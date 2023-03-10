Household Survey Is 40% Below Headline Number

Summary

  • This February, the Household Survey represented 57% of the Headline number, coming in at 177k vs 311k.
  • In January, there was a decrease of 144k thousand jobs, but February has made up for that loss with 176k jobs added.
  • The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has roiled markets this week and the stock market is signaling concern about contagion to other banks.

By SchiffGold

As discussed last month, it is getting harder to take all the BLS data as fact. This month, some of the data is a bit closer in line, but the QECW report seemed to show a big deviation (more below).

Monthly View of BLS Report vs Household Survey

Annual View of BLS Report vs Household Survey

Annual View of BLS Report vs QCEW

Annual View of BLS Report vs QCEW

Annual View of BLS Report with Birth Death Assumptions

Annual View of BLS Report with Birth Death Assumptions

US Employment Change by Sector

US Employment Multiple Job Holders

February Historical Adjustment Review

US Employment Trend

US Total Employment by Sector

US Relative Employment by Sector

