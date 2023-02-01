JHVEPhoto

Investors are fearful regarding CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) due to bad headlines and question marks regarding the Signify Health (SGFY) and Oak Street Health (OSH) acquisitions. I believe this is the time for long-term investors to get greedy, with limited downside and significant upside, as the company continues to fulfill its long-term strategy to become a health services giant. The recently announced acquisitions should be the last pieces in the puzzle, and CVS' management has demonstrated its ability to implement and integrate large acquisitions.

I estimate investors will see a 12.2% annual total return in the next 5 years, and rate the stock a Strong Buy.

Company Overview

CVS Health provides health & ancillary services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers health insurance products and related services. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solutions. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs, consumer health and beauty products, and personal care products. In addition, it provides health care services through its MinuteClinic walk-in medical clinics.

Created by author using data from CVS's 2022 10-K

As we can see, the majority of CVS' sales come from its pharmacy services segment. However, this segment has lower margins of 4.3%. The Healthcare Benefits segment is the most profitable, with 6.5% EBIT margins, and the Retail segment is close behind with 6.3% margins.

Healthcare Services Opportunity & Strategy

CVS has emerged as the most successful company among its old retail pharmacy peers in Rite Aid (RAD) and Walgreens (WBA), mainly due to its transition from a retail pharmacy to a healthcare-focused company:

Data by YCharts

On the contrary, the stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV), as it experienced a major downturn in recent months. The downturn is the result of bad news piling up, combined with large acquisition announcements. To put it in context, CVS' CMS score received a downgrade, the company lost the Centene (CNC) contract, Congress is investigating PBMs, and there's pressure on its retail pharmacies surrounding abortion drugs. In addition, investors seem worried about the price of the acquisitions, their merits, and the additional debt that comes with them.

The Signify Health & Oak Street Health Acquisitions

The Company is a leader in key segments of health care through its foundational businesses and is seeking to create new sources of value by expanding into next-generation care delivery and health services. --- Page 4, CVS's 2022 10-K

CVS' management was as transparent as the ocean's water when it comes to its long-term strategy. The company seeks to become a fully integrated health provider. As it already operates one of the largest health insurance businesses in North America, along with more than 9,000 retail locations, a PBM operation, and Minute Clinics, what CVS is missing is primary care capabilities. Management explicitly mentioned over and over in earning calls that those primary care capabilities will be acquired through M&A, as building it from the ground up does not fit its timeline.

Well, management delivered on the promise. Signify's health enablement platform and home-health care delivery, along with Oak's primary care clinics, will transform CVS into a complete healthcare company, similar to UnitedHealth Group (UNH) in many ways.

CVS - Oak St. Health Investor Presentation

So, the question that arises is why did investors turn on CVS, just as it announced the acquisitions which they knew are going to occur.

The simple answer is valuation. CVS is expected to pay $30.5 per share of Signify Health, which traded at around $19.8 before the buyout speculations, a 54.0% premium. Turning to Oak, CVS is paying $39.0 per share, which traded at $21.6 before the takeover news, representing an 80.5% premium. Moreover, both Signify and Oak are unprofitable businesses at the moment, with a combined loss of $1.1B in 2022.

Additionally, investors can't be too excited about the probable significant increase in CVS' net debt after waiting a few years for the Aetna debt to get to a reasonable level. Actually, the short-lived surge in CVS' stock price occurred after the company announced it reached its target leverage levels and announced a dividend increase along with a later-announced buyback plan.

I do understand investors who don't want to go through the journey of implementation and integration of these two businesses, during which CVS will probably halt dividend increases in order to pay down debt like it did in the past. However, I believe investors with a long investment horizon have reasons to be excited and will be rewarded.

Qualitatively, the Pro-forma CVS will control the entire value chain of the health consumer. Firstly, the insurance business will see lower MBR ratios as it will benefit from the in-house care capabilities, as we can learn from comparing CVS (which doesn't have such capabilities currently) to UnitedHealth:

Created by author using data from CVS's and UNH's financial reports

To quantify the difference, a 2.0% improvement in MBR would mean a $1 increase in CVS' EPS, which is 11.1% growth.

Secondly, the value proposition of CVS and its ecosystem will support new customer acquisitions. Just think about it, a patient who seeks a doctor's opinion could approach an Oak clinic, or order a home visit from Signify. This will all be covered by the CVS insurance segment. Later, he will use CVS' PBM to purchase the drugs he needs from a CVS pharmacy, and its Minute Clinics to get ongoing care. Looking at the acquisitions from this point of view, I think it's pretty obvious why long-term investors should be excited.

Quantitatively, although both businesses are currently losing money, it's important to understand that both Oak and Signify are in hyper-growth mode. In the last four years, Signify's revenues grew at a CAGR of 24.3% and its gross profit grew 2.5X. Oak's revenues grew at a whopping CAGR of 61.5%, and its gross profit grew 17.7X, although it's really small ($78M) so take that number with a grain of salt.

Both companies spent relatively large amounts on expanding, as they're building their nationwide operations. However, we do know Oak becomes profitable on a per-location basis after 2 years (we don't have such data regarding Signify). Moreover, the merger with CVS could save these companies a whole lot of expenses, as they would be able to use CVS' already existing locations and administration infrastructure.

Overall, CVS forecasts that oak will produce over $2B of adjusted EBITDA by 2026, with a potential $500M in synergies. If management delivers, then the deal values oak at a 5.3 EV / EBITDA multiple (on 2026 projected EBITDA). Although no forecast was provided for Signify, in totality, the company expects the acquisitions to deliver an incremental 2% operating income growth in the long term.

CMS Score, The Centene Contract, Congress Investigations, and Birth Control Pills

CVS' management had a lot to deal with. The CMS score cut and the loss of the Centene contract are expected to result in a $2B revenue loss in 2024:

Let me talk about the '24 headwinds a little bit more specifically. We project the combined impact of stars and Centene on 2024 to be approximately $2 billion on an unmitigated basis. My comments today regarding repurchases and achieving our Investor Day commitments, assume that we're successful in mitigating approximately half of this headwind. And that work is in process and underway, but obviously not 100% certain at this stage. That would leave a headwind of about $1 billion or $0.55 a share for 2024. --- Shawn Guertin, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Q3 Earnings Call

CVS' latest guidance is for $9 EPS in 2024, which means it expects a 2.2% growth next year despite those headwinds. The company guided growth reacceleration in 2025, as it forecasts $10 EPS for the year. Regarding the Centene contract, I'd say this happens to every health insurer, as it's a competitive field. Regarding the star rating, it appears the company came very close to keeping its old rating. A change in the assessment methodology was the main reason for the decrease, as many of CVS' competitors received a cut as well.

Besides these headwinds, which I find vital, yet manageable and priced in, the company is also experiencing some regulatory pressures. President Biden is determined to lower the prices of drugs. While the first companies to get hurt will be pharmaceuticals, Congress is looking into the drugs 'middlemen' as well. To me, this is a non-issue. CVS' pharmacy segment has an EBIT margin of 4.3%, which is similar to its peers. I don't think they can go much lower than that and Congress will soon realize it. Additionally, as drugs are a significant portion of pharmacy benefit managers' expenses, I think the worst-case scenario is that nothing changes in CVS' pharmacy services profitability. There are also better scenarios where CVS enjoys lower drug prices, as well as the wave of biosimilars that are coming to market in the upcoming years, resulting in better profitability in the segment.

Last but not least, birth control pills. In my view, this is just a political dispute and CVS is unlucky enough to find itself in the middle. Abortion pills are a very small part of CVS' revenues, and I find it hard to believe this will have any effect on the company.

A 13.6% FCF Yield?

It's rare to see a company that's growing at a high single-digit pace trading at a 13.6% FCF yield. Without any other information, this would probably be an obvious buy. However, as a health insurer, CVS' cash cycle is different than most companies. Its insurance customers pay their premiums in advance and on a regular basis. CVS' cash expenses on such customers occur at a later stage and theoretically may never occur at all. In the Income Statement, revenues and expenses are recognized only when the service has been provided, meaning those advances do not result in net income. On the contrary, in the Cash Flow Statement, the transactions are recognized at the moment cash has been paid. This difference results in an extraordinary gap between CVS' net income and its free cash flows:

Created and calculated by author using data from CVS's financial reports

On one hand, CVS generates a lot of cash. On the other hand, this is only a timing issue. CVS is regulatory obliged to pay out at least 80.0% of the cash it receives in premiums.

This essentially means evaluating CVS based on a regular DCF model is misleading and would result in a bloated fair value. I advise investors to use a different valuation method, as you'll see below.

Competitors & Multiples

If you invest in CVS, you are investing in health care services, not a retail pharmacy chain. Thus, I compare CVS with other health services companies.

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of March 12th, 2023

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of March 12th, 2023

CVS' growth looks disappointing compared to its peers. However, it should be noted CVS is the largest in the list, and by a wide margin. CVS' revenues in 2022 amounted to $320B, while its closest peer, Cigna (CI), had sales of $180B. For a company the size of CVS, I find high single-digit revenue growth impressive. Another notable point is that CVS, along with all its peers, has seen revenue growth in excess of EBITDA, meaning the margins in the industry are decreasing. This represents the importance of CVS' acquisitions, as the company looks to outperform its competitors.

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of March 12th, 2023

While CVS' gross margins are lower than the peers' average, mainly because of its retail segment, it's encouraging to see that as the largest company in the list, CVS enjoys operating leverage, which results in above-average EBIT and EBITDA margins. I estimate the acquisitions will lead to an improvement in CVS' margins, further increasing the gap from its peers' average.

Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of March 12th, 2023

The valuation is where CVS gets interesting. The company is significantly undervalued compared to its peers. It's true that according to the law of large numbers, CVS is projected to grow slower than its peers. However, for CVS' long-term healthcare strategy, this is probably just the beginning. Everything the company's management does reflects its ambitious goal to become a health services giant, and leads me to think it will outperform the EPS growth of its smaller peers.

Created and calculated by author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of March 12th, 2023

CVS is more leveraged compared to its peers, which explains some of the discount. Moreover, the Signify and Oak acquisitions should cause another increase in net debt. That being said, a 2.8 net debt to EBITDA ratio is not at all unreasonable by itself, and the company's management has guided it will peak at around 3.5 in 2024.

Overall, I believe that CVS has the best growth prospects among its peers, and it has the potential to become one of the largest health services companies in the United States. Although the company is more leveraged than its peers, I estimate its current discount to be a great entry point with a sufficient margin of safety for long-term investors who find the company's strategy valid.

Valuation & Near-term Projections

As aforementioned, I think a DCF model is not the right way to evaluate CVS' fair value, as its current FCF yield suggests. Instead, I focus on the company's GAAP earnings. I base my fair value on a 2028 exit P/E multiple, taking into account share repurchases.

I assume CVS will grow its revenues at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2023-2028, which is extremely conservative in my opinion. I believe revenues will grow at this pace due to continued growth in CVS' foundational businesses, as the American population ages and CVS continues to provide a great value-based offering with an unparalleled geographical presence. The acquired businesses will support the foundational businesses' growth, as the acquisitions will enhance CVS' value proposition. In addition, both Signify and Oak are still in their early expansion stages and should continue to open new locations, which will lead to more and more customers.

I project net income margins to increase incrementally up to 3.6%, as the synergies between all of CVS' segments will materialize.

Overall, my assumptions result in net income growth slightly higher than revenues, reflecting operational leverage and cost-efficiencies.

Created and calculated by author using data from CVS's financial reports and author's projections

I assume CVS' share count will amount to 1,147M shares, in accordance with the current $10B buyback program which is projected to be fully exhausted by 2028. The bottom line, I project a 2028 GAAP EPS of 11.91.

Created and calculated by Author

My base case exit P/E multiple is 10, which is the company's 5-year average and significantly below the peers' average of 14.5. This results in an exit value per share of $119.1. Compared to the stock price at the time of writing, I estimate investors will see a 9.1% annual return, excluding dividends, for the next 5 years. As the current dividend yield is 3.1%, I forecast a 12.2% annual return for the 5-yr period.

As today's markets are filled with negativity and the acquisitions are not yet complete, I expect more of the returns to come at the end of the period, as opposed to a near-term swing. I find the exit multiple of 10.0 to be conservative, and expect it'll actually be materially higher, reflecting additional upside.

Risks

The biggest risk that is already weighing on CVS' stock is its acquisitions. The company is going to spend more than $18B to acquire Signify and Oak, which means a significant increase in total debt. Not only that, the management is going to be allocating a lot of resources to the implementation and growth of these new businesses. If the company fails to integrate Signify and Oak into its ecosystem and does not deliver on its mid-term guidance, this would have dire consequences.

Another cause for concern is a potential stagnation in the company's dividend. I believe dividend growth investors were just starting to grow fond of CVS in 2022, as it raised its dividend for the first time after 5 years. If the past is telling, then CVS' management will be focused on deleveraging and won't be shy to halt dividend increases if necessary. This could potentially scare away dividend-focused investors.

Regarding the opioid litigation, CVS expensed $5.8B in 2022, causing a sharp decline in its GAAP earnings. In its 10-K, CVS claims this will conclude substantially all opioid claims against the company by certain states and governmental entities. However, future litigation charges, either in relation to opioids or other matters, could be very costly as CVS is an extremely large company, with a low profit margin.

Lastly, the company needs to improve its CMS score in order to deliver on its long-term targets and ensure its insurance segment continues to grow steadily.

Conclusion

CVS was a retail pharmacy business. Its current management came with a vision to transition CVS into a health services empire. They started to deliver on their long-term strategy with the successful Aetna acquisition, which resulted in a huge outperformance compared to its retail pharmacy competitors. Investors are fleeing the stock due to bad headlines and question marks regarding the Signify and Oak acquisitions. I believe this is the time for long-term investors to get greedy, with limited downside and significant upside, as the company continues to fulfill its long-term strategy. The acquisitions should be the last piece in the puzzle, and the management has demonstrated its ability to implement and integrate large acquisitions.

I estimate investors will see a 12.2% annual return in the next 5 years, and rate the stock a Strong Buy.