miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is one of the most recognizable brands in the world today. The company has built itself into the daily routine of millions of Americans and more recently successfully expanded operations internationally. On top of that, the company generates significant high-margin revenues in consumer packaged goods with its ready to drink and packaged coffee offerings. However, COVID took a swipe at the company's results. Starbucks has driven great success in China, but the company's slow return from the pandemic has weighed on the company's results. This headwind should shift into a tailwind this next year, and combined with Starbucks' incredible pricing power there is a clear growth runway for years of compounding to come.

FAST Graphs

With nearly every compounder, the first thing worth looking at is how well the company has performed over time. It's always more likely a leading company keeps leading than a laggard turns it around. Starbucks is no slouch in that department. The stock has trounced the market over time, turning $10K in 2002 into $212,000 today versus around $57,000 if the same money had been invested in SPY.

Of note, since SBUX initiated its dividend, it has transformed into one of the fastest-growing dividend growth stocks in the market, as well. The dividend CAGR has averaged 26% since inception around 13 years ago (51 quarters).

Company Presentation

Like I mentioned above, the company's recent Chinese results were rough. The company expected pain, and their projections were still too rosy. Around 30% of the Chinese footprint was closed at points in the quarter due to a COVID outbreak, resulting in a 29% comparable store sales decline in the quarter. However, excluding China, results were solid. On the back of pricing increases and 1% traffic, US comps were up 10%, and international comps were up 11% on 25% revenue growth internationally excluding China. Overall, the company reported $.75 EPS with a $.06 headwind above expected from China.

I think the important thing to key in on here is how resilient the North American market remains. Despite the uncertain macro, SBUX was able to push through pricing increases which were easily absorbed and still drove a 1% increase in traffic. The company's digital initiatives continue to show strength, with 27% of all sales driven by mobile orders, and 30M loyalty program subscribers. Additionally, $3.3B was loaded on SBUX cards for future sales, which I've anecdotally seen as a perfect way to give a small gift in many different circumstances.

In all, the results from China were rough, but I saw plenty of underlying strength to like and keep me optimistic for the next few years. Management projects a turnaround into the back half of the year in China, with 7-9% comp. store sales growth worldwide. The company expects to continue aggressively rolling out store count, with 13% projected store growth in China next year. Additionally, they reiterated on the call a target of 15-20% EPS growth over the long-term.

Data by YCharts

There's a couple points I'm worried about, though. SBUX has found itself in the crosshairs of political discourse around unionization and employee compensation. Howard Schultz, founder and until recently interim CEO of SBUX, will be testifying in the near future on the issue on Capitol Hill and answering for what many are calling union-busting tactics employed by SBUX. It's tough to project as a shareholder how this pans out, and SBUX has historically led the charge in upping its compensation packages, including years ago implementing a $15 minimum wage. However, regardless of the immediate margin impacts of potential labor cost increases, SBUX carries a lot of brand equity as a progressive company. If that is meaningfully impacted, the downstream effects on its customer base could be larger than is currently projected for.

Additionally, Schultz has turned the CEO role back over to Laxman Narasimhan. His professional history was at PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Reckitt. CEO turnover is a variable, and I think most shareholders have been comfortable having the founder back at the helm in the recent past. Laxman's professional history would lead me to believe he would want to continue to bulk up the company's channel development business, which has generated strong high-margin revenues for SBUX. In the most recent quarter, it generated $478M, up 15% on a 47.4% operating margin. Partnerships with Nestle has turned out to be a very savvy way to roll out maximum distribution with minimal headache for SBUX, and I could see Laxman having the chops to further build this part of the business out. It remains to be seen.

Data by YCharts

Looking at expenses, SBUX is among the best in the business. The company's products are high-priced, high-margin, and the restaurants are able to funnel massive amounts of coffee and food out the door each day with minimal operating equipment necessary in each location. The 6.34% SG&A to revenue considering the company's massive revenue growth over the years is part of the company's secret sauce.

Data by YCharts

Considering the store footprint continues expanding, especially internationally, it's good to see the strong ROIC SBUX has maintained over time. Management has controlled the store buildout well, and each dollar invested is driving meaningful returns to the bottom line for shareholders.

Data by YCharts

The company's financial position is in a pretty good spot. Free cash flow has been crimped since the pandemic, but still covers the dividend outlay. Long-term debt is a little higher than I'd like to see considering the investments in store buildout and remodel the company is planning, but its manageable. The company has continually closed underperforming stores and put the money in to remodel and maintain sales growth. Management is maintaining projections for 45,000 stores by 2025, and 55,000 stores by 2029. Many of these will be in China and elsewhere internationally, and it remains the best growth avenue for the company going forward.

The dividend has grown significantly over time. SBUX has hiked it every year for 13 consecutive years, most recently for 8.9% with a 10-year average of 19%. The payout ratio on somewhat depressed earnings sits at 69%, which means dividend growth may remain a little slower until the company bounces back. Additionally, the dividend accounts for most of the company's current free cash flow, so I'd like to see that FCF grow before they return to big dividend hikes.

FAST Graphs

Looking at earnings growth over time, COVID was tough for the company, but besides that it's been a very nice 16.69% CAGR and the company has been a top performer. Historically, the company has commanded a premium valuation of around 32X earnings.

FAST Graphs

Looking forward, this appears to be right around fair value for SBUX, and an investment today could yield around 17% annualized total returns base on analyst projections for earnings growth. That's in-line with management projections, and a good spot to be for prospective shareholders.

FAST Graphs

Free cash flow has been spottier. SBUX isn't a capital-light business, and massive growth in sales and store count takes capital. However, the basic trendline is in the right direction, and management has discussed a balance between capex and shareholder returns with specific forward targets like $20B returned by 2025.

FAST Graphs

The FCF projections aren't as great as earnings. Based on analyst estimates for FCF growth and a return to the company's average long-term valuation, an investment today could yield closer to 7% annualized total returns, with 2% of that from the dividend. This is instructive, but SBUX hasn't maintained FCF consistently enough for me to draw meaningful conclusions for that value.

In all, SBUX hit a massive speed bump with the pandemic, and its focus on China has continued the pain into this year. However, when the clouds part as they appear to be in the process of now, that headwind should turn into a huge tailwind for the company. They haven't slowed down their international expansion, and if anything the company's resilient pricing power is a testament to what a good investment it should be over the long-term. There's obviously risks to consider, but I think SBUX stock is a solid buy here, right around fair value on a meaningful improvement in operating metrics over the short-term.