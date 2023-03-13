Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Yili Xie - Chief Financial Officer

William Wei Cao - Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Wendy Li - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carly Kenselaar - Citi

James Shin - Wells Fargo

Justin Zelin - BTIG

Emily Bodnar - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Kevin Xie, CFO. Please go ahead.

Kevin Yili Xie

Good morning, and welcome to Gracell's Fourth Quarter 2022 Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast. With me today are Gracell's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. William Cao; and our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Li. We're excited to discuss the progress of our differentiated clinical pipeline of CAR-T therapies on today's call. We also look forward to sharing with you our recent business developments and upcoming objectives as we head into 2023. After our formal remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

This morning, Gracell issued a press release announcing unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. We encourage everyone to read this press release and would like to remind you that this call is being recorded for replay.

Please note that for certain information discussed on the call today, including financial data, clinical data and the future plans of our program, Gracell management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by those forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. And please refer to the Risk Factors section of our latest 20-F filings with SEC for a full disclosure of these risks and factors. This conference call contains time sensitive information that's accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, March 13, 2023. Gracell undertakes no

