S&P 500 Rocked By Fed's Signal Of Bigger Rate Hikes And Silicon Valley Bank Failure

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • Investors in the S&P 500 (SPX) couldn't catch a break during the trading week ending on 10 March 2023.
  • At this time, it's premature to tell if the dividend futures-based model's multiplier has shifted again.
  • The biggest question investors are considering involves the risk of additional bank failures that may be triggered in response to the Fed's rate hikes.

Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig

Investors in the S&P 500 (SPX) couldn't catch a break during the trading week ending on 10 March 2023.

The index was first rocked on Tuesday, 7 March 2023 by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony signaling bigger rate

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2023Q1 - Standard Model (m=+2.0 from 13 September 2022) - Snapshot on 10 Mar 2023

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.4K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.