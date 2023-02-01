CVS: Explaining Its Extraordinary 13.6% FCF Yield And Why It's A Buy

Mar. 13, 2023 7:24 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)3 Comments
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
125 Followers

Summary

  • CVS is one of the cheapest companies on the market based on simple ratios - its FCF yield is currently 13.6%, and it trades at a 9.0 forward P/E.
  • CVS is also one of the fastest-growing among its peers. During the last 3 years, its revenues, EBITDA, and earnings grew at a CAGR of 7.9%, 9.3%, and 12.5%, respectively.
  • As bad regulatory news continues to pile up and question marks surround its acquisitions, I believe it's time for long-term investors to get greedy, instead of scared.
  • The company's management has proven its ability to adapt its foundational business into new segments with the Aetna acquisition and is now progressing with its long-term strategy to become a healthcare giant.
  • Investors are short-sighted regarding the company's acquisitions, which were always part of the company's plan. I estimate CVS stock is deeply undervalued, with a fair value between $105-$108 per share.
CVS Health Caremark Corporate Office in Irving, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investors are fearful regarding CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) due to bad headlines and question marks regarding the Signify Health (SGFY) and Oak Street Health (OSH) acquisitions. I believe this is the time for long-term investors to get

I work as a financial analyst at a pension fund in Israel. I conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

