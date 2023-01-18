Google: Don't Fight The Trend (Technical Analysis, Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 13, 2023 6:17 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLQQQ, XLC1 Comment
Mirco Lysek profile picture
Mirco Lysek
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • Investors who followed my last calls on GOOG could top their return at over 18% profit in just a couple of weeks.
  • GOOG has completed its corrective sequence and has fallen back into a new downtrend, while support levels have now again turned into significant resistance.
  • In this technical article, I discuss important price levels and metrics that investors could consider to gain an overview of the stock’s likely price action.
  • By considering multiple outcomes and setting up an adequate contingency plan, investors are less inclined to act driven by emotions, as this could come at a higher cost.
  • The relevant industry groups seem to hint at further weakness, and despite discussing also a positive scenario, the observed elements lead me to downgrade GOOG to a hold position.

Tall powerful cross ocean wave breaking during a dark, stormy evening.

lindsay_imagery

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has returned over 18% to investors who followed my last call, as I expected the stock to form the last leg of its corrective wave formation. The stock has successively dropped in a new downtrend

Sectors 1Y vs 1M

finviz

Internet Content and Information Advertising and Communication Services Sector 1Y vs 1M

finviz

Information Technology Services and Technology Sector 1Y vs 1M

finviz

XLC vs IXIC 12.03.2023

Author, using TradingView

GOOG Actual Situation Weekly 12.03.2023

Author, using TradingView

GOOG Likely Outcome 12.03.2022

Author, using TradingView

This article was written by

Mirco Lysek profile picture
Mirco Lysek
1.78K Followers
Independent trader with 18+ years of experience in the equity market. Master's Degree in Management specialized in Finance and Strategy. It’s all about managing the risk: Being wrong is unavoidable, staying wrong is a choice. While I enjoy giving my opinion on long-term investment opportunities, my focus is oriented toward momentum and mid-term position trading, as I leverage my proficiency in fundamental analysis and combine selected quantitative metrics and theories in technical analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of my articles are a matter of opinion and must be treated as such. All opinions and estimates reflect my best judgment on selected aspects of a potential investment in securities of the mentioned company or underlying, as of the date of publication. Any opinions or estimates are subject to change without notice, and I am under no circumstance obliged to update or correct any information presented in my analyses. I am not acting in an investment adviser capacity, and this article is not financial advice. This article contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. I invite every investor to do their research and due diligence before making an independent investment decision based on their particular investment objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance. I take no responsibility for your investment decisions but wish you great success.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.