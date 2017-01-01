BJ's Wholesale Club is comprised of approximately 230 membership-based discount stores in a similar mold to Costco and Sam's Club, among other bulk retailers. They currently comprise a small portion of the large and growing warehouse market:

I'm recommending a Buy rating on the shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ ), with a price target of $84 per share, approximately equal to 20x my 2024 earnings per share estimate. The company delivered strong full-year 2022 results and continues to have momentum heading into its 2023 fiscal year.

The company has a dominant presence in Northeast U.S. markets, though it has been expanding its footprint further south and west.

They also provided their 2023 outlook, with flat earnings compared to 2022. This is likely a function of a slightly lower contribution from gasoline sales to the bottom line than last year, and may also be somewhat cautious given the macroeconomic uncertainty. However, they're expecting same-store sales (ex-gasoline) and membership fees up by at least a few percent, so they'll continue to head in the right direction. Longer term, management anticipates high-single to low-digit EPS growth, driven by a combination of business expansion and share repurchases. My calculations show that this is a reasonable target, and that the company is set up well to materially increase earnings over the next few years, even in a relatively choppy market environment.

Deleveraging

The company has made significant strides in improving its balance sheet, reducing debt by over $2 billion (or approximately 4 turns based on Adjusted EBITDA) since 2017. The company has made a point of significantly reducing its debt - probably beyond what it reasonably needs to do, though admirable nonetheless. There could be something to be said to the company potentially adding some debt to buy back shares and/or pay a special dividend to shareholders. Even when including the full amount of the company's operating lease liabilities, net debt stands at approximately 3x EBITDA, a higher, but still manageable, level for the company.

Share buybacks

The company has picked up the pace of share buybacks in recent years and as of the end of the quarter it appears that there was still over $300 million remaining in its authorization. Provided that performance continues to be strong, there will be opportunities to buy back a significant amount of shares with excess cash generated by the business.

Membership fee increase

The last time the company raised its membership fees was in January 2018. They have raised this every 5-6 years, which would suggest that a hike in the membership cost is coming relatively soon, which should directly flow to the bottom line.

Growth initiatives

1. New stores: Management has stated its intent to open approximately 10 stores per year for the next few years. BJ's has recently expanded into Alabama and Tennessee, increasing the number of states that it is has clubs to 20.

2. Higher tier memberships: These are up significantly over the past few years, and these are the biggest spenders at BJ's, so the higher the proportion of these that are customers, the better it will be for the business.

3. Credit card: BJ's recently launched its co-branded credit card with Capital One and Mastercard. This should incentivize new and prospective customers to maximize their spending at the club and should also keep renewal rates high, which should be helpful to results in the future. They could potentially, like Costco, eventually only accept one credit card, which would likely substantially reduce transaction-related costs and enhance margins, but it's hard to say if/when they will consider this route.