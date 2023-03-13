OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.27K Followers

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Danielle Gao - Head of Investor Relations

Shen Chong Feng - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Luo Yongtao - Chief Financial Officer

Li Jie - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Lydia Lin - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the OneConnect Financial Technology Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Call. My name is Bruno, and I will be operating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Danielle Gao, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Danielle Gao

Thank you, operator. Hello everyone, and welcome to our 2022 first quarter and full year earnings conference call. Our financial and operating results were released earlier today and are currently available on our IR website.

Today, you will hear from our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Shen Chong Feng, who will give opening remarks and the business highlights. Afterwards, our CFO, Mr. Luo Yongtao, will offer a closer look into our financials. And then, in question-and-answer session, our management team will be available, too. We have our CTO, Mr. Li Jie; Head of Digital Banking, Ms. [Ellen Jia] (ph); and the Chief Executive of Ping An OneConnect Bank, Mr. Michael Fei.

In today's conference, our management team will make statements in Mandarin or in English. For those in Mandarin, a consecutive translation will be provided. If any discrepancy, our statement in the original language will prevail.

Let me quickly cover the Safe Harbor statement before we start, as we will be making forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please note that we may present both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.