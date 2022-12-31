EMF Vs. WAINX: Why I Sold The First; Bought The Second Fund

Retired Investor
Summary

  • The Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a CEF managed by Templeton Asset Management. It actively invests in any/all Emerging Market countries.
  • The Wasatch Emerging India Fund is a Mutual Fund managed by Wasatch Advisors Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets of India.
  • EMF’s CAGR was over 13% until 2008; only about 3.7% since. From 2011, when WAINX started, it is slightly negative versus 10+% CAGR for WAINX over its life.
  • Compared to WAINX, EMF is Strong Sell; compared to other EM funds, a Hold at Best. I give WAINX a Buy rating for those evaluating for 5+-yr results, Hold for others.
Emerging Markets

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

My investment management goal for 2023 is cleaning house. For the first time in too long of a time, I am looking at each fund we own and asking several questions:

India funds

seekingalpha.com WAINX charting

Data by YCharts

franklintempleton

franklintempleton.com regions

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

franklintempleton.com countries

EM funds

franklintempleton.com sectors

EM funds

morningstar.com

Templeton EMF

morningstart.com; compiled by Author

EMF ticker

seekingalpha.com EMF DVDs

Data by YCharts

cefconnect

cefconnect.com/fund/EMF

Data by YCharts

WAINX fund

morningstar.com WAINX sectors

morningstar.com

morningstar.com

India stocks

morningstar.com; compiled by Author

WAINX ticker

wasatchglobal.com DVDs

EMF vs. WAINX

morningstart.com; compiled by Author

value vs growth

morningstar.com; compiled by Author

EEM ticker

seekingalpha.com EMF charting

PortfolioVisualizer

PortfolioVisualizer.com; compiled by Author

