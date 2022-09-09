petesaloutos

Introduction

Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is one of the reliable streamers I have regularly covered on Seeking Alpha since September 2018.

This article covers the recent earnings Q4 2022 released on February 15, 2023, and all new information. This article is an update of my preceding article on RGLD, published on November 7, 2022.

RGLD has a solid asset portfolio with six principle-producing mines and 182 properties as of December 31, 2022.

RGLD Assets Map presentation (RGLD Map Presentation)

1 - Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 Results Snapshot and recent activity

Royal Gold posted a net income of $56.37 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $70.18 million, or $1.07 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The adjusted earnings per share were $0.91 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

2022 revenues were $603 million, with a total gold equivalent production of 335,100 GEOs. Good net debt to EBITDA below 1X and liquidity at $547 million.

RGLD Balance sheet 2022 (RGLD Presentation)

During the fourth quarter, Royal Gold posted total revenue of $162.98 million, comprised of stream revenue of $108.93 million and royalty revenue of $54.1 million at an average gold price of $1,726 per ounce, an average silver price of $21.17 per ounce and an average copper price of $3.63 per pound.

Gold equivalent production was weak for 4Q22 at 94.3K GEOs. Production was 44.3K Au ounces, 704.6K Ag ounces, and 3.6 Moz of copper.

Royal Gold still has an excellent debt profile with net debt of $452.98 million and $547 million in liquidity. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is 0.96x.

2 - Investment Thesis

Royal Gold is an excellent long-term investment with significant liquidity at about $547 million after funding three large projects, Cortez's complex royalty acquisition, and long-term growth with the large Bear Lake project. The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.375 per share in 4Q22, or a dividend yield of 1.32%, which is not as high as I would like but is still non-negligible and in line with FNV and WPM.

CEO Bill Heissenbuttel said in the conference call:

2022 was a successful year for Royal Gold with strong portfolio performance in line with the guidance we provided in April. Our strong fourth quarter helped us end 2022 on a high note and turn in some strong financial results for the year. ... We were very active in 2022 in deploying growth capital, and we added three large and long life royalty interest to the portfolio, all of which fit our acquisition strategy of high-quality assets operated by leading counterparties in safe jurisdictions.

I do not own RGLD long-term because I already own FNV, WPM, and SAND, but it is one of the strongest with Franco Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals with a good, nearly derisked profile.

The gold and silver streamers like RGLD are very volatile and subject to wild short-term fluctuations that are ideal for trading but not adapted to a long-term investment strategy.

Thus, I recommend short-term trading LIFO, 40-50% of your long-term position, due to the volatility of this streams & royalties segment. This dual strategy has been promoted in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," I believe it is the best way to maximize your gain over a long period while reducing the risk of a sudden downturn.

3 - Stock Performance

Royal Gold has dropped significantly since February 2023 after the FED turned hawkish again and signaled more increases to fight stubborn inflationary pressures. Royal Gold is down 17% on a one-year basis, which is in line with its peers, excluding SAND, which continues to underperform.

Data by YCharts

Royal Gold Inc: Balance Sheet And Production history ending in 4Q22 - The Raw Numbers

Royal Gold 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 168.52 162.36 146.44 131.43 162.98 Net Income in $ Million 68.16 65.68 71.14 45.79 56.37 EBITDA $ Million 132.30 130.15 110.82 103.46 124.54 EPS diluted in $/share 1.04 1.00 1.08 0.70 0.86 Operating cash flow in $ Million 118.90 101.13 120.20 94.99 101.03 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 16.07 37.80 0.04 677.99 206.33 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 102.83 63.33 120.16 -583.00 -105.3 Total cash in $ Million 143.55 183.71 280.62 122.24 118.59 Long-term debt in $ Million 0 0 0 446.33 571.57 Dividend per share in $ 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.375 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65.62 65.65 65.68 65.66 65.66 Gold Production 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 93.9 86.5 78.3 76.0 94.3 Gold price realized $/ GEO 1,794 1,877 1,871 1,729 1,726 Click to enlarge

Data Source: Company release and Fun Trading

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues Were $162.98 Million in 4Q22

RGLD Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

As of December 31, 2022, Royal Gold reported total revenues of $162.98 million, comprised of stream revenue of $108.9 million and royalty revenue of $54.1 million at an average gold price of $1,726 per ounce, an average silver price of $21.17 per ounce and an average copper price of $3.63 per pound.

