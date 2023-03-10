Why Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Is A Smart Investment For Manufacturing Nearshoring To Mexico

  • Mexico offers a generational opportunity for investors who would like to capitalize on its emergence as the preferred destination for supply chain nearshoring.
  • Wide-moated Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) is poised to reap the benefits of manufacturing nearshoring to Mexico.
  • In this article, I analyze the underlying economics of GAP to shed some light on its risk-reward profile.
airport in pandemic situation with little operation

Wirestock

The nearshoring of manufacturing from China to Mexico is a significant global trend that has just started to receive attention. Mexico has begun to be identified as a "lifetime opportunity" for investors. Several authors on Seeking Alpha have

Airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, shown with its market share in Mexico

Fig. 1. Airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, shown with its market share in Mexico (modified after Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico)

Revenue per passenger through the airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Fig. 2. Revenue per passenger through the airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data released by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Seeking Alpha)

EBITDA margin, net margin, return on equity and return on invested capital of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Fig. 3. EBITDA margin, net margin, return on equity and return on invested capital of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data released by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Seeking Alpha)

Domestic and international passenger through the airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Fig. 4. Domestic and international passenger through the airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data released by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Seeking Alpha)

Total revenue of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Fig. 5. Total revenue of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub based on data released by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and Seeking Alpha)

Mexico’s foreign direct investment net inflows, balance of payments in US dollars

Mexico’s foreign direct investment net inflows, balance of payments in US dollars (modified from World Bank)

The plans of Volaris, Viva and AeroMexico to expand their fleets

Fig. 7. The plans of Volaris, Viva and AeroMexico to expand their fleets (Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico)

Stock chart of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, dividend back-adjusted, as compared with iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (<span>EWW</span>), with the gold star denoting the estimated intrinsic value of PAC

Fig. 8. Stock chart of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, dividend back-adjusted, as compared with iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW), with the gold star denoting the estimated intrinsic value of PAC (modified after Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

