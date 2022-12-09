Affirm Isn't Cheap Enough

Mar. 13, 2023 4:51 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Affirm shares have declined over 70%.
  • Financials have deteriorated along with lowered guidance.
  • The valuation just simply isn't cheap enough, but it's likely coming.

Business And Media Elites Attend Annual Allen & Co Meetings In Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Over the past year Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock has collapsed over 70%. While not entirely the company's fault that the market bid shares of Affirm up to an elevated valuation, the result of rate hikes has deteriorated discretionary

Affirm operating loss Q2 2023

Affirm Q2 10-Q

Affirm Operating leverage

Affirm Q2 Slide Deck

Affirm Forward Revenue Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Affirm P/S compared to PayPal and Block

Seeking Alpha

Affirm Weekly Stock Chart

Trading View

This article was written by

Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.15K Followers
Host of The Investor Channel on YouTube. Husband and father of 2. I started investing in 1997. Twice a week you can catch me teaching Finance & Economics to middle school kids.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.