Gold remains the dominant revenue source in 2022, making up 73% of the total revenue, followed by copper at 12% and silver at 11%.

Revenues were lower year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales at Andacollo, Pueblo Viejo, and Peñasquito, partly counterbalanced by increased gold and copper sales at Mount Milligan and the recently acquired royalties at Cortez royalty acquisitions in Nevada.

The adjusted earnings per share were $0.91 in the fourth quarter of 2022, beating analysts' expectations, a decline of 13% year over year due to lower revenues and higher interest expenses.

Net income for the quarter was $56.37 million or $0.86 per diluted share, from $68.16 million or $1.03 per diluted share last year.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $105.3 million in 4Q22

RGLD Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The quarterly free cash flow was a loss of $105.3 million in 4Q22, and the trailing 12-month free cash flow was a loss of $504.81 million.

The quarterly dividend has been raised to $0.375 per share for 4Q22.

The free cash flow has dropped significantly after Royal Gold acquired a sliding-scale gross royalty (the "Cortez Complex Royalty") on an area including the Cortez mine operational area and the Fourmile development project in Nevada (the "Cortez Complex") for $525 million in cash consideration from a wholly owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto European Holdings Limited.

Also, On September 9, 2022, Royal Gold announced that it had completed the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Great Bear Royalties Corporation for approximately $151.7 million in cash consideration.

3 - $547 million available in Liquidity at the end of December 31, 2022.

RGLD Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

RGLD has a debt of $571.57 million in 4Q22. Liquidity was $547 million, with total cash of $118.59 million at the end of December. In 2022, RGLD invested $922 million in Cortez, Big Bear, and other projects.

RGLD Balance sheet (RGLD Presentation)

4 - Production In Gold Equivalent Ounce And Details

RGLD Quarterly gold equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Royal Gold reported a quarterly production volume of 94.3K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces) compared to 93.9K GEOs in the same quarter last year.

COO Mark Isto said in the conference call:

Portfolio performance was strong in 2022. We met sales guidance for gold equivalent ounces or GEOs, both in terms of the prices we use to set guidance and the actual average market prices. The decrease in total production resulted primarily from lower gold sales at Andacollo and Pueblo Viejo and lower gold production at Cortez and Peñasquito despite new revenue from the NX Gold and Khoemacau streams, which did not provide stream deliveries to Royal Gold during the prior year's quarter.

Gold, silver, and copper commodity prices dropped significantly in the third quarter.

This quarter's average prices:

$1,726 per ounce for Gold $21.17 per ounce for Silver $3.63 per pound for Copper

RGLD Quarterly gold price history (Fun Trading)

Note: Royal Gold expects stream segment sales of 54K-59K GEOs for the first quarter of 2023. Complete 2023 guidance will be available in the second quarter of 2023.

Paul Libner said in the conference call:

As Mark mentioned, we expect to provide full guidance for 2023 early in the second quarter, once most of our counterparties have issued their own production guidance for calendar 2023. However, to help you prepare your March quarter estimates, we expect our stream segment sales to range between 54,000 and 59,000 GEOs during the first quarter of 2023. This estimate takes into consideration an early stream delivery we received from Mount Milligan this quarter and the impact of heavy rainfall and the unplanned maintenance during the September 2022 quarter at Andacollo.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) And Commentary

RGLD TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

RGLD forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $120.2 and support at $112.

The descending triangle pattern is typically considered a bearish pattern and is often used by traders as a signal to sell the asset. This is because the pattern indicates that the bears are in control and that the bulls are losing momentum.

The short-term trading strategy remains the same as in my preceding article. I suggest trading LIFO for about 40%-50% of your position. I recommend selling between $120 and $122.2 with potential higher resistance at $130 and waiting for a retracement to buy back RGLD between $110 and $112.5 with possible lower support at $107.1

Trading LIFO allows you to sell your most recent purchases, assuming a profit (of course) while keeping your long-term position underwater until the stock has appreciated enough to consider selling your core position.

Trading LIFO is about taking small profits using the chart pattern and Fundamentals by repeating the process as often as possible.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.