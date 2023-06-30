Eoneren

Investment Thesis

Bank runs are a complex phenomenon that raises a number of questions about the nature of trust, risk, and collective action. At the heart of a bank run is a breakdown in trust, as depositors become fearful that their bank may fail or become insolvent, leading them to withdraw their funds. This highlights the critical role that trust plays in the functioning of the financial system and the importance of building and maintaining trust among financial institutions and their customers.

What happened to SVB Financial Group (SIVB) in recent days raises questions about risk and uncertainty in the financial industry. Depositors withdrew (or tried to withdraw) their funds from the bank for fear that it may fail, even though SVB is fundamentally sound and has strong financials. This reflects the fact that risk is not always easily quantifiable and that even well-informed individuals make decisions based on incomplete or imperfect information.

This brings us to the next point, which is the challenges highlighted by collective action in the face of a crisis. When a large number of SVB depositors withdraw their funds from a bank, it can create a self-fulfilling prophecy that leads to the bank's failure, even though it is fundamentally sound. This reflects the fact that collective action problems are often difficult to solve and that the actions of individuals can have significant consequences for the collective as a whole.

One can't ignore the role of the Fed in maintaining this trust. Usually, in these circumstances, the Fed extends liquidity or facilitates a merger. However, despite its aggressive move to take over the bank, it failed to instill and restore trust in the financial system as of the time of this writing. The next 48 hours will be crucial to the US financial system, and we could face systemic risk as fear spreads and everyone runs to withdraw deposits.

Non-perpetual Cumulative Preferred

Cumulative preferred stocks are a type of preferred equity that guarantees that if the issuer fails to pay a dividend, the unpaid amount accumulates. Before distributing any dividend to holders of common stock, the preferred dividend balance needs to be settled first. In other words, cumulative preferred stockholders are entitled to receive any unpaid dividends in the future, even if the company has not paid dividends in the past.

This feature of cumulative preferred stock makes it a more attractive investment option for investors seeking a steady income stream, as it provides added protection against missed or delayed dividend payments. This is especially attractive given the systematic risk that we currently face.

Preferred stocks compete with other fixed-income securities, such as corporate and government bonds. When Federal funds rose, the yields of other securities became more attractive, pushing preferred prices lower, as reduced demand put downward pressure on prices.

Buying preferred in the wake of the SVB meltdown is a winning move regardless of the results of the Fed's actions today. If regulators succeed in calming the market down, preferred prices will rise along with the market, providing capital gains but still allowing investors to lock in good yields offered by the recent market discount.

If the Fed fails, this could lead to a systematic event, increasing the risk of a recession and pushing the fed to lower interest rates. Given the negative correlation between preferred stock and interest rates, this could create significant capital gains but, again, also allow investors to lock in the high yields currently offered by the market.

This strategy works on any high-quality preferred. We chose Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) preferred stocks because they are listed on the NYSE and because of regulatory mandates for dividend distribution, which by default translates to obligations to pay dividends to preferred stock shareholders.

Annaly Capital Management Preferred

Annaly Capital Management is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company is one of the largest REITs in the world, with a market cap of $9 billion as of the time of this writing.

NLY invests primarily in Agency Mortgage-Backed securities, which are securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company also invests in non-Agency commercial real estate loans and other real estate-related investments.

NLY, series G (NYSE:NLY.PG), series I (NYSE:NLY.PI), and series F (NYSE:NLY.PF) preferred lost 4.4%, 4%, and 2.9% in the past few days in the aftermath of the SVB crisis. Regardless of the path moving forward, investing in NLY and its preferred is a good idea. If the Fed succeeds in calming the market, the tickers will revert and recover. If not, and systematic failure materializes, then we are looking at significant economic disruptions, which will eventually push the fed to halt or even cut rates, positively impacting preferred securities such as Series G, I, and F.

Annaly's Profitability and Revenue Trends

NLY's revenue has been variable over the years due to the nature of its business, which primarily involves investing in a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities and other financial assets. The value of these assets can fluctuate based on various factors, such as changes in interest rates, prepayment speeds, credit risks, and market conditions. In 2022, we saw an increase in interest income, accompanied by an increase in interest expense, with net interest income declining by $200 million (11.7%) to $1.5 billion from $1.7 billion in 2021.

Author's estimates based on company filings

The company's strategy of actively managing its portfolio of investments, including using derivatives to hedge against market risks, has helped it partially offset the negative impacts of rising interest rates on the fair value of its assets. Nonetheless, the pace and severity of the Fed tightening and practical limits hedging the entire portfolio translated to a NAV and NAV per share loss of 16% and 35%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Capital Structure and Dividend Safety

NLY primarily uses repurchase agreements to finance/leverage its operations. Repurchase agreements are a type of short-term borrowing arrangement in which a borrower (in this case, NLY) sells a security to a counterparty (often a bank or other financial institution) and simultaneously agrees to repurchase the security at a later date at a higher price, effectively borrowing cash for a short period of time.

For NLY, repurchase agreements are a key part of its funding strategy, as the company uses these agreements to finance its investment in mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income assets. By using repurchase agreements, NLY can access short-term funding at lower interest rates than it might be able to obtain through other means, such as issuing longer-term debt. As of December 2022, repurchase agreements stood at $59 billion, up $4.7 billion (8.6%) from 2021 levels. Total assets stood at $82 billion, weighed against $70.5 billion in total liabilities.

The company records the preferred balance in the equity section, which is fine, given that it is not a meaningful figure compared to the company's size. Preferred stood at $1.5 billion in 2022, unchanged compared to 2021 levels.

As mentioned above, I prefer the preferred equity over NLY's common shares due to their fixed rates, attractive yields, and seniority over common equity. All of NLY's preferred listings are Fixed-To-Float, with rates consisting of Fixed and Variable components. Series F Preferred ((NLY.PF)) offers a 5% fixed coupon + 3-Month LIBOR, distributed quarters. 3M LIBOR currently stands at 5%, bringing coupon payments to 10% of par.

Series G ((NLY.PG)) currently distributes a fixed rate payment at 6.5% per annum, distributed quarterly. However, starting June 30, 2023, the rate will transform into a floating coupon yielding 4.2% + 3M LIBOR. Similarly, Series I ((NLY.PI)) 6.75% cumulative preferred will transform into a variable note starting June 2024, with a yield similar to NLY.PF of 5% + 3M Libor.

Summary and Final Thoughts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. and its preferred declined significantly in recent days as investors continue to assess the probability that SVB troubles translate to a confidence crisis. A statement from the Fed could lead to a recovery in these assets. Nonetheless, even if a crisis does materialize, NLY's preferred stocks offer fixed, cumulative stocks that share the characteristics of a bond. A potential interest rate cut would favorably impact the value of these preferred stocks, especially NLY.PI, which hasn't transitioned to a floating rate yet. The dividend distribution of these assets is supported by the far-reaching operations of one of the largest REITs and a capital structure that favors preferred stocks.