Royal Gold: Solid Production In Q4 2022

Mar. 13, 2023 9:12 AM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)
Summary

  • Royal Gold posted a net income of $56.37 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $70.18 million, or $1.07 per basic and diluted share, in 4Q21.
  • Production of gold equivalent was 94.3K GEOs in 4Q22. For 2022, the Production volume of 335,100 GEOs was within the guidance range of 315K-340K GEOs.
  • I recommend buying RGLD between $110 and $112.5 with possible lower support at $107.1.
Gold & Silver Coins With Bars

petesaloutos

Introduction

Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is one of the reliable streamers I have regularly covered on Seeking Alpha since September 2018.

This article covers the recent earnings Q4 2022 released on February 15, 2023, and all new information.

Map

RGLD Assets Map presentation (RGLD Map Presentation)

table

RGLD Balance sheet 2022 (RGLD Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

RGLD Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

RGLD Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

RGLD Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Table

RGLD Balance sheet (RGLD Presentation)

Chart

RGLD Quarterly gold equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

RGLD Quarterly gold price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

RGLD TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RGLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term RGLD, as explained in my article.

