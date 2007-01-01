gorodenkoff

The Financials sector had sported relative strength against the S&P 500 earlier this year. Last week’s SVB Group’s turmoil cascaded selling pressure across the banking world and the broader sector. As a result, the Financials sector ETF’s relative strength fell to the lowest level since early October.

I see value in shares of Blackstone, but it too has bearish technical risks. I outline where to buy the stock from a favorable risk/reward perspective.

Financials Suffer From Systemic Banking Fears

Stockcharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is the largest alternative asset manager globally. Blackstone manages investments and provides services across four operating segments, including Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit, and Hedge Fund Solutions. Blackstone has offices worldwide and is headquartered in New York. Blackstone was founded in 1985 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2007.

The New York-based $93.9 billion market cap Capital Markets industry company within the Financials sector trades at a high 33.9 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 5.5% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Blackstone has a diversified business with its retail and insurance operations in addition to asset management and capital markets activities. Key risks include weaker capital markets and litigation or regulatory risks. Specifically, and more top of mind among investors is the situation with the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (known as BREIT). In February redemption requests fell to under $4 billion, which was a 26% improvement on a sequential basis. It appears that BREIT redemptions peaked in January and should continue to drop in the coming months. A shot in the arm was a $500 million investment from the University of California earlier this year.

Also in January, BX beat analysts’ earnings estimates, though total segment revenue missed slightly. AUM was higher by 11% YoY while the firm reported inflows of more than $43 billion. With improving equity and fixed-income markets from Q4 last year, fundamentals should be on the mend with the asset manager.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling slightly this year before rebounding sharply in 2024. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is slightly less sanguine on 2023 per-share profits but more upbeat on next year’s EPS. Dividends, meanwhile, are seen as rising above $5 in 2024 which would bring the yield to more than 6% should the stock price hold steady in the low $80s.

While the trailing GAAP P/E ratio is high, its forward as-reported and operating earnings multiples are near 16, about in-line with those of the broad market. Compared to Blackstone’s 5-year average P/Es, that is about a 20% discount. Moreover, BX’s forward price-to-book ratio is 7.0, 14% less than its 8.1 5-year average.

With an impressive 5-year earnings outlook and quality EPS at that, the stock appears attractively priced. Shares should trade closer to $95 based on its normal valuation ratios.

Blackstone: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

BX: Undervalued Versus Historical Multiples

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Thursday, April 20 BMO. No other volatility catalysts are on the risk calendar, though.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With better capital market trends despite uncertainty in the near term with the SVB Financial saga unfolding, Blackstone’s chart leaves something to be desired. Notice in the graph below that shares are mired in a protracted downtrend off the high notched in late 2021. BX made a try at rising above its falling 200-day moving average, but a downtrend resistance line was too much for the bulls to overcome.

I see downside support at the base of the trend channel, currently near $65. What’s more, there was a big bearish volume spike on Friday, so that is another arrow in the bears’ quiver. The bullish RSI momentum divergence at the turn-of-the-year low might have resolved itself given the test of resistance.

While there are downside technical risks today, I would look to buy in the mid-$60s.

BX: Established Downtrend Channel

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like the valuation and improving fundamentals with Blackstone, but technical danger is in play. Thus, I am a hold on the stock but would upgrade it to a buy on a move into the mid $60s.