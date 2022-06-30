Kosal Hor/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Davis Commodities Limited

Davis Commodities Limited (DTCK) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as an agricultural products trading firm for major commodities.

DTCK is experiencing a substantial reduction in topline revenue growth.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

Davis Overview

Singapore-based Davis Commodities Limited was founded to distribute commodities to various global market regions, including Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Management is headed by Executive Chairwoman and Executive Director Ms. Li Peng Leck, who has been with the firm since 2003 and was previously co-founder of Maxwill [Asia] and also serves as a Director of various firm subsidiaries.

The company’s primary offerings are the following:

Sugar

Rice

Oil and fat products

Warehouse handling

Storage and logistics services

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, its activity in sugar products accounted for 80.8% of the firm's total revenue.

As of June 30, 2022, Davis has booked fair market value investment of $1.1 million from investors including Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Ms. Leck) and Mr. Ng Hong Whee.

Davis - Customer Acquisition

The firm sources and markets sugar and other commodities via its two brands, Maxwill and Taffy.

The company has various distribution relationships covering the countries and regions in which it operates.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 3.9% 2021 2.8% 2020 3.4% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, fell to 4.2x in the most recent reporting period, a negative trend, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 4.2 2021 11.6 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Davis’ Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global sugar market was an estimated $67.6 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $76.6 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are moderate growth in end users' consumption in various markets.

Also, large market players include India, China, the EU, the United States, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, Pakistan, Mexico and Egypt.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

SIS '88 Pte. Ltd.

Cheng Yew Heng Candy Factory Pte Ltd.

International trading firms

Davis Commodities Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decelerating topline revenue growth

Slowing gross profit growth and slightly higher gross margin

Lower operating profit

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 100,700,000 19.2% 2021 $ 194,239,000 47.6% 2020 $ 131,625,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 6,668,000 55.6% 2021 $ 12,245,000 109.1% 2020 $ 5,857,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 6.62% 2021 6.30% 2020 4.45% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 1,226,000 1.2% 2021 $ 4,978,000 2.6% 2020 $ (75,000) -0.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 1,171,000 1.2% 2021 $ 4,700,000 4.7% 2020 $ 456,000 0.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 500,000 2021 $ 3,215,000 2020 $ 2,944,000 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2022, Davis had $5.1 million in cash and $16.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was $1.3 million.

Davis Commodities Limited IPO Details

Davis intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Immediately after the IPO, Executive Chairwoman and Executive Director, Ms. Li Peng Leck, will control the company.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 75% for business expansion, including strengthening our market position, expanding the scope of our product offerings, engaging in strategic acquisitions and investments, joint venture partnerships, and investing in equipment and technology; approximately 10% for repayment of bank borrowings with the incurred interest expenses*; and approximately 15% for working capital and general corporate matters. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, there were no pending or threatened claims and litigation as of June 30, 2022 [...] and through the issuance date of these consolidated financial statements.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Commentary About Davis’s IPO

DTCK is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general growth and expansion initiatives.

The company’s financials have produced slowing topline revenue growth, reduced gross profit growth and slightly higher gross margin, less operating profit and decreased cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was $1.3 million.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 4.2x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into its growth and working capital requirements.

Davis’ CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for trading in sugar, the firm’s primary focus, is large but slow-growing.

Univest Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (54.2%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include actions taken by governments to restrict commodity flows that may hamper the firm’s ability to procure or move commodities.

The company's sharply decelerating topline revenue growth is another concern.

When we learn more about management’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.