose EPR continues this new model of retaining a lot of cash and investing it at high cap rates. Then during periods without disruptions they might grow CfO/sh and FFO/sh at 6%. Negative developments would reduce this.

Those might include negative impacts of the Regal bankruptcy, increases in interest costs from increased rates, and new troubles with tenants. We will take these in turn.

Regal has been paying 15% of total rents. That 15% totals less than $100M. It appears that they will hand back no more than 5% of their theatres. No doubt they will try to negotiate for reduced rents, but their case is not strong. Their theatres are operating profitably and their rent coverage is increasing.

The total hit to EPR seems to me unlikely to exceed 1.5% of total rent, if that. This translates to about 2% of CfO.

Impacts of Interest Rate Increases

The recent increases in interest expenses have stimulated a lot of concern. This has been almost entirely overblown, but there is a real effect that depends a lot on the quality of debt management by a REIT.

Here is the entire debt maturity structure for EPR:

RP Drake

Notably, they carry no floating rate debt. This has already protected shareholders from the increased interest expenses seen by many other REITs who do carry such debt.

Both Simon Property Group and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) are seeing a significant hit to growth of FFO/sh in 2023 from this effect. EPR is not. In contrast, the shareholders of Simon, AvalonBay (AVB), and quite a few other “blue-chip” REITs with significant floating-rate debt will see their FFO/sh growth impacted every year until rates go back down.

Beyond that, EPR has essentially no debt maturing in 2023 and 2024. In my view, maintaining such a two-year window is a hallmark of high-quality debt management.

The reason is that the window protects your shareholders during periods that are like the present or worse. Now perhaps interest rates will stay as high as they are now or higher, in which case the window will only delay inevitable increases. But that is only one of many possibilities, and in any other case EPR will prove able to refinance debt at lower cost than they could right now.

The one thing EPR could do better with their debt would be to push the average maturity out longer. Perhaps they have viewed this as too expensive, but the duration mismatch between their leases and their loans does create risk.

Some readers will feel sure that rates will never go down. Suppose that EPR were forced over the next 9 years to refinance all their debt with a 300 bps increase in rates. (This seems like a lot to me, from 4.3% to 7.3%, but you can do your own numbers if you wish.)

Then in the years from 2025 through 2031, as the present debt rolls over, the interest costs would increase by an average of 2.7% of the 2022 CfO. This is far from negligible, and would kill about half the growth of anticipated CfO/sh detailed above.

That impact, however, is before the positive impacts of inflation, detailed in this article. The bottom line would be that EPR would continue to more than cover their dividend and to grow CfO/sh at a few percent per year.

New Troubles With Tenants

As time goes on, EPR will face new troubles with tenants. Perhaps some other area of theirs will attract large interest from other investors, as public charter schools did.

Or perhaps AMC will finally go through their long-awaited bankruptcy. The negotiations between EPR and AMC in 2020 produced a master lease whose objective for EPR was to avoid getting theatres back if (or when?) this occurs. But there is always uncertainty and the market will very likely go bananas anyway.

The generic point is that tenants for whom it is a good deal to get financing via a sale-leaseback at 8% or 8.5% are not the most secure. If you collect enough of them, some will run into severe problems.

My view, based on the financial information above, is that EPR may well see temporarily reduced growth from such developments. But they are very unlikely to need to reduce the dividend.

The pandemic is not relevant to that possibility. The Great Recession, in contrast, was (though it was an unusually extreme event).

Across the Great Recession EPR reduced the dividend 25% only, in 2009. It was back above the 2008 level by 2014.

Suffering Tenants, So What?

Among bearish articles on REITs, such as this one on EPR, we often see statements that tenants will find economic conditions challenging. The evident implication that the author draws is that EPR will suffer from this.

Here again we have a missing major premise, which might be “When the tenants of a REIT find conditions challenging, the revenue of the REIT suffers.” The thing is, that major premise is incorrect.

Leases are very long for EPR, with a weighted average lease term above 10 years. There is little percentage rent, save for some left over from the pandemic. Variations in operating profits, so long as rent coverage stays above 1, have no impact on the rents paid to the REIT.

But perhaps the properties operate profitably and the tenants go bankrupt anyway. In that case the issue is that the tenants have too much debt.

The tenants will not want to give up their profitable properties, which typically would be easy to lease to another operator (especially theatre properties). The REIT may suffer modestly, at most.

Indeed, as was detailed above, Regal cinemas proposed to reject the lease on only 3 of the 57 properties they lease from EPR. Then they withdrew that proposal. We will see where that goes but it is hard to see how Regal can apply much pressure here.

What it would take to damage EPR (or similar REITs) financially would be for tenants to go bankrupt and give back properties with little value that is hard to extract. There is always a bit of that. EPR did get back some theatres during the pandemic but also has proven able to extract value from them.

They sold some of them, producing reasonable proceeds but not huge numbers. This is a bit contrary to what EPR seemed to say near early 2022. I discussed that in this article, and confess to feeling a bit misled. In retrospect, it appears the CEO was being more hyperbolic than it seemed at the time.

Valuation

The conservative approach is to price EPR based on the dividend, and not on FFO or CfO. The reason is that the retained earnings seem to always be at risk, in ways discussed above.

The forward dividend per share is $3.32. While one might see growth of that at up to 6% per year, per the above discussion, a lower number seems more likely over time.

Using a discount rate of 10% and assuming the growth is indefinite, you get this. For growth rates of 5%, 4%, and 3% the value is roughly $70, $60, and $50, respectively.

But most of the time the retained earnings will in fact support growth. If, alternatively, you value EPR based on total cash earnings then these prices would go to $115, $95, and $81, respectively.

My view is that $70 is a good estimate of fair value for EPR, giving them a little credit for the retained earnings but not much. You can make your own estimate.

Takeaways

The big news about EPR is that they have explicitly pivoted to an internal growth model. This will enable them to use retained earnings and rent escalations to benefit from the very high cap rates of the properties they invest in.

The implied earnings growth is pretty good. The headwinds over time will reduce it, but not by even half over the long term.

In pricing EPR, my view is that the market is over-reacting to worst-case media narratives. In particular, the market is pricing EPR as though a large fraction of their rents from theatres will just plain vanish and the properties will have net zero value.

Here is how extreme this is. Suppose all the rent from Regal theatres just vanished. For a 60% payout of CfO, this would drop CfO and the dividend by 20%.

Or suppose that the rent from all theatres just vanished. For a 60% payout of CfO, this would drop CfO and the dividend by 52%.

The price of EPR has just dropped through $38. If we compare that to a fair value of $70, the discount is 46%. In other words, the market is pricing in a nearly complete loss of all rents from theatres, immediately, and valuing the properties at zero.

This is, frankly, just stupid.

In contrast, the discussion above shows that EPR today has a solid business model, capable and adaptable management, and a very safe dividend (though there are never guarantees).

In this context, I care about two things. With EPR at 6.6% of my portfolio, the dividends are supplying 8.1% of my future need for withdrawals. In addition, they are highly likely to grow that income at a modest rate.

Alternatively, at today’s price, EPR has very substantial upside with a good margin of safety. EPR stock would also be worth buying with an eye toward that.