The best work that anybody ever writes is the work that is on the verge of embarrassing him, always. - Arthur Miller

Given the huge run out of high beta plays like small caps and biotech, today we are highlighting a much lower beta concern. Not the most exciting concern by any stretch of the imagination. However, the firm has a firm grip of its niche and the stock is reasonably valued here after a recent pullback. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is the largest provider of managed healthcare insurance in the U.S. with over 26 million members and is the established leader in Medicaid managed care with nearly 16 million members. It is also number one in the Obamacare market and the sixth largest Medicare carrier. Ranked 26th in the Fortune 500, the government insurance behemoth was founded in 1984 and went public in 2001, raising net proceeds of $41.0 million at $14 per share. Its stock trades close to $65.00 a share, translating to a market cap of $36 billion.

The company has enjoyed substantial growth over the past two decades, increasing its membership at a 23.9% CAGR since 2000. The biggest surge occurred in 2020 when membership rose 67% to 25.5 million, driven by the suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations, increased unemployment levels due to the pandemic, as well as its acquisition of rival WellCare.

Value Creation Plan

With its leadership in Medicaid and the Obamacare market (Marketplace), the company embarked on a program to leverage its scale into margin expansion and sustainable bottom line growth in 2021. Dubbed Value Creation Plan, it is designed to lower SG&A expenses through staff reductions and improved productivity while expanding gross margin through better bid discipline and pharmacy cost management. It is also focused on shedding non-core businesses to capitalize on expanding core opportunities in Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace with the funds from these dispositions also deployed to lower debt and repurchase shares.

The strategy appears well-founded with Medicaid spending projected to grow from $700 billion in 2021 to $1.1 trillion in 2029, Medicare outlays forecasted to rise from $865 billion in 2021 to $1.5 trillion in 2029, and Marketplace premiums expected to increase from $84 billion in 2021 to $170 billion by 2030. Centene anticipates long-term 6%-7% CAGR from Medicaid, high single-digit to 10% CAGR from Medicaid, and mid-to-high single digit CAGR from Marketplace. Combined with the cost initiatives, productivity gains, and margin expansion, management believes its Value Creation Plan will contribute non-GAAP EPS growth of 12%-15% long term and add ~$2.00 a share to its bottom line by FY24.

On the strategic capital management front, the company has shed seven businesses, including Magellan Specialty Health and Magellan Rx - which came as part of its $2.2 billion acquisition of Magellan Health in January 2022 - prison healthcare business Centurion, third-party health plan administration business HealthSmart, as well as Spanish and Central European businesses. Since the announcement of its Value Creation Plan, the company has raised proceeds of nearly $4 billion from divestitures. It returned $3.1 billion to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks during FY22 and retired debt of ~$600 million.

That said, the market largely yawned at Centene for its performance. Although its stock was bid to an all-time high of $98.53 in mid-August 2022, it was essentially flat in calendar 2022. Operationally, FY22 was an okay year for the company, generating non-GAAP earnings of $5.78 a share on revenue of $144.5 billion versus $5.15 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $126.0 billion in FY21, representing 12% and 15% gains, respectively.

4Q22 Earnings & Outlook

And the company ended on a solid note versus expectations, generating 4Q'22 non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 on revenue of $35.6 billion versus $1.01 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $32.6 billion in the prior year period, beating Street estimates by $0.02 a share and $0.2 billion, respectively. Earnings were lower year-over-year as Centene's SG&A expense ratio jumped to 9.3% versus 8.7% in 4Q21 due to the onboarding of Magellan and its higher SG&A business.

Furthermore, management reiterated its FY23 bottom-line outlook of $6.33 a share (non-GAAP) and tweaked its revenue assumption $2 billion higher to $140.4 billion (both based on range midpoints). The company's bottom line forecast represents a 10% improvement over FY22 and reflects $400 million in targeted SG&A savings to offset the slight decline at the top line. The lower revenue forecast is a function of the return of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations in April 2023, which, despite the company's impending efforts to convert those no longer eligible for Medicaid to the Marketplace, will lower membership. In fact, of the 3.4 million Medicaid members added since the onset of the pandemic, Centene anticipates losing ~2.2 million to the redetermination process over the next year and a half.

Centene also has a bright outlook for FY24, seeing non-GAAP EPS between $7.15 and $7.50 a share. However, the Street is skeptical after the company received lower than expected preliminary Medicare Advantage rates for 2024. Factor in the company's poor Star ratings from Medicare for its performance in FY21 - meaning that its FY24 bonus and rebate from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services [CMS] will be lower - and that amounts to a meaningful headwind. Furthermore, the CMS issued a Risk Adjustment Data Validation decree on January 30, 2023, which outlines how much it intends to claw back from Medicare Advantage insurers for overcharges and errors in payments - essentially determining how much the plans are paid. Although its methodology is not fully known, the ruling was somewhat worse than Centene was anticipating, ultimately meaning negative margin coupled with likely shrinking membership for the company's Medicare Advantage business in FY24, placing further uncertainty in that year's financial projections.

Despite these FY24 headwinds, management expressed confidence in its ability to execute on its February 7, 2023 earnings call, actually raising the bottom end of its FY24 non-GAAP EPS range from $7.00 to $7.15 a share in January 2023 after the California Department of Health Care Services selected a Centene subsidiary to offer Medi-Cal contracts in Los Angeles and Sacramento counties.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

On December 31, 2022, Centene held cash and investments of $29.1 billion against debt of $18.0 billion, with a debt-to-Adj. EBITDA of 3.0. It also received a ratings upgrade from Fitch to investment grade in October 2022. After purchasing 39.2 million shares since the beginning of FY22, the company has ~$2.5 billion remaining under its stock buyback authorization as of February 7, 2023. Centene does not pay a dividend.

Since fourth quarter results were posted, six analyst firms including Barclays and Jefferies have reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Albeit most with down price target adjustments. Price targets proffered range from $90 to $97 a share. Four analyst firms including Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Securities have maintained/downgraded the stock to Hold/Neutral. Price targets among this group range from $79 to $90 a share.

On average, they are largely in tune with the company's forecasts, expecting non-GAAP earnings of $6.38 a share on revenue of $140.5 billion in FY23, followed by $7.22 a share on revenue of $136.6 billion in FY24, representing earnings growth in the low teens for both FY2023 and FY2024.

Also constructive is the Centene's management, with the CFO, COO, and one board member collectively purchasing 20,550 shares of CNC between February 8th and 10th.

Verdict:

Although there are some legitimate concerns regarding the company's ability to deliver on its FY24 forecast with every one percent hit to Medicare translating to ~$200 million of reduced margin, they will be buttressed by an aggressive share repurchase program. Its stock is currently trading at a 9 PE to FY24E EPS of $7.27, reasonable considering it generated over $11 a share in cash from operations in FY22 and required less than $2 a share for capex. With a focus on Medicaid, Medicare, and the Marketplace and significant SG&A reductions forthcoming, Centene is positioned well for the long term. As such, its stock should grind higher from here, making it a solid covered call candidate and 'check down' play in a market that has much uncertainty at the moment.