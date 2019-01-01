RLX Gets Smoked In Fourth Quarter, But Sees Clearer Air Ahead

Mar. 13, 2023 5:28 AM ETRLX Technology Inc. (RLX)
Summary

  • RLX’s revenue plunged 82% in the fourth quarter, capping a year when it was hit by a steady stream of new regulation and a 37% excise tax.
  • The vaping company’s stock trades at a premium to its peers, as analysts see its situation stabilizing and revenue declines moderating this year.
  • The company could well be set for a strong rebound in the year ahead now that the regulatory air is finally clear and Covid restrictions are in the past, even if it still faces a long road to return to its previous size.

After getting severely burned for much of last year, Chinese vaping companies and their investors are looking forward to clearer air in 2023 under a new, well-defined regulatory regime for the young industry.

