I haven't actually written a deep-dive article on Omega (NYSE:OHI) for my time at SA. The company is a relatively small holding for me - mostly consisting of shares I picked up as part of a COVID-19 investment basket. The price I paid at the time coupled with dividends and FX means I'm actually up double digits, and I've been following where this company is going.

I haven't been crazy about buying more for some time - I believe that while fundamentals are relatively strong, the company also has some volatility to overcome.

Let me show you what I mean by offering you my positive thesis on Omega Healthcare.

Omega Healthcare - The Pros and Cons

So, Omega Healthcare is at heart a good company. The company is investment-grade rated, albeit at a BBB-, and pays a nearly 10% yield, which for the moment is covered and confirmed.

It's a popular investment for exactly that near-double-digit yield, which it has maintained for no less than 20 years. Even if the growth rate has more or less stalled since 2019-2020 with only pennies in the growth, it would still take something seriously for this company to de-rail its dividend ambitions and go and cut the dividend. This is also the clear message when we look at many of the interviews done with management here at iREIT on Alpha, where our team, spearheaded by Brad, makes sure to communicate risks and concerns before they may affect you.

The company is a very IR-active REIT, as we can tell by the copious amount of presentations and information the company is happy to present to us on an almost monthly basis.

Omega was founded in 1992, has over $10B of real estate investments at an EV of $12B. It's in the business of leasing its asset to operators - 65 of them - which manage just north of 900 properties. Because the company is focused on the so-called Skilled nursing, or SNF, the number of beds is relevant, and OHI has nearly 90,000 beds. On the surface, it seems like an excellent opportunity with little to provide downside given the demographic trends and where society is going.

COVID-19 was, of course, particularly impactful in terms of this company due to their demographic being especially vulnerable, seeing an occupancy decline of around 13% between 2020 and 2021 - a number that, to my knowledge, we've not seen in any other sector or operator, with significant expense increases.

Still, we saw government responses that allowed for operators to claw back some of these increases through increased reimbursement from Medicaid, which has eased the pressure on operators.

The current picture though, is that Omega's operators are still facing a challenged environment, and the expenses despite COVID-19 easing, are still significantly higher to 2020 due to inflation and staffing costs. Occupancy has recovered, but still stands nearly 7% lower than it did pre-COVID-19.

Most seriously though, OHI remains one of the most payment-challenged larger REITs out there, with 10% of the contractual 4Q22 being unpaid as of December 2022. This is not all, because in early 2023, another three operators were announced to be in the process of restructuring/deferrals with OHI. To go through all of them would take quite some time here, but the common thesis here is that occupancy declines and cost increases as well as SCM issues have forced these companies and Omega to consider restructuring/deferral agreements. This goes, as of January 2023, for Maplewood Senior Living, LaVie, and Healthcare homes.

The company's response has depended on the operator and the facilities. In the case of Maplewood, the high-end assisted living in upscale urban and suburban locations, justified the deferral of rent escalators, interest rates, providing liquidity needs, and going to the cash basis for revenue recognition. It's essentially Omega trying to work with, and "save" this operator, which is found in 17 of its 901 facilities.

LaVie was different - the company simply sold off the properties, 11 of them in late December, with further to be sold and even providing seller financing where necessary.

Healthcare homes seem less serious, as the simple response has been 4 months of rent deferrals and some short-term financing, though this may change.

These are great examples of how OHI needs to respond and operate in this particular environment - case by a case basis, and make the hard choices for its overall portfolio in order to not only survive but to make sure to thrive.

The industry outlook here is complicated, and for OHI specifically, more so. Because of these tenant issues, OHI is likely to see EBITDA declines in early 2023, both sequentially and YoY. Operators are scheduled to once again pick up rents in early 2023, but the expectation is for this to be insufficient to make up the non-payment shortfall, which implies once again declines.

However, Omega at this time is confident that restructurings and deals will result in this elevated payout ratio and leverage to be temporary only, and for fundamentals to recover to close to historical ranges as these are solved.

Several of the company's investment fundamentals have taken a bit of a dent in the past few years. Its arguments of the "Anchored Operating model" really is only as good as its operators, and the latest few years have shown that many of them leave something to be desired. Its argument for experience and diversification may be valid, but it still did not save the company from a double-digit occupancy decline.

The arguments that still do exist, and still do work are of fundamental nature. I also wouldn't call BBB- to be "strong" in terms of fundamentals. It's there, and I don't see a BB+ cut, but it's not impossible if things deteriorate further. Still, the fundamentals are there, and it does fill a need.

Far too often I see investors looking at a sector or subsector, such as Office REITs, and due to something happening mostly in one part of the nation, write off an entire subsector. Now, I'm happy to see this on the high level, because it means that I can pick up shares cheaply, but if you're a subscriber on iREIT, you should be somewhat more considering than that. Even in the worst sort of decline in a sector or subsector, it pays off to purchase what is quality.

This is the same thing. Just because a selection of OHI's operators are facing trouble and might not have had the titanium-clad balance sheets and safeties OHI might have indicated, that is no reason to abandon the entire subsector or company.

We just need to discount it and keep an eye on trends.

Remember, SNFs remain the by-far highest destination for hospital discharge, at almost 19.3%, also being the lowest cost provider of nursing care for the post-acute care segment. Funding for these operators isn't going anywhere - the operators just need to find themselves being able to work with the margins that inflation, labor, and reimbursement give them, given that they're primarily Medicare and Medicaid-funded.

Now, the average occupancy as of February is at 76.2% - this is not good. Nor is the payment mix particularly great, as 53% of payor mix is from lower-paying Medicaid, as opposed to the other way around, but there are bright spots to look at.

