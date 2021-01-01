Sundry Photography

Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) growth has been impressive and Wall Street has rewarded it with shares up over 5,000% over the past 5 years alone.

Profitable Growth

The explosive triple-digit type growth days are likely over for Enphase, but that's part of the maturation of the company and the solar business in general. However, above average growth is still being anticipated by Wall Street analysts, coupled with strong profitability.

Over the past year, Enphase was able to grow revenues an impressive 75% on a quarterly basis and equally impressively expanded margins from 39.6% last year to nearly 43% in Q4.

For the foreseeable future, Wall Street is anticipating the good times keep rolling, albeit at a lower growth rate from a revenue perspective.

Equally impressively the company hasn't spent more on sales and marketing in relation to sales over the past 2 years.

Sales & Marketing % of Sales YoY Sales Growth 2022 9.2% 68% 2021 9.3% 78% Click to enlarge

The combination of accelerating revenues and cost discipline has led to strong operating profit growth over the past few years.

Operating Profit YoY Growth 2022 $453.2M 105% 2021 $220.7M 18.4% Click to enlarge

Business Extensions

Enphase has a market dominant position when it comes to micro inverters, as the company shipped over 4.8M units during the 4th quarter alone. An emerging business line is an extension of solar installations and that is battery storage.

The company reports shipments of this product, somewhat confusingly, in megawatt hours - however you do get an idea of the growth. In Q4 this year the company shipped 122.1 megawatt hours versus 100.2 the year prior - or roughly 22% growth.

There are a number of competitors in this space, including LG and Tesla (TSLA) among others - however the supply chain and other factors can make acquiring a battery for installation somewhat challenging.

Enphase also has an advantage being so closely tied to a solar install that upselling or upgrading clients to a battery backup product is a natural fit into the company's product ecosystem.

The company's other emerging area of growth is electric vehicle charging. Through an acquisition of ClipperCreek in 2022, Enphase gets access to an existing 110,000+ install base of chargers at homes and commercial settings.

Additionally the company demonstrated what it calls bidirectional EV charging where the grid can pull from a parked EV - potentially giving homeowners the option of using an EV as a battery backup versus one attached to the home itself.

With a balance sheet stacked with $1.5M+ in cash and very few liabilities, Enphase is well positioned to complete more acquisitions and invest in R&D to fund future growth.

Value

Some investors are simply not going to buy Enphase because it does have an elevated valuation by some standards. In some ways I respect investors with this type of discipline, and it does make sense most of the time especially when a company is not profitable.

However, Enphase checks virtually every box when it comes to a growth stock worthy of an elevated valuation. Strong revenue growth is coupled with high gross margins, positive net income, a clean balance sheet and high cash flow.

From an earnings perspective Enphase at the midpoint is expected to earn $5.53 per share equating to a 38x forward P/E.

From a sales perspective, Enphase is looking at $3.18B in revenue which equates to a 9x forward sales multiple.

While these multiples in a vacuum sound "expensive" - it largely represents 3 year lows for the company.

Technically Speaking

From a technical perspective Enphase is down over 38% from the 52-week highs it made back in December. The ~ $210 level (where ENPH trades as I write this) is historically a key area for the stock. If the 1+ year technical uptrend pattern holds, the stock should find support at this level and move higher.

A break below the $210 level will prove that buyers have dried up at that level and further downside will materialize. The latter is exciting as it would make the fundamental valuation more attractive.

Conclusions

Traditional energy isn't going anywhere, but neither is the growth of "clean" or alternative energy sources. Enphase has a dominant position in component parts related to solar installs, and the company is just beginning to expand into other areas such as storage and EV charging. The clean balance sheet coupled with high profitability should allow Enphase to either finance growth organically or through acquisitions.

At the current level the shares aren't cheap, but a break of the $210 level could change that over the next few months. Many novice investors found out that concentrating a portfolio exclusively in growth names like Enphase has devastating consequences - but Enphase stands out as a high quality growth name that is poised to continue to deliver strong financial results for many years to come.