Summary

  • Pear wasn't the fastest cash burner out there, but it was still burning a decent amount, and the SVB blowup is a huge setback to the VC funding environment.
  • They have another 6 months before they need more capital. Huge reflexivity risk.
  • At least the government are stepping in to make depositors whole at SVB, which should lighten the blow as companies much like Pear had many assets there.
  • Since reflexivity goes both ways, if these moves by government are absorbed positively by market, a more stable environment for an equity or debt raise can be expected.
  • With the price having cratered more than 40% in the last few days, greater confidence in the state of VC and their associated institutions could mean a large opportunity in Pear.
Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) is a company that we've been following since shortly after its public markets debut. We think the company is an extraordinary first mover, but capital market conditions were already bad and have been

svb presentation

Highlight Page SVB (SVB FY 2022 Pres)

