YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2023 12:09 PM ETYPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.27K Followers

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 10, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Pablo Gonzalez - Director and Chairman of the Board

Alejandro Lew - CFO

Pablo Iuliano - CEO

Sergio Massa - Economy Minister

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, and thank you for joining us in this special day. Today, we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of YPF on New York Stock Exchange.

Before we start, I would like to point that you have some paper and pens on your table in case that you have any question, we will collect it at the end.

YPF is an integrating Argentinian energy company, which generate energy efficiently and reliably through the development and production of conventional and nonconventional gas and oil and renewable source, such as wind, sun, land and water.

With the development of VacaMuerta geological formation, YPF is a leader in the production of unconventional hydrocarbons in Latin America. And through 3 industrial complexes located in La Plata, Lujan de Cuyo and Plaza Huincul, it generates fuel, petrochemicals and lubricants, offering a full range of products with a strong commercial presence in retail, agriculture, industry and LPG.

YPF has as well a logistic network to supply more than 1,500 service stations across the country. And because of that, it has become the network with the largest coverage in Argentina. YPF is a leader in the fuel market. Its products ensure performance, adequate protection for each engine design, sustainability and environment, [health care]. It provides electric power to Argentina, with thermal generation plants and renewable energy source as well as fertilizers and special products to the entire Argentinian country side.

In addition, starting this year, YPF has embarked on the search and exploitation of lithium in the country together with CONICET, The

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.