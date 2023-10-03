Too Many Investors Are Buying Short Funds

Summary

  • The buying of short ETFs opens the door to the mind of the short seller.
  • Since last June, investors have been consistently buying more ProShares short funds than long funds.
  • This is opposite the top of the market in December of 2021, when five times more money was going into long funds than short funds.
  • We believe the current ratio of 1.48 times more money buying short funds than long funds forecasts higher prices.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The ProShares Fund Family

ProShares is the largest fund family that offers a multitude of short ETFs. They also provide daily access to the number of shares outstanding, total assets and NAV of all their funds. This allows us

Table Description automatically generated

Long and Short ProShare Funds Used

Chart Description automatically generated

Ratio of Buying of ProShare Short Funds versus Long Funds (Michael McDonald)