Growth in this industry is limited and unlikely to change in the near term, and as always when the market starts "hating on" a particular sector, it tends to overplay risk and really exaggerate things - just as it does when something is flying high. In that case, you're pretty much slapped down if you try to raise your hand and go "Excuse me, but have you considered risk X?".

I've been there - I was there during the tech bubble when I tried to convince investors that looking at bubble-type investments for risk might not be the worst idea.

If you follow my work you know I don't work buy-and-hold-forever. Each company has a target - even if that company doesn't reach that target for 10-15 years, in which case I hold. But I never go in simply with "Oh, I'll hold this until doomsday". Not anymore.

When I invested in OHI at close to $24/share, it was with the expectation of recovery to above $40/share, so you can expect that I'm kicking myself a bit for not trimming at $38. Not a big position, so not a big deal.

However, with some of the risk now "In the bag", I believe we can calculate a very fair target and might be able to pick up OHI at a great price, while making out "like bandits", with a double-digit return, much of which will be yield.

Let's look at valuation here.

Omega Healthcare Valuation - plenty to like here.

The overstating of risk is something I see not only in Office, but in this space as well, and I consider OHI to be one of the interesting names.

One of the big questions here is if the dividend is actually safe, given the stretched coverage. To be completely frank with you, a dividend cut would probably make sense for the company in the long run, but I don't think it's coming unless we see material deterioration in further operator fundamentals and rent payments.

But it's definitely one of the big questions. Mr. Pickett in a recent interview was actually fairly transparent on his view not that long ago, stating that unless they look from a 3-4-quarter forward basis and see payment issues, the company isn't going to be messing around with the dividend - and that is his advice to the BoD of the company.

Omega Healthcare has been handling company issues like the ones currently facing it for several years - the main difference at this time is the number of operator issues it's facing at the same time.

Will Omega survive?

Yes, I don't believe there is any danger or question as to this.

Will the dividend need to be cut or right-sized?

I don't believe so at this time, but if we do see further operator weakness, this could materialize as a necessity.

It becomes a question whether the risk is worth it, given the rewards on the table. Investment yields for SNF facilities have long, and continue to outperform the mean here. I like both its geographical coverage in the US, as well the UK, with heavy focus towards London and its surrounding areas, as well as over 20% in Florida and Texas alone.

The high-level fundamentals are excellent as well, 97% tied to master leases, 95% to fixed-rate escalators (though when the company defers these, it puts this into question somewhat). OHI also has the scale and experience to be a very profitable operator, with the 9th-highest EBITDA/total revenue of all REITs in existence. Lease expirations are extremely favorable with 33.2% after 2032, although this again comes with the risk of operator payment failure.

Not a single operator, even today, has a double-digit exposure to the company, though LaVie, which we spoke about earlier, is at 9%, and Maplewood at 7%.

There are reasons why we've seen the sort of declines we've seen in OHI, and why the company is now down below $27/share.

The bearish scenario isn't hard to describe here - if rent collections fall further, forcing OHI to continue to defer rents or pull from its own pockets to prevent operator failure, this could eventually lead to both a rating cut as well as a dividend cut. This in itself, I believe, could lead to a decline to at least COVID-19 levels for the company.

OHI bears do not believe the risk to be worth the reward in this case, saying that the company's likelihood of further issues is so high that they either prefer waiting or prefer investing elsewhere.

The bullish case, which we advocate, is instead the following.

At almost 9x P/FFO, the company's risks may well be mostly included/accounted for. Even with a completely flat future forecast with declining FFO averaging negative 0.74%, this company could beat the market at 8-10% annually with a 27-28% 3-year RoR here. At anything above a 9x P/FFO, towards a more accurate historical average of 10-12x, this company starts easily beating the market with 14-17% annual rates of return, or 52%+ RoR until 2025E.

We give the company a target here of $35/share, which also happens to be my updated target for what I expect out of the company going forward. Once the company starts trending significantly above this, that's when I would start to look at carving and taking home some profits in the investment - especially once it hits $40/share.

S&P Global analysts follow OHI - 12 of them - and they come at a price target range of $24 on the low side to $31 on the high side with an average of $29.5, which comes to an average upside of 8.7% at the current price.

What can be said is that the analysts following this company have taken a more hands-off approach for the past 12 months. Despite the upside, the number of "BUY" ratings has gone from 5 to only 2 as they stand today. I interpret this as a risk-aware stance, with perhaps the expectation that more operator trouble is in the works.

The current market sentiment against OHI is disguising just how well some of the company is working. Take the UK for instance - occupancy at around 90%, which is amazing for this sector, and most of the company's higher-quality assets and operators are really seeing very little issue.

But there is a lot of focus on the risk, and rightly so.

I expect if the company was to do a 25% dividend cut, and once the dust settled, people would have a much more open view of this investment, and it would still outperform most peers. The company hasn't seen this as necessary yet, and it might not even become necessary.

However, investors in OHI should be aware of how stretched the dividend currently can be seen as being, and if there are further issues, we may see a dividend reduction, even just a temporary one, from OHI.

However, I don't believe that this would result in the 10-20% decline that some are expecting or calling for. For that reason, I view my own cost basis as attractive, and I view anything below $30/share as a valid "BUY" for Omega Healthcare Investors.

In the end, I believe what will cause Omega to recover both in the shorter and longer term is working through these aforementioned tenant issues, providing clarity on how much further impact we can expect, and continuing to double down on its storied dividend.

I can understand how some investors may see this one as a "Spec Buy", but I would say that it would only become a spec if we do see further weakness here. For the time being, the dividend tradition and the fundamentals, as well as the industry, have given this company enough safety to still be considered more of a "core" holding, and that's why I haven't done anything with my own position.

For the time being, I rate this a "BUY", and while it's not the priority on my investment list, it's nonetheless a company on that potential list.

