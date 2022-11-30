ISerg

If I had to keep $10 million in cash ready to pay out one week from now, I would most likely keep that money in U.S. treasury bills, or reverse repos secured by treasury bills, and then sell them one business day before I needed the money to pay out. That one business day is needed because U.S. treasury securities currently settle on a "T+1" basis, and assumes my treasury trade is not one of the unfortunate ones failing that day. This requires extra steps and a bit of planning, but means that most of my $10 million is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. treasury and earning competitive interest rates for most of that week, and exposed to bank risks only on that last day I need to pay it out.

If I do not have direct access to the US treasury or repo markets, I might instead keep that $10 million in something like the Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund (VMFXX) or SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) to get a similarly high level of security and interest for most of that week. The problem with BIL is that as an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), I would need to plan to sell my BIL shares two business days before I need the money, as non-government securities currently settle on a "T+2" basis, with T+1 currently planned for 2024. I gather that these extra inconvenient steps are why so many customers of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) found it was simply easier to keep millions of dollars in deposits over and above FDIC limits rather than demand any extra security on these deposits. In this article, I explain why smart investors who can put up with some inconvenience will keep short-term cash in something like VMFXX or BIL, and higher-risk capital in banks like SIVB.

Banks in 2023: A Bet On Complacency

My labeling of bank stocks as "bets on complacency" started with my analysis of HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC) in 2017, where I said the only way HSBC retail banking survives in the age of Alipay is because too many of their customers are willing to put up with high fees, long lines, and poor paper-based service. Silicon Valley, on the other hand, is a place I expected would have entered a "post fractional reserve banking" world decades before HSBC, with something like PayPal services attached directly to an E*Trade account. In reality, the news this past weekend in 2023 seemed focused on how much start-up companies had in deposits over FDIC limits at SIVB. While I don't have firm numbers on that handy, even this small Twitter poll by Max Schatzow, which I believe, tells me a significant number of bank customers prefer the "convenient danger" of keeping money in bank deposits over the "painful security" of the BIL trade I described above.

Twitter

Observations like these are one reason I sometimes call banking "the new tobacco." Even though I do not smoke, I have for years enjoyed the profits of investing in tobacco companies which make a highly profitable product its customers are addicted to. Similarly, even though I buy T-Bills and keep minimal cash in bank deposits, and even avoid ATM fees, I own bank stocks because I know many people are complacent with bank fees and oversized deposit balances.

The Moat Around Banks

In my view, the only reason not to own bank stocks is if you believe SIVB's collapse will finally "wake up" enough depositors to get their money out of bank deposits and into safer places like VMFXX or BIL. I have been expecting this change to happen for 20+ years and counting, but so far have been wrong. Even in 2023, it seems practically required to maintain bank accounts in every country where I do business, and I do not know practical ways of making or receiving payments without transacting through one of these banks. Ideally I'd be able to keep all my cash either at TreasuryDirect.gov or in shares of BIL at a secure custodian, but I do not know of any way to pay out any cash held at TreasuryDirect or in BIL shares without going through the multi-step, multi-day process outlined above. Right now, I am trying to look to see whether VMFXX offers check writing, but even if it does, I'd rather have online bill pay / ACH payments and low-cost international wire transfers than to have to write paper checks.

In theory, a firm like The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) could easily add a "one-click payment" feature which would allow me to make a payment settled against an automatic sale of fractional shares of BIL held in a Schwab account. As described better than I could in this episode of the Business Breakdowns podcast, SCHW has instead been going in the opposite direction of becoming more like a bank, and making more of its money on balance sheet heavy bank-like activities rather than low-margin transaction processing. If Schwab can get you to keep $100,000 in cash on deposit with them rather than in BIL, they'll make far more in interest margin on that money than they will charging a few cents here or there processing payments or selling your BIL shares.

While this asset-heavy model makes it tempting to compare SCHW with SIVB, the reason I'm less worried about SCHW is that it makes that interest margin on short-term secured margin loans rather than on longer term assets with duration risk, which is what brought down SIVB. But back to how Schwab will get you to keep that $100,000 in cash with them: most customers will simply find that more convenient than having to plan to manually sell any BIL shares two business days before they need to make a payment, and that convenience is SCHW's moat.

A tangential topic I will briefly mention here in the name of securing customer assets: while markets like Singapore require customer stock positions be held directly in the customer's name in a central depository like CDP, SCHW generally holds US customer shares in "street name" rather than in your name. Twitter account @European_DGI recently discussed this topic, noting that 28% of respondents said they feel they don't "really own" shares held at their broker. Like the poll above, this sample tells me that many brokerage customers are much more complacent than I am with brokers holding their shares in street name, and, as with bank deposits, that complacency widens SCHW's moat.

Heads Banks Win, Tails Others Lose

When I keep any amount of cash deposited in a bank, even for the short time between when my sale of treasuries or BIL shares settle and when I pay those funds out, that money becomes a senior unsecured debt of the bank to me. With that money, the bank borrows from me, they get to make higher-yielding investments and keep the interest margin of what those investments earn over whatever interest they pay on my deposit. From the bank's point of view, this is a wonderful "option" to have: if things go well, bank shareholders enjoy fat profits magnified through leverage, while if those higher-yielding investments fall, shareholders have limited liability and remaining losses pass to creditors, depositors, and sometimes insurers like FDIC.

My general rule of thumb here is to buy several distressed banks in times when the market is panicked and these are selling at cheap valuations. Even if some of these go bust, all I can lose on a bank stock is 100% of the amount invested, while several banks bought at cheap levels have returned much more than 100% in relatively short periods of time. Below is just one of many samples I might look at but shows the returns of four large U.S. banks relative to the S&P 500 over the past three years, since the last "big shock" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Although my view is somewhat cynical, I continue to believe banks like SVB Financial Group are "the new tobacco," where it is better to be a shareholder than a customer. Shareholders are effectively "long an option" where the most they can lose is 100% of the amount invested, while a better than expected outcome could return more than 100% as seen with Morgan Stanley in the above chart. While I would probably focus on distressed banks other than SIVB, if I were to buy some I would limit it to a 1% position, similar to the position I wish I took on Tupperware.

As for where I'll keep my own cash, on the other hand, I'll probably never keep more than a few thousand dollars in any bank, and my remaining short-term cash needs either directly in U.S. treasuries, or in a fund like VMFXX or BIL. Meanwhile, I would love to see technology develop so that I can liquidate and make payments from BIL shares faster, cheaper, and easier without ever having to keep any deposits at a bank at all. Until then, I'll keep buying bank shares as long as enough depositors are complacent with the convenience of keeping more money there.