I wrote this article on Amazn.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) three months ago when the stock was trading at around $88. Since then, the stock has traded as low as $81 and as high as $112 and is currently back within a hair's distance of $88. I present this article with a few reasons why I believe the stock is heading lower in the short term and why that is likely to reward long-term investors. Let us get into the details.
This is far beyond Amazon's control but is likely the most important factor in the short to medium term. Inflation is rearing its ugly head and the market and Fed are caught in a no-win situation in the short to medium term. The Fed cannot afford to be dovish anytime in the near future (year or two at least) if it is to meet its target of 2% inflation. At the same time, extending the terminal rate beyond anything above the expected 6% will send the market on a tailspin. I fully expect political pressure on The Fed should the market drop like a rock. News like the closure of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) don't help either, although it is highly unlikely that Amazon has any meaningful exposure. However, this is another clear sign of tightening liquidity, which, believe it or not, affects even Amazon with its debt more than doubling since 2020.
As Amazon has matured as a company over the years, the stock's beta is now almost in line with the market at 1.25. But it still means that for a 1% sell-off in the market, Amazon is expected to lose 1.25%, which can quickly accelerate during a sharp sell off.
The stock is right now trading below its 5-, 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-Day moving averages as shown below. The 200-Day moving average is still a good 20% away from the current market price of $90 and while this is concerning, this is also a confirmation that the base has clearly shifted from a technical perspective. The fact that each of these averages are progressively lower indicates that the stock is under more recent pressure as well.
The Relative Strength Index ("RSI") rating of 32 shows the stock is about to enter the oversold territory (<30). However, just like euphoria overshoots, pessimism tends to get depressing as well, meaning if the current macro conditions persist or get worse, a RSI in early to mid 20s is likely.
A trade I am looking at executing on further weakness is shown below. In this cash-secured put, the put seller is agreeing to buy 100 shares of Amazon at $75 should the stock trade at or below $75 by the expiration date of June 16th, 2023. In return, the put seller gets an immediate $210 per each contract (of 100 shares), which is about 3% return for 3 months. Not earth shattering but a trade like this presents the best of both worlds by:
There are some risks with selling puts in general and in this particular chain that readers need to be aware of. When the market sells off violently, your strike price may be reached quicker than anticipated. So, before executing this trade or anything of similar nature, be sure you'd like to own the underlying stock at that price irrespective of short-term noise. In addition, Amazon is expected to report earnings around April 28th. While the option chain expires a good month and a half after that, please be aware that if the numbers disappoint, the stock may fall through your strike price quicker than you could react.
I am in the camp that believes the market is headed lower in the first half of the year with a recovery in the second half. My primary reason for this is that it takes at least 6 to 9 months for the Fed's monetary policies to show up in the official numbers meaningfully. Hence, I am comfortable picking a strike price that is more than 15% from the current market price. If you believe Amazon may never reach $75, please feel free to adjust your strike price accordingly. In the longer term though, I believe buying at either $75 or $90 is likely to reward shareholders based on the strengths explained above.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (3)