Transocean Has Plenty Of Growth Potential

Mar. 13, 2023 8:04 AM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.02K Followers

Summary

  • Transocean, the leading offshore driller, has published a presentation for the company's investors.
  • If the day rates rise slightly from the current levels, the EBITDA will reach multiyear highs.
  • Offshore oil will do well, and so will Transocean if there is no "black swan" event.

Halcyon The Great

Reg Lancaster

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) recently published its investor presentation. As always, the management is highly optimistic. But there are a few things that make me optimistic too.

Transocean's investor presentation

To start with, I would like to cover Transocean's financial projections. The

investor.deepwater.com

Transocean

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Transocean - projected liquidity

Transocean

Transocean debt

Transocean

Harsh-environment assets

Transocean

Ultra-deepwater assets

Transocean

Global floater opportunities

Transocean

Energy sources

Transocean

Sources of oil supply

Transocean

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.02K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